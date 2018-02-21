Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Day 14 at the Winter Olympics

Latest news

Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond has a medal within her grasp heading into the women’s long program

Marielle Thompson, the defending Olympic champion in women’s skicross, is out of contention after crashing during the 1/8 final.

Kevin Koe’s team turns its attention to salvaging a spot on an Olympic podium in men’s curling as it goes head to head against Switzerland in the bronze medal game

Vincent de Haitre of Cumberland, Ont., goes into the men’s 1,000-metre long-track speedskating event as the reigning world silver medallist.



Team Canada will try for a third straight trip to the Olympic men’s hockey gold-medal game when it takes on Germany in semifinal action





What to watch

All times Eastern

Figure skating (women's free skate)

Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond has a medal within her grasp heading into the women's long program. The reigning world silver medallist from Marystown, N.L., who has made a comeback from a horrific broken leg a few years ago, had a personal-best score of 78.87 points in the short program to finish third behind Russians Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva. Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., sits seventh. (8 p.m. Feb. 22)

Freestyle skiing (Women's skicross)

Marielle Thompson, the defending Olympic champion in women's skicross, is out of contention after crashing during the 1/8 final. Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, B.C., a silver medallist in Sochi four years ago, is also a threat. They'll have plenty of inspiration from their teammate Brady Leman, who won gold in men's skicross. (8:35 p.m. Feb. 22)

Curling men's bronze medal (Canada vs. Switzerland)

Kevin Koe's team wrapped up the preliminary round at 6-3, just behind Sweden (7-2) to secure a spot in the semifinals. The Canadians won four straight to open the tournament before dropping three in a row, including a 9-7 loss to the U.S. (5-4). But they rebounded to wrap up the round robin with back-to-back victories, including a 8-3 victory over Denmark — the team they beat for the 2016 world title. Now their attention turns to salvaging a spot on an Olympic podium. (1:35 a.m. Feb. 23)



Speed skating (Men's 1,000m finals)

Vincent de Haitre of Cumberland, Ont., goes into the men's 1,000-metre long-track speedskating event as the reigning world silver medallist. De Haitre was just 19 when he made his Olympic debut in Sochi four years ago, finishing 20th in the 1,000. Back then, he had little international experience under his belt. He's a seasoned veteran now and could find himself on the podium. (5 a.m. Feb. 23)

Men's ice hockey semifinals (Canada vs. Germany)

Team Canada will try for a third straight trip to the Olympic men's hockey gold-medal game when it takes on Germany in semifinal action. Canada beat Finland 1-0 on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals while the Germans shocked heavily favoured Sweden 4-3 in overtime. Canada won the last two Olympic tournaments, but the difference this time is they don't have a team stocked with top NHL talent. So far they have managed to get by with solid goaltending and hard work from a roster of mostly European-based players. (7:10 a.m. Feb. 23)

What's coming up

All times Eastern

8 p.m. Feb. 23: Snowboarding (Men’s big air final)

Snowboarding (Men’s big air final) 10 p.m. Feb. 23: (Men’s/Women’s parallel giant slalom)

(Men’s/Women’s parallel giant slalom) 12 a.m. Feb. 24: Cross-country skiing (Men’s 50km mass start)

Cross-country skiing (Men’s 50km mass start) 1:35 a.m. Feb. 24 : Curling (Men’s gold medal match)

Curling (Men’s gold medal match) 6 a.m. Feb. 24: Speed skating (Men’s/Women’s mass start)





In case you missed it

