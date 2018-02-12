Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Feb. 12 at the Winter Olympics

Latest news

Canada’s Mikaël Kingsbury will look to add a gold medal to his trophy case when he takes part in the men’s moguls final today. He finished first in qualification with a score of 86.07. The final starts at 7 a.m. ET

Canada’s mighty figure skating team is won gold in the team event at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Sunday evening

Laurie Blouin snagged a silver medal in the women’s slopestyle event Sunday evening despite turbulent winds and white-out conditions





What to watch today

All times Eastern

Luge (Women's singles: runs 1-2)



Veteran luger Alex Gough will kick off her fourth — and possibly final — Olympic Games with the first two runs of the women's singles event Monday. Gough just missed the podium in Sochi, finishing fourth in both the women's and team events. It appeared in December that Gough and her teammates may get upgraded to bronze in the relay after Russia was disqualified over doping allegations. But the decision was later overturned but the Court of Arbitration for Sport, reinstating the Russian result. (5:30 a.m.)

Freestyle skiing (Men's moguls final)



Mikaë l Kingsbury will get the chance to finally add the one piece of hardware missing from his trophy case — an Olympic gold medal. Since winning silver four years ago, the 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., has dominated the moguls circuit. He has a record 48 World Cup titles on his resume. And the star skier says he has an ace up his sleeve if he needs it — a cork 1440 jump. If he lands it, he will become the first competitor to do so in Olympic competition. Take a look at his perilous pursuit of Olympic gold here. (7 a.m.)

Speed skating (Women's 1500m)

Canadian's Josie Morrison, Kali Christ and Brianne Tutt will look to add to Canada's medal count when they take part in the women's 1500m event Monday evening. Christ finished 16th four years ago in Sochi while Tutt finished 34th after experiencing a career-threatening crash just over a year earlier. (7:30 a.m.)

Snowboard (Men's halfpipe qualifying)

Canadian Simon d'Artois will make his Olympic debut in Pyeongchang after the 26 year old from Whistler, B.C., won bronze at the World Cup in December 2017. Meanwhile, American Shaun White is looking for a medal after missing the podium four years ago. He won back-to-back golds in 2006 and 2010. (11 p.m.)

What's happening on Feb. 13

2:40 a.m.: Women’s Ice Hockey (Canada vs. Finland)

Women’s Ice Hockey (Canada vs. Finland) 5 a.m.: Short track speed skating (Women’s 500m finals, Men’s 1000m heats, Men’s 5000m relay heats)

Short track speed skating (Women’s 500m finals, Men’s 1000m heats, Men’s 5000m relay heats) 5:30 a.m.: Luge (Women’s singles runs 3-4)

Luge (Women’s singles runs 3-4) 6:05 a.m.: Curling (Mixed doubles: gold medal match)

Curling (Mixed doubles: gold medal match) 7:05 p.m.: Curling (Men’s round robin)

Curling (Men’s round robin) 8:30 p.m.: Snowboard (Men’s halfpipe final)

