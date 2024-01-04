USA Today has reported that Canadian ice dance champion Nikolaj Sorensen is under investigation by Canada’s Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner for an alleged sexual assault in 2012.

Sorensen, who competed for his home country of Denmark until switching to Canada in 2018, is scheduled to compete at the Canadian championship Jan. 8-14 in Calgary.

Sorensen and Laurence Fournier Beaudry, based in Montreal, are the reigning national ice dance champions and placed ninth in the 2022 Olympic Games.

Citing an obtained report made to both OSIC and the U.S. Centre for SafeSport, USA Today said an American figure skating coach and former skater made the complaint about the alleged assault that happened in Hartford, Conn.

The allegation has not been tested in court.

“We are aware of the USA Today article that has just come out, but because this is an active case within OSIC, we cannot comment and our athletes will not be commenting as well,” Skate Canada director of communications Karine Bedard said Thursday.

Canada’s Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner was established in June, 2022, as an independent body to handle complaints and reports of abuse and maltreatment in sports.