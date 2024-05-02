Judo athlete who trains in Toronto named to Refugee Team for Paris Olympics

A judo athlete who trains in Toronto has been named to the Olympic Refugee Team for the Paris Games.

Nigara Shaheen was among 36 athletes from 11 different countries introduced by the International Olympic Committee on Thursday.

The IOC first entered a Refugee Team in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio to represent millions of displaced people in the world.

Shaheen, 30, is from Afghanistan and grew up in Pakistan.

She moved to Toronto to train and attend college after competing for the Refugee Team in Tokyo’s 2021 Olympic Games.

Shaheen competed in the women’s 70-kilogram category in Tokyo.