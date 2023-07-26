Canada vs. Ireland live: Ireland takes early 1-0 lead Welcome to The Globe’s live blog for Canada’s second appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The starting line-up for today’s game includes Jessie Fleming but not Christine Sinclair. Just four minutes in, Katie McCabe fires a corner kick directly into the Canadian net to score Ireland’s first-ever goal at a World Cup. Score: Canada 0 - Belgium 1

Where: Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia

Time: Wednesday, July 26 at 8:00 a.m. EST

Rankings: Canada (7), Ireland (22)

How to watch: TSN and CTV Follow live updates below.

8:30 a.m. EST

Canada struggling against Ireland in the first half

Approaching the midway point of the first half, it’s safe to say the changes head coach Bev Priestman made to her starting lineup have not had the desired effect so far. In wet, slippery conditions in Perth, Canada has struggled to impose itself on this game against Ireland, finding itself down 1-0 and desperately needing a goal to get back into this match and kick-start its tournament.

Leaving 190-goal scorer Christine Sinclair out of the starting lineup was a bold move, but her understudies haven’t yet found their feet at this level, registering just one shot on target to three from Ireland.

Canada’s quest for goals isn’t a new problem, though, with the team scoring just six in its last eight games – and just one of those from open play.

And the omens aren’t good at the World Cup. Canada has lost 11 of 12 matches when it conceded first at the Women’s World Cup, the lone exception being in 2003, when it came from behind to beat Japan, with the winner being scored by – who else? – Sinclair.

– Paul Attfield

Open this photo in gallery: Canada's coach Bev Priestman reacts as Canada's defender Jayde Riviere tackles Ireland's midfielder Katie McCabe at the Group B match between Canada and Ireland in Perth.COLIN MURTY/AFP/Getty Images

8:05 a.m. EST

Katie McCabe scores Ireland’s first-ever goal at a World Cup

It’s a nightmare start for Canada. Just four minutes in, Katie McCabe fires a corner kick directly into the Canadian net – an olimpico, as such goals are called – to score Ireland’s first-ever goal at a World Cup.

The shot from the Ireland captain curled into the back of the net over the outstretched fingers of Kailen Sheridan, who picked the ball out of the net for the first time in this World Cup.

– Paul Attfield

7:30 a.m. EST

Jessie Fleming in, Christine Sinclair out for Canada vs. Ireland match

Canada head coach Bev Priestman has made her first big call of this Women’s World Cup, dropping team captain and talisman Christine Sinclair from the lineup in what is looking like a must-win contest against Ireland on Wednesday. It is the first time Sinclair hasn’t started a match in a Women’s World Cup - this is her sixth - with Priestman calling it a “difficult decision.”

Taking the captain’s armband will be Jessie Fleming, fit again after missing the opening 0-0 draw against Nigeria due to injury. The back-to-back Canada Soccer player of the year is in good form, coming off a season in England where she helped lead Chelsea to a double of Women’s Super League and F.A. Cup.

Sinclair missed a penalty kick in the opener as she looked to add to her record 190 international goals, and while she will get further opportunities in the tournament, on Wednesday they will have to come off the bench.

Fleming will get the chance to orchestrate the Canadian attack against Ireland, something she did so well two years ago in Tokyo in leading her team to Olympic gold. She will be at the centre of an attack that includes Evelyne Viens, who retains her place after impressing off the bench in the opener and joins a frontline alongside Adriana Leon and Jordyn Huitema.

After missing some of training and a media availability on Tuesday, centre-back Kadeisha Buchanan will also start for Canada, a big boost for a team that employs a defence-first philosophy.

– Paul Attfield

7:10 a.m. EST

Canada faces Ireland in do-or-die match

With a rather deflating opening 90 minutes of the 2023 Women’s World Cup under their belts, the Canadian women’s national team members know the real work – and the accompanying jeopardy – begins Wednesday. Defeat against Ireland, the world’s 22nd-ranked team, would likely leave the defending Olympic champions facing the prospect of an early flight home from Australia. But in reality, the game in Perth is one that neither team can afford to lose.

While seventh-ranked Canada was held to a goalless draw against Nigeria in its opener, Ireland – in its World Cup debut – came up just short in a 1-0 loss to co-host Australia, which Canada faces in its final group-stage match on Monday. The top two teams in Group B advance to the knockout rounds.

The good news for Canada is that Jessie Fleming – the midfield dynamo who missed the draw with Nigeria because of an injury – is back in training. Head coach Bev Priestman expects the reigning Canadian player of the year and Chelsea star to be available for selection, while Ireland coach Vera Pauw insisted that she’ll play.

Fleming’s tournament track record certainly screams big-game player – she’s the only Canadian to score in the knockout rounds in Tokyo two years ago, finding the net in both the Olympic semi-final and final from the penalty spot.

Given that Canada has been held off the scoresheet in three of its five games in 2023, being outscored 7-3 along the way, any help in that department will be gratefully received. In the opener, Canada registered just three shots on target despite holding more than two-thirds of total ball possession.

However, key centre-back Kadeisha Buchanan appeared to be kept out of training on Tuesday, and failed to show for her scheduled media appearance, so Priestman may again have interesting lineup calls to make as Canada plays its second-ever game against Ireland. Five of the current squad played in their first encounter, with midfielder Sophie Schmidt scoring a late winner when the teams met in the Cyprus Cup nine years ago.

– Paul Attfield

7:00 a.m. EST

When is Canada’s second World Cup match and how do I watch it?

Canada’s second game of the Women’s World Cup is today (July 26) at 8 a.m. ET. The Canadian squad will be up against Ireland in Perth. Canada was unable to break the deadlock in its opener in Melbourne, settling for a 0-0 draw against Nigeria.

Canada will play its third game against Australia on Monday, July 31, at 6 a.m.

Canadian fans can watch on TSN, and some matches will be available on CTV. This includes all three of Canada’s group-stage matches. French-language coverage will be on RDS.