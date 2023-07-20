Canada vs. Nigeria key facts Welcome to The Globe’s live blog for Canada’s first appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Canada is considered one to watch this tournament, particularly after winning the Olympic gold medal at Tokyo. Where: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Time: Thursday, July 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Official: Lina Lehtovaara

Rankings: Canada (7), Nigeria (40)

How to watch: TSN and CTV Background reading: The women’s soccer economy is exploding, despite the critics

Team Canada has a point to prove

What else to know about the World Cup Follow live updates below.

10:15 p.m. ET

The Nigerian player Canada must keep an eye on

If there’s one player that this Canada team should fear in its Women’s World Cup opener, it’s Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala. The first and only five-time African footballer of the year – considered by some to be the greatest player Africa has produced – Nigeria’s No. 8 is coming off a year to remember at club level.

Open this photo in gallery: Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala and South Korea's Kim Hye-ri fight for the ball during a 2019 Women's World Cup match.JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT/AFP/Getty Images

She scored 21 goals in 28 La Liga appearances for FC Barcelona Femeni as the Spanish giant swept all before it, winning the treble of league crown, the domestic cup and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Now she has her sights set on the World Cup, competing in the tournament for the third consecutive time, having scored in each of her previous appearances, and helping Nigeria to the round of 16 four years ago.

- Paul Attfield

10:10 p.m. ET

Who are the World Cup favourites?

The U.S. won the Women’s World Cup in 2019.

The U.S. national team, which sits at the top of the FIFA rankings and has already won four World Cups, is this year’s favourite despite playing without longtime captain Becky Sauerbrunn, Christen Press and Mallory Swanson, whose injuries held them out of the tournament.

Other teams to watch include two-time winner Germany, ranked second, third-ranked Sweden, and Canada, following its gold-medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.

9:55 p.m. ET

Coach Priestman announces Canada’s starting lineup

Team Canada coach Bev Priestman has unveiled what looks on paper to be a fairly attack-minded lineup for the country’s opening match at the Women’s World Cup. There’s no Jessie Fleming, the two-time defending Canadian player of the year, with the midfield dynamo not 100 per cent after picking up a knock in training. However, Priestman says it’s nothing to be concerned about, and won’t affect her participation in the rest of the tournament.

In attack, Christine Sinclair, as expected, leads the team into action, with the record international goal scorer set to take part in her 22nd Women’s World Cup match in her sixth tournament. Quinn will have to do much of the legwork in midfield in Fleming’s absence, supported by Julia Grosso, who scored the winning penalty in the Olympic shootout win.

Up front, the offence will be driven by Jordyn Huitema, Adriana Leon and Deanne Rose, who have a combined 54 international goals among them, ably abetted, of course, by the 190 that Sinclair has scored across her 20-plus-year international career.

- Paul Attfield

9:15 p.m. ET

Canada should feel confident, but upsets are always lurking

After all the preparations, buildup and hard work, both on the pitch and off it, Canada will kick off its Women’s World Cup campaign – Thursday night in Canada, Friday lunchtime in Melbourne, Australia – against Nigeria, the world’s 40th-ranked team.

On paper, the Olympic defending champions, currently ranked seventh in the world, should feel confident heading into the opening match, having played Nigeria twice just over a year ago in British Columbia, winning one and drawing the other.

However, Bev Priestman’s team was handed a timely reminder – if indeed any were needed – that in a tournament such as the World Cup, upsets lurk around every corner. The 26th-ranked New Zealand Football Ferns, the tournament co-host along with Australia, got the event under way in fine style earlier on Thursday, upsetting 1995 Women’s World Cup winner Norway 1-0 to register its first win at a World Cup at the 16th time of asking.

More important to Canada and its aspirations of getting out of Group B, Australia beat Ireland 1-0 in the other game of the opening day. That result means that Canada needs a win against Nigeria to keep pace with the Matildas – as Australia’s women’s team is known – at the top of the group, with the top two teams after the round-robin advancing to the knockout round.

- Paul Attfield

9:05 p.m. ET

Who’s on Canada’s squad?

Open this photo in gallery: Christine Sinclair of Canada during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup match between Netherlands and Canada.SOPA Images/Getty Images

Canada coach Bev Priestman chose her final roster on July 9, acknowledging wins and losses on the injury front. Canada’s 23-player roster is a mix of veterans and new players, with ages ranging from 18 to 40.

Captain Christine Sinclair will be taking part in her sixth World Cup alongside other veterans including Sophie Schmidt, Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence, Jessie Fleming, Allysha Chapman, Adriana Leon, Nichelle Prince, Shelina Zadorsky and Quinn, who goes by one name.

Youngsters on the roster include 18-year-old midfielder Olivia Smith and 19-year-old midfielder Simi Awujo, neither of whom were born when Sinclair scored her first goal for Canada in March, 2000, at the Algarve Cup.

Seventeen of the 23 players were on the 2019 World Cup roster.

9:00 p.m. ET

When is Canada’s first World Cup match and how do I watch it?

Canada’s first game of the World Cup is today (July 20) at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Canadian squad will be up against Nigeria. Canada will play two other games in the group stage: against Ireland on Wednesday, July 26 at 8 a.m. ET and against Australia on Monday, July 31 at 6 a.m.

Canadian fans can watch on TSN, and some matches will be available on CTV. This includes all three of Canada’s group-stage matches. French-language coverage will be on RDS.