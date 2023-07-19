Open this photo in gallery: Canada's 2023 FIFA World Cup match schedule and where to watchStanley Chou/Getty Images

Canada is heading to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The group stage will begin on July 20, when Canada’s national women’s soccer team will play against Nigeria in its first match. It will then continue facing off against Ireland and Australia for a spot in the Round of 16.

After winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and coming in second at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, Canada’s team is one to watch. Here’s how and when to follow their World Cup journey.

A guide to the 2023 Women’s World Cup

What’s the 2023 Women’s World Cup schedule?

The World Cup kicks off on July 20 with New Zealand facing off with Norway. The group stage runs from July 20 to Aug. 3, followed by the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

The full schedule is:

Group stage: July 20 to Aug. 3

Round of 16: Aug. 5 to Aug. 8

Quarter-finals: Aug. 11 and 12

Semi-finals: Aug. 15 and 16

Third-place match: Aug. 19

Final: Aug. 20

When is Canada playing in the Women’s World Cup?

Canada will play three matches in the group stage between July 20 and July 31:

Nigeria vs. Canada: Thursday, July 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Ireland: Wednesday, July 26 at 8 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Australia: Monday, July 31 at 6 a.m. ET

If Canada ranks in the top two teams of its group, its first knockout match will be on Monday, Aug. 7.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup in Canada?

Canadian fans can watch on TSN, and some matches will be available on CTV. This includes all three of Canada’s group-stage matches. French-language coverage will be on RDS.

