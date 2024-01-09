Toronto FC has signed Honduran international midfielder Deybi Flores to a two-year contract, the club announced Tuesday.

Flores, 27, spent the last two seasons with Fehervar FC in Hungary’s first division, making 32 appearances with 27 starts.

He previously played for Greek side Panetolikos FC and began his career with CD Motagua in Honduras. In between, he spent parts of three seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps (2015-17) and then Club Olimpia Deportivo (2018–21) in Honduras where he made 108 appearances across all competitions.

Internationally, Flores has earned 35 caps with the Honduras national team since his debut in 2015.

His contract with Toronto includes a team option for 2026. Terms of the deal were not released.

TFC says Flores will be added to the club’s roster pending his Canadian work permit, medicals, and receipt of the International Transfer Certificate.