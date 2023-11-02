Open this photo in gallery: A police officer and dog investigate at the property of Erin Patterson in Leongatha, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Australian police on Thursday arrested Patterson in an investigation of a suspected mushroom poisoning incident that left three people dead.James Ross/The Associated Press

Police in Australia have charged a woman who served guests a meal containing death cap mushrooms with three counts of murder. She also faces three charges of attempted murder in connection with incidents in 2021 and 2022, police said.

Erin Patterson was hosting her former in-laws and another couple for lunch on July 29 at her home in Leongatha, a town in the southeastern Australian state of Victoria, when she served them a beef Wellington pie believed to contain death cap mushrooms, one of the most poisonous varieties there is.

Don and Gail Patterson, the parents of Ms. Patterson’s ex-husband, Simon, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, died in hospital days later. Heather’s husband, Ian, survived after a long hospitalization; he was discharged in late September.

Early Thursday morning, police raided Ms. Patterson’s home in Leongatha, searching the property with technology-detecting dogs, which can sniff out devices such as USB drives. After the search completed, Ms. Patterson was arrested and taken for questioning.

In a statement, Victoria Police said Ms. Patterson had been “charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.”

Two attempted murder counts are in connection with the July 29 lunch, while the others stem from three incidents in 2021 and 2022, when a 48-year-old man, who police did not identify, allegedly “became ill following meals on these dates.”

“Today’s charges are just the next step in what has been an incredibly complex, methodical and thorough investigation by homicide squad detectives,” said Victoria Police detective-inspector Dean Thomas, acknowledging the “incredibly intense levels of public scrutiny and curiosity” around the case.

“I cannot think of another investigation that has generated this level of media and public interest, not only here in Victoria, but also nationally and internationally,” Mr. Thomas said. “I think it’s particularly important that we keep in mind that at the heart of this, three people have lost their lives. These are three people who, by all accounts, were much beloved in their communities and are greatly missed by their loved ones.”

In an earlier statement to police, Ms. Patterson said she prepared the meal using a mix of button mushrooms from a local supermarket and dried ones bought at an Asian grocery store in Melbourne months earlier. Guests fixed their own plates, and she took the last one, Ms. Patterson said, adding she was herself later briefly hospitalized.

“I am now devastated to think that these mushrooms may have contributed to the illness suffered by my loved ones,” Ms. Patterson said. “I really want to repeat that I had absolutely no reason to hurt these people whom I loved.”

But suspicion has hung over her ever since, leading Ms. Patterson to complain she was being “painted as an evil witch” by the media.

In her statement, Ms. Patterson said she had “deep love and respect for Simon’s parents” and had “absolutely no reason to hurt these people whom I loved.”

Mr. Patterson was due to attend the fatal lunch, his former wife said, but told her “prior to the day” that he wouldn’t make it. In the statement, she appeared to reference media reports that he spent two weeks in hospital last year with a severe stomach illness, saying she had nursed him for three weeks before deciding to finally end their relationship.

Death cap mushrooms, or Amanita phalloides, are responsible for as much as 90 per cent of all fatal mushroom poisonings. The incredibly toxic fungi originated in the U.K. and Ireland but has spread around the world. It grows in the wild, including in urban areas, and can be easily mistaken for field mushrooms by inexperienced foragers.

Death caps have been found growing in Western Canada, and in 2016, a three-year-old boy died in British Columbia after eating one of the mushrooms.

While a danger to foragers, it would be “impossible” for death cap mushrooms to enter the commercial supply chain, the Australian Mushroom Growers Association said in August, adding store-bought mushrooms are subject to “rigorous supplier standards.”