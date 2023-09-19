Open this photo in gallery: Protesters in Yerevan, capital of Armenia, rally at a government building on Sept. 19 after Azerbaijan launched a military operation in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP

For a brief while, Vladimir Putin’s Russia was able to behave like the superpower it once was. To the chagrin of Moscow’s ally Armenia, and the gain of Armenia’s historic rival Azerbaijan, that era is once again over.

In 2014, the Russian army flexed its rebuilt post-Soviet muscle by seizing Crimea from Ukraine and igniting a proxy war in the country’s eastern Donbas region. A year later, Mr. Putin’s air force arrived in Syria and decisively tipped that country’s civil war in favour of Bashar al-Assad’s dictatorship.

And when Azerbaijan and Armenia went to war in 2020 over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, it was their big neighbour in Moscow that imposed a ceasefire that saw Russian peacekeepers deployed between the two sides.

GEORGIA RUSSIA Tbilisi Caspian Sea ARMENIA Baku AZERBAIJAN Yerevan TURKEY Nakhchivan RUSSIA NAGORNO-KARABAKH Both Armenia and Azerbaijan are former Soviet republics that have long disputed ownership of the region.

Russia’s brief second life as a great power came to an end with Mr. Putin’s disastrous decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine early last year. The war has proven an enormous folly, one that has seen the Russian army – sometimes ranked as the second-best in the world, after that of the United States – humbled by a combination of Ukrainian determination and Western technology. By some estimates, Russia has had upwards of 80,000 soldiers killed and three times that many injured. It has also lost more than 2,000 tanks in just over 18 months of escalated fighting.

Not only is Russia now losing some of the territory it initially seized in Ukraine, it finds itself unable to project power anywhere else. Former British defence minister Ben Wallace estimated earlier this year that 97 per cent of Russia’s army was committed in Ukraine, while the head of Norway’s armed forces said the number of Russian troops near his country’s border was “20 per cent or less” of what it was prior to the invasion of Ukraine. Under Western sanctions, the Russian military is so overstretched that Mr. Putin – lacking allies – has been forced to seek military assistance from the beleaguered likes of North Korea and Iran.

Azerbaijan, which never fully accepted the written-in-Moscow ceasefire that prevented it from retaking the whole of Nagorno-Karabakh just when victory seemed within reach three years ago, appears to have chosen this moment of Russian weakness to finish what it started.

The “anti-terrorist operation” that Baku launched Tuesday looked very much like a full-scale offensive aimed at retaking Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as Azeri territory but is populated by 140,000 ethnic Armenians who have lived autonomously under Yerevan’s protection ever since Armenia triumphed in another war with Azerbaijan in the 1990s.

Open this photo in gallery: Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry posted video of what it claimed to be an attack on military infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh.Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence via REUTERS

Open this photo in gallery: Gegham Stepanyan, ombudsman of human rights of the Artsakh Republic, shared this picture on social media on Sept. 19 of a damaged apartment building in Stepanakert.X, formerly Twitter, via AP

At least two people were killed and 23 injured Tuesday in the early hours of the latest Azeri assault on Nagorno-Karabakh. Videos posted to social media showed civilians in the regional capital of Stepanakert running for cover as artillery boomed in the background. Protesters quickly gathered in the centre of Yerevan to demand that the Armenian government take action to defend their ethnic kin.

Azerbaijan said it launched the attack after six of its citizens were killed by landmines, which it blamed on “illegal Armenian armed groups.” A statement from the office of President Ilham Aliyev, carried by Azerbaijan’s official news agency, said the offensive would continue “until the end,” unless Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered.

Shortly after the fighting escalated, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called for Russian peacekeepers to “act” to protect the population of Nagorno-Karabakh from “ethnic cleansing.” But Moscow seemed caught off-guard, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying that Azerbaijan had informed Russian forces on the ground of its intentions only “minutes” before the offensive began.

Amid reports that the Russian peacekeeping contingent – initially 2,000 men – had also been depleted so troops and equipment could be redeployed to Ukraine, Moscow has for months ignored Armenian requests to intervene and forcibly lift an undeclared Azeri blockade of the so-called Lachin corridor, the only route via which people and supplies can travel between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. The ability of the remaining Russian forces to stop a full-scale Azeri offensive, if that is what’s happening, is likely even more limited.

Open this photo in gallery: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan calls Azerbaijan's recent actions 'a ground operation aimed at ethnic cleaning of Karabakh Armenians.'KAREN MINASYAN/AFP via Getty Images

The attack also comes at a time when Mr. Pashinyan is highly unpopular in the Kremlin. When Russia – a sworn ally of Armenia’s via the six-country Collective Security Treaty Organization – did nothing about the Lachin corridor blockade, Armenia hosted joint exercises with the U.S. military that began on Sept. 11 and were supposed to conclude Wednesday. While the numbers involved were small – 85 U.S. troops and 175 Armenian soldiers – the drills were denounced by Russia as “unfriendly.”

The truth is that, with Russia distracted and unable to protect its allies, Armenia needs other friends. Azerbaijan has an army several times the size of Armenia’s and has used decades of high oil revenues to build a large technological advantage over its foe. It also has the support of Turkey, which has sought to build its influence among the Muslim populations of the Caucasus region at Moscow’s expense.

France, meanwhile, has emerged as the loudest defender of predominantly Christian Armenia. Paris declared Tuesday that it was working with its partners to prepare a strong response to Azerbaijan’s “unacceptable offensive.”

France, Turkey and the U.S. – NATO members all – look likely to be the arbiters of whatever happens next in Nagorno-Karabakh, with Mr. Putin forced to watch from the sidelines as another part of the old Soviet empire slides further out of his grasp.