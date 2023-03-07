China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang speaks at a press conference at the annual National People’s Congress.

China’s foreign minister took aim at the United States on Tuesday, accusing Washington of seeking to contain China and comparing U.S. arms sales to Taiwan with potential Chinese military aid to Russia.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual National People’s Congress, China’s rubber-stamp parliament, Qin Gang said the U.S. had a “severely distorted” perception of China.

“It’s like the first button in a shirt being done up wrong, and the result is U.S.-China policy has entirely deviated from a sound track,” Mr. Qin said. “The U.S. says it seeks only to outcompete China and does not seek conflict, but at the same time it wants to contain and suppress China.”

He compared the situation to a race, whereby one athlete focuses on trying to trip the other rather than running faster. “Such competition is a reckless gamble, with the stakes being … the future of humanity,” Mr. Qin added.

His comments came after a speech by President Xi Jinping on Monday, in which he also accused “Western countries, led by the United States, of having implemented the all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development.”

Mr. Qin’s press conference was nominally open to the international media, but many foreign journalists in Beijing reported not receiving accreditation or invitations to attend. Questions had to be submitted in advance, and most journalists called on Tuesday were from Chinese state media or those from friendly countries, including Russia and Egypt.

Asked about the Taiwan situation, Mr. Qin invoked Beijing’s longstanding policy that cross-strait affairs are an internal matter for China, while blaming the U.S. for any potential conflict over the self-ruled democracy. Taipei has steadily built up ties with Washington in the face of growing Chinese aggression, including repeated military drills and aerial patrols around the island.

“The U.S. has an unshirkable responsibility for causing the Taiwan question,” Mr. Qin said. “The Chinese people have every right to ask why the U.S. talks at length about respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity on Ukraine while not respecting China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Taiwan issue.”

He accused the U.S. of hypocrisy for pressuring China not to provide weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine, “while it keeps selling arms to Taiwan.”

Mr. Qin said the conflict in Ukraine seems to have been driven by “an invisible hand … using the Ukraine crisis to serve certain geopolitical agendas,” while also promoting China’s recent peace proposal.

That 12-point plan landed with a thud last week, with many Western governments criticizing it for not calling on Russia to leave Ukrainian territory. Even Kyiv, which said it was receptive to Chinese involvement in potential peace talks, called on Beijing to live up to its own stated respect for sovereignty and non-aggression by first condemning Russia’s invasion, which it has yet to do.

Further undermining China’s self-stated neutrality on this issue, the plan was released as Wang Yi, Mr. Qin’s predecessor and now China’s top diplomat, was visiting Russia, in what was widely framed as a show of solidarity by the Kremlin. Last week also saw a visit to Beijing by Belarusian President – and key Putin ally – Alexander Lukashenko.

Some analysts have speculated Beijing may be funnelling aid to Russia through Belarus, where part of the initial invasion of Ukraine was staged. Writing this week, Joe Webster, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said a recent surge in trade between the two countries — including a tripling of exports from Belarus to China — could indicate “Beijing is using Minsk as a cutout to provide economic and potentially even military assistance for Moscow.”

Mr. Qin’s comments on Ukraine came in response to a question from Tass, the Russian news agency. Praising ties between Beijing and Moscow as “a good example for international relations,” Mr. Qin said the friendship between Mr. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin was the “compass and anchor of bilateral relations.”

Moscow has repeatedly claimed Mr. Xi will visit Russia later this year, though China has yet to confirm any such visit. Beijing typically does not announce such trips until much closer to the actual date.

“With China and Russia working together, the world will have the driving force toward multipolarity and greater democracy in international relations, and global strategic balance and stability will be better ensured,” Mr. Qin said. “The more unstable the world becomes, the more imperative it is for China and Russia to steadily advance their relations.”

With files from Alexandra Li and Reuters