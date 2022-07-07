London, July 7: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces his resignation outside 10 Downing St. in London, after bowing to pressure from his party to step aside.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Johnson resigns: Latest updates

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to step down on Thursday, bowing to pressure from critics in his party who’ve quit cabinet en masse in recent days. “It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new Prime Minister,” he said in a speech at 10 Downing St. “As we have seen at Westminster, the herd instinct is powerful, and when the herd moves, it moves.”

Mr. Johnson said he’d stay as leader until the race to replace him as Conservative leader has finished. Caucus is set to meet within days to come up with a list of candidates. The possibilities might include people who ran against him for leader in 2019, such as Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid, and prominent cabinet ministers such as foreign secretary Liz Truss and defence minister Ben Wallace.

Uncertainty about who will lead the world’s fifth-largest economy could put more pressure on a nation already struggling with high inflation rates (9.1 per cent and expected to rise), sluggish growth and the risks of a recession. Analysts are watching closely to see whether a new leader might have better rapport with the European Union on trade policy, or continue the standoffs that defined Mr. Johnson’s tenure.

Why did Boris Johnson quit? How we got here

A demonstrator holds a sign outside 10 Downing St. this past April.TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

‘Partygate’ and the Gray report

Britain’s first COVID-19 lockdowns, like similar measures around the world, forbade many kinds of in-person social gatherings. But from May of 2020 to April of 2021, staff at Mr. Johnson’s Downing Street residence and other government offices held 16 dozen boozy parties that flouted those rules, according to an independent probe of the matter by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

When the allegations, dubbed “partygate” in the British press, emerged publicly in November of 2021, Mr. Johnson denied he or his people had broken the law, but when London’s police force investigated the claims, they fined 83 people, including Mr. Johnson. The Gray report, whose final version came out this past May 25, exposed a widespread drinking culture across the British government that didn’t stop for the COVID-19 pandemic: Staff broke lockdown rules to celebrate Mr. Johnson’s birthday, mourn Prince Philip or send off coleagues who were leaving their jobs.

Chris Pincher, the Conservatives' former deputy chief whip.Aaron Chown/PA via AP

The Pincher affair

For some of Mr. Johnson’s last die-hard supporters, the final straw came on July 1, when Chris Pincher, the Conservatives’ deputy chief whip, quit his post after admitting to groping two men while intoxicated.

Mr. Johnson apologized on TV for appointing Mr. Pincher, who had quit another government whip job in 2017 when he faced a complaint for making an unwanted pass at Conservative candidate Alex Story. Mr. Johnson tried to deflect questions about what he knew about the whip’s behaviour and when; Mr. Johnson said he had been told about the past allegations against Mr. Pincher, but forgot.

Confidence votes and cabinet resignations

Partygate fuelled dissent in the Conservative ranks, and on June 6 it came to a vote of no confidence: 211 voted to support Mr. Johnson, and 148 to oust him. But the Pincher allegations brought the revolt against Mr. Johnson into his inner circle: On the day of his televised apology, the finance and health ministers quit the government on July 5, with some three dozen junior ministers following suit. This is what set the stage for Mr. Johnson’s resignation announcement on July 7.

A protester holds a placard with photographs of Mr. Johnson, bottom right, his cabinet members and Russian President Vladimir Putin, top left, outside Parliament on July 6.Matt Dunham/The Associated Press

Who might replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, and when?

Mr. Johnson plans to stay on as prime minister until the fall while the party decides who to take his place. In the meantime he’s been filling cabinet posts left vacant by recent resignations; check the U.K. government website for the latest list of ministers.

Possible Conservative leadership candidates

Any candidates who come forward to replace Mr. Johnson must be nominated by two other Conservative MPs, and there are several names already under discussion.

Liz Truss: The most recent foreign secretary, Ms. Truss was Mr. Johnson’s point person on Brexit, and last year he named her lead negotiator with the European Union.

The most recent foreign secretary, Ms. Truss was Mr. Johnson’s point person on Brexit, and last year he named her lead negotiator with the European Union. Jeremy Hunt: After finishing second in the 2019 Conservative leadership race, Mr. Hunt held some top portfolios in Mr. Johnson’s cabinets, including the foreign and health secretary posts.

After finishing second in the 2019 Conservative leadership race, Mr. Hunt held some top portfolios in Mr. Johnson’s cabinets, including the foreign and health secretary posts. Sajid Javid: A veteran of Conservative cabinets, most recently in the health portfolio, Mr. Javid was the first of Mr. Johnson’s ministers to quit over the Pincher affair. He ran in the 2019 leadership race and finished fourth.

A veteran of Conservative cabinets, most recently in the health portfolio, Mr. Javid was the first of Mr. Johnson’s ministers to quit over the Pincher affair. He ran in the 2019 leadership race and finished fourth. Rishi Sunak: As Mr. Johnson’s finance minister, Mr. Sunak was in charge of keeping the British economy afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also faced criticism for breaking COVID-19 lockdowns (an offence for which he was fined). Like Mr. Javid, he quit cabinet amid the controversy over the Pincher appointment.

As Mr. Johnson’s finance minister, Mr. Sunak was in charge of keeping the British economy afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also faced criticism for breaking COVID-19 lockdowns (an offence for which he was fined). Like Mr. Javid, he quit cabinet amid the controversy over the Pincher appointment. Ben Wallace: The defence minister, 52, is a former soldier who’s handled some thorny geopolitical files for the Conservatives in recent years, from the evacuation of British nationals and allies from Afghanistan to Britain’s support for the war in Ukraine.

The defence minister, 52, is a former soldier who’s handled some thorny geopolitical files for the Conservatives in recent years, from the evacuation of British nationals and allies from Afghanistan to Britain’s support for the war in Ukraine. Nadhim Zahawi: Mr. Johnson’s most recent finance minister was previously charge of Britain’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, one of the fastest in the developed world. Before entering politics, he was co-founder of polling company YouGov.

Mr. Johnson’s most recent finance minister was previously charge of Britain’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, one of the fastest in the developed world. Before entering politics, he was co-founder of polling company YouGov. Penny Moradunt: Currently a junior trade minister, Ms. Moradunt was a Hunt supporter in the 2019 race, and got booted out of the defence portfolio by Mr. Johnson when he came to power.

Next steps in the Conservative leadership race

Once a list of candidates takes shape, the parties hold several rounds of secret ballots where the person with the fewest votes is eliminated. The process repeats until only two people are left, and the general membership of the party decides who wins by a postal ballot.

Compiled by Globe staff

Reuters and Associated Press, with reports from Paul Waldie

