Canada, Iran hold rare call as Ottawa presses for role in probe of deadly crash

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne has held a rare phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, a day after a Ukrainian International Airlines plane crashed near Tehran with 63 Canadians on board, Iranian media say.

The details of the call were not known, but Mr. Champagne was expected to press Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to allow Canadian officials to take part in the investigation of what happened to UIA flight 752, which caught fire and fell from the sky shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport early Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

The call came as Iranian investigators announced their initial finding that plane had caught fire due to a technical failure and was trying to return to the airport when it crashed. However, Iran has yet to give foreign investigators access to the so-called “black boxes” – which contain data and cockpit communications – that were recovered from the scene of the disaster, and the initial findings were unlikely to end calls for Iran to allow international teams access to the evidence.

The report said both of the plane’s black boxes had been recovered, though they had been damaged and some parts of their memory had been lost. The report also ruled out laser or electromagnetic interference as causes of the crash.

A team from Ukraine, which has opened a criminal investigation into the crash, was arrived in Tehran on Thursday, and was waiting for permission to access the site. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, said officials had several working theories regarding the crash, including the possibility that the plane had been struck by a missile.

“A strike by a missile, possibly a Tor missile system, is among the main (theories), as information has surfaced on the internet about elements of a missile being found near the site of the crash,” he said. A Tor missile is a Soviet-made anti-aircraft weapon known to be in the Iranian arsenal.

Mr. Danilov did not say where on the Internet he had seen the Tor missile theory.

Mohammad Eslami, Iran’s minister of road and urban development, called for an end to speculation that the disaster – which occurred hours after Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at U.S. military targets in Iraq – was a result of the military activity that night.

“There are rumours that a terrorist attack, explosion or shooting at the plane may have caused the incident, but they are not true. Technical failure has been the cause of the incident," Mr. Eslami told reporters in Tehran. “Had the rumours been true, the plane must have exploded up in the air, but that has not happened, because the plane caught fire due to technical failure. That first caused its communications and control systems to stop working, and subsequently resulted in its crash.”

Iranian media have repeatedly pointed to the fact that the Boeing 737-800 is part of the same aircraft family as the Boeing 737 Max, an aircraft that has been grounded worldwide since March after two deadly accidents. The Boeing 737-800 is an older model. Unlike the Max, which has problems with a flight-control system, the 737-800 has been seen as a reliable workhorse.

Iran has said it will not allow U.S. participation in the investigation, and will not hand the black boxes over to Boeing.

Not since the Air India disaster of 1985, when 280 Canadians were among the 329 killed, have so many Canadians lost their lives in an aviation disaster.

One hundred and thirty-eight of the passengers were headed to Canada after connecting in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Many were students or staff at Canadian universities who had been in Iran for the holiday season.

Until it suspended its Tehran service in the wake of the disaster, Ukrainian Airlines had offered one of the cheapest connections between Toronto and Tehran.

Abas Aslani, editor-in-chief of the Tehran-based Iran Front Page news website, posted on Twitter that Mr. Champagne and Mr. Zarif had spoken by phone Thursday morning to discuss “the Ukranian plane crash & some other issues.”

Canada and Iran have not had formal diplomatic relations since Canada closed its embassy in Iran in 2012, citing unspecified security issues. Iranian diplomats were expelled from Ottawa at the same time.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a Wednesday press conference that Mr. Champagne was going to call Mr. Zarif.

“Minister Champagne will be speaking with the Iranian Foreign Minister and conveying the need for a thorough investigation into this crash,” Mr. Trudeau said, adding that Mr. Champagne would “request assistance and a presence by Canada both in Tehran but also as part of the investigation.”

The lack of a diplomatic presence in Tehran looms as a major impediment to Canada offering consular support to victims of the crash.

Mr. Trudeau said many countries have stepped up to offer assistance, including Italy – which represents Canadian interests in Tehran in the absence of an embassy – as well as Australia and France. “Canada will be part of that investigation, not only because we have the expertise, but because we have suffered such a significant loss of lives for our citizens.”

The plane went down amid an escalating conflict between the United States and Iran. Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed less than four minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport at 6:12 local time on Wednesday morning. Data on the flight radar website show the plane taking off as normal, and rising to an altitude of 7,925 feet before it suddenly stopped broadcasting its co-ordinates.

Amateur videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a small fire in the sky, followed by a larger fire and then the bang of an explosion.

The plane took off just hours after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired a dozen missiles at two U.S. military bases in neighbouring Iraq. Mr. Trudeau said he condemns the missile attacks but is relieved that all personnel deployed in Iraq are safe. There was no immediate evidence of a connection between the hostilities and what happened to Flight 752.

Initial statements from Ukraine about what happened to the flight were contradictory. In a statement on its website, the Ukrainian embassy in Tehran initially said the crash was due to engine failure. However, the statement was later deleted and the airline said it was still probing the cause of the crash and cancelling all flights to Tehran in the meantime.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said at the news conference with Mr. Trudeau that there could be “multiple reasons” for the crash.

“We cannot speculate at this point as to the cause of the tragic air accident,” Mr. Garneau told reporters. “The indications we have from satellite data … suggest that it took off in a normal fashion. However, we lost contact with it, suggesting that something very unusual happened.”

Canadian aviation officials have reached out to Ukraine to offer their expertise in probing the crash, Mr. Garneau said. But he conceded that they are missing key information that could shed light on the cause of the crash, including the black boxes. One of the boxes, he said, contains a recording of the conversation between the pilot and the control tower.

"We’re scrambling to get as much information as we can, but it’s going to take a little while to get answers,” Mr. Garneau said.

Asked by reporters if he could categorically say the plane had not been shot down, Mr. Trudeau responded: “I cannot. It’s too early to speculate.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.