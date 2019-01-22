China calls international open letter condemning Kovrig, Spavor detainments an attack on country’s sovereignty

The Chinese government has accused an august group of academics, foreign policy experts and former diplomats of interfering with Beijing’s sovereign rule, after nearly 150 people signed an open letter calling for the release of two detained Canadians.

In a heated response Tuesday, China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying accused the letter’s signatories — which include some of the world’s top China scholars and two former national foreign ministers — of “deliberately attempting to arouse fear,” and shading the truth.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying

“If they don’t even have the ability to be truthful to the facts, how can they do academic research? How can their academic works be reliable and truthful?” Ms. Hua asked, at a regular briefing with journalists dominated by questions over Canada.

It was a reflection of the global concern raised by the detention of former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor, who were seized by Chinese state security days after the Dec. 1 arrest of Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver. Both men have been accused of endangering Chinese national security.

Authorities in the U.S. have sought the extradition of Ms. Meng, who they accuse of fraud related to the violation of sanctions against Iran. The U.S. has informed Canada that it will proceed with a formal extradition request, Canada’s ambassador to Washington, David MacNaughton, told the Globe and Mail. That statement prompted Ms. Hua to warn that “China will surely take further action” against Washington if it proceeds.

”We urge the U.S. to pay close attention to China’s serious stance, take actions to correct its mistakes, and withdraw the arrest warrant for the Chinese citizen,” she said.

The case against Ms. Meng, she said, is “not an ordinary criminal case. It is an abuse of the bilateral extradition treaty by Canada and the U.S.” Countries should “respect the real spirit of the rule of law,” she said.

The many objects of Chinese ire have underscored how Ms. Meng’s arrest has further exposed rifts not just with Canada, but with a group of western democracies where uneasy has already been rising over Chinese assertiveness in foreign affairs, and in particular Beijing’s use of what critics have termed “hostage diplomacy.”

“Up until recently, most Chinese politics experts saw the issue of ‘human rights and China’ in terms of how the party-state was restricting what Chinese people could say and do,” said Bill Callahan, an international relations scholar at the London School of Economics and Political Science. The detention of the two Canadians “shows we now need to think about human rights in terms of how the party-state tries to restrict what we do in the West, as well.”

The open letter, addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping and signed by 143 people from nearly 20 countries, sought to formalize an anxiety that seeking the exchange of ideas is becoming “unwelcome and even risky in China.”The letter warned that those keen on “building genuine, productive, and lasting relationships must now be more cautious about traveling and working in China and engaging our Chinese counterparts.”

Open this photo in gallery Michael Kovrig (left) and Michael Spavor, the two Canadians detained in China, are shown in these 2018 images taken from video. The Canadian Press

Ms. Hua, however, accused its signatories of multiple mistakes, saying they had conflated policy exchanges with the danger posted to China by Mr. Kovrig, an analyst with the International Crisis Group who is on leave from the federal government has taken a scholarly approach to understanding Chinese views, and Mr. Spavor, who built a business bringing investors, athletes and tourists to North Korea.

“By openly yelling at China and demanding the release of the two Canadian citizens under the lawful investigation of relevant departments, [the letter’s signatories] have interfered with China’s sovereignty,” Ms. Hua warned.

She questioned whether 143 people could represent the international community, saying their voices could easily be drowned out by 1.4 billion Chinese people. China, she added, “is the safest country in the world. If you follow China’s law and regulations, here in China, there will be no threat to your safety.”

The strength of her response, however, suggests “that the letter is being noted and is causing discomfort in Beijing,” said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies.

He was nonetheless disappointed. “Instead of engaging with the core issue raised, the innocence of the two Canadians, Ms. Hua resorted to Orwellian language to blame the signatories,” he said.

Indeed, “the harsh response to the respectful open letter does make it clear to the signatories that the party state will not hesitate for a second to push back forcefully if it feels its interests are threatened,” said Thorsten Benner, director of the Berlin-based Global Public Policy Institute.

He added: “The only one deliberately creating an atmosphere of fear is the Chinese party state by taking hostages to bully Canada into submission and make it clear that anybody who dares stand in Beijing’s way will feel the brute force of arbitrary power projection. That is why any claims that China is a country governed by the ’rule of law’ look increasingly bizarre to most outside observers.”

Francois Godement, senior advisor for Asia at Institut Montaigne, in Paris, noted that China has yet to produce any detailed allegations against Mr. Kovrig or Mr. Spavor. Indeed, neither man has been formally charged. They are instead being interrogated daily, without access to a lawyer, and held in rooms with lights on 24 hours a day.

The lack of evidence “alone justifies that the signatories signal ’fear’ about academic and research activities in China,” Mr. Godement said.

Frank Pieke, a scholar at Leiden University who is the director of the Mercator Institute for China Studies, added: “To dismiss us as failing to maintain an attitude of truthfulness and thus unworthy of working on China alienates exactly those people who have devoted most of their professional life to understanding and improving the relations between China and the international community.”

Ms. Hua, meanwhile, offered a colourful new response to critics — including spymasters from Canada and its allies — who have warned against the installation of Huawei’s fifth-generation cellular equipment, on the grounds that Beijing’s leadership could use the company’s as a tool for espionage.

Calling that thought “nonsense,” Ms. Hua said fear over Chinese-made goods has become so inflated “they are even scared of chopsticks and forks made by China, suspecting they could be used for spying. I think this logic has reached the highest degree of absurdity.”