China charges Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor with espionage

Open this photo in gallery A young man holds a sign bearing photographs of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been detained in China for more than a year, outside B.C. Supreme Court where Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was attending a hearing, in Vancouver, on Tuesday January 21, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been formally charged by Chinese authorities with espionage, after 557 days of interrogation and incarceration in facilities where the lights are kept on day and night.

The charges against the two men represent the formal commencement of judicial proceedings against them, placing them into a justice system with a conviction rate in excess of 99 per cent.

Mr. Kovrig was charged with spying on national secrets and intelligence for entities outside the territory of China. Mr. Spavor was charged with spying on national secrets and illegally providing state secrets to entities outside of the territory of China. In a statement posted to China’s Twitter-like Weibo service, the People’s Procuratorate of Dandong City said the charges resulted from an “examination based on the law.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Kovrig is a former Canadian diplomat who has worked as a senior adviser for North East Asia for International Crisis Group. Mr. Spavor is a businessmen who helped to arrange travel into North Korea.

The maximum penalty for such charges, in matters considered serious, is life in prison. Less serious matters can result in prison sentences of less than five years.

Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor were both arrested Dec. 10, 2018, days after the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

They were initially interrogated for six and sometimes eight hours a day by state security officials. They were then placed in detention centres, where they have been kept in 24-hour lighting, with officials cutting off consular access after mid-January, citing the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to prosecute the men, who have been widely described as victims of Chinese “hostage diplomacy,” comes after a British Columbia court denied an initial application for Ms. Meng to be released from Canada, where she is in the midst of an extradition process to the U.S.

U.S. prosecutors have accused Ms. Meng of fraud related to violation of sanctions against Iran. She said she has done nothing wrong.

Before the filing of formal charges against Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor, Chinese procurators had the option of rejecting the case against them and releasing them.

Story continues below advertisement

Now that they have been charged, the men are likely to face trial and sentencing, a process that can take many years in China.

With the two men charged, it becomes more difficult for Chinese leadership, which has authority over the judiciary but claims that it is a country under the rule of law, “to intervene in the court systems. Not impossible, of course — just more difficult,” said Gordon Houlden, a former diplomat who is director of the China Institute at the University of Alberta.

To release them now would “underline that it is a political decision to arrest them and release them — and not something as determined by the aegis of the court itself,” he said.

This “makes it less likely they’ll be released soon and more likely they will be detained for some time.”

Chinese authorities have taken no further steps against Fan Wei or Robert Schellenberg, two Canadians sentenced to death on drug charges, legal counsel for the two men said Friday.

Lawyer Zhang Dongshuo, who represents Mr. Schellenberg, does not represent Mr. Kovrig or Mr. Spavor.

Story continues below advertisement

But, he said, “from the aspect of law in China, once the procuratorate organ makes such a decision, it means the case formally enters the court stage and moves toward trial.” Because the charges involve state secrets, “it’s very likely the trial won’t proceed openly, there will be no observers and the verdict and case information won’t be made public, either.”

Sentences in such cases, he said, are nearly always five or more years of imprisonment.

“I don’t think the cases against the two Michaels will end soon,” he said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.