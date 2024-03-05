Open this photo in gallery: Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrive for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

China’s economy is “generally rebounding,” the country’s premier Li Qiang said Tuesday, as Beijing attempts to restore global confidence after a year of turmoil and lacklustre performance.

Speaking at the opening of the National People’s Congress, China’s rubber-stamp parliament, Mr. Li said the government would seek economic growth of “around 5 per cent” in 2024, while keeping a debt-to-GDP ratio of 3 per cent.

That goal – modest by past Chinese performance, ambitious given the scale of challenges currently facing the country’s economy – is the same as last year. Official statistics show China’s GDP grew by 5.2 per cent in 2023, but this figure has been greeted with considerable skepticism by outside observers, who point to discrepancies between monthly data and final tallies.

The 2023 goal was also measured against an economy that in the previous year was still being dragged down by stringent anti-COVID measures. No such rebound will be possible this year.

Mr. Li acknowledged it will “not be easy for us to realize these targets,” adding the central government needs “policy support and joint efforts from all fronts.”

“We should not lose sight of worst-case scenarios and should be well prepared for all risks and challenges,” Mr. Li added.

A sputtering post-pandemic recovery has laid bare China’s deep structural imbalances, from weak household consumption to increasingly lower returns on investment, prompting calls for a new growth model. China started the year with a stock market rout and deflation at levels unseen since the global financial crisis of 2008-09. The property crisis and local government debt woes persisted, increasing pressure on China’s leaders to respond.

Some economists have drawn comparisons with Japan’s lost decades of stagnation beginning in the 1990s, calling for pro-market reforms and measures to boost consumer incomes.

One way to improve household consumption and grow China’s domestic market would be through a major stimulus, but President Xi Jinping is opposed to handouts, which he believes will make people lazy. Analysts say Beijing also doesn’t trust consumers to spend wisely, fearing they will pump more money into a property bubble policy-makers are trying to deflate.

“Father knows best and father will decide where the money will go,” said Jacob Gunter, a lead economic analyst at the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies. “Consumers are not going to follow the strategic goals Beijing set out.”

These include refocusing on tech innovation and advanced manufacturing, in line with Mr. Xi’s push for “new productive forces,” Mr. Li said Tuesday. Beijing will also formulate development plans for emerging industries, including quantum computing, big data and artificial intelligence as it strives for technological self-sufficiency.

“We will move faster to boost self-reliance and strength in science and technology,” Mr. Li said. “We will fully leverage the strengths of the new system for mobilizing resources nationwide to raise China’s capacity for innovation across the board.”

Michael Pettis, a Beijing-based senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment, said Mr. Li’s speech contained no surprises, “but there were also no meaningful solutions.”

The consensus “in favour of distributing fiscal proceeds directly to households is overwhelming,” he wrote Tuesday, and without such a stimulus Beijing will have to take on debt far above the 3 per cent target set by Mr. Li, or accept slower growth.

Also announced Tuesday was a defence budget of 7.2 per cent, a figure closely watched by the U.S. and China’s neighbours, who are wary about its strategic intentions as tensions rise over Taiwan and in the South China Sea.

China’s defence budget has doubled since Mr. Xi came to power more than a decade ago. This year marks the 30th in a row of increasing defence expenditure, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Coming weeks after Taiwan elected the pro-sovereignty Democratic Progressive Party to a historic third presidential term, Mr. Li’s speech appeared designed to send a message to Taipei, dropping previous promises to seek “peaceful reunification” with the self-ruled island.

Tensions have increased in the past month following a deadly collision between a Chinese fishing vessel and the Taiwanese coast guard off the island of Kinmen, the closest Taiwanese territory to China. Analysts have predicted Beijing may also stage major war games when Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te is inaugurated in May, though most observers agree China is nowhere near ready to launch a full invasion of Taiwan.

With files from Reuters