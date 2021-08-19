 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

World

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Chinese state media launches online petition demanding Meng Wanzhou’s release from ‘illegal’ detention

James GriffithsAsia correspondent
Hong Kong
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Ms. Meng has spent most of the past 1,000 days in a mansion in the Vancouver suburbs.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A Chinese state-run newspaper has launched a campaign to free Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is fighting extradition from Canada to the United States, as she nears 1,000 days in detention.

The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid known for its provocative commentary, published an open letter to Canada’s ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, late Wednesday local time, accusing Ottawa of “blatant political persecution.”

Ms. Meng is accused of lying to HSBC during a presentation in Hong Kong in 2013, exposing the bank to a risk of being punished by the U.S. for violating sanctions on Iran.

Story continues below advertisement

August 26 will mark 1,000 days since she was first detained in Vancouver on December 1, 2018. Following her arrest, two Canadian citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, were detained in Beijing and later charged with espionage, an accusation Ottawa views as trumped up and an attempt to pressure Canada into releasing Ms. Meng.

Verdict against Michael Spavor gives some hope for future release, but also shows Canada’s powerlessness in the face of injustice

The Decibel podcast: The ‘hostage diplomacy’ connecting Canada and China

Open this photo in gallery

On the left, Michael Spavor, director of Paektu Cultural Exchange, talks during a Skype interview in Yangi, China. On the right is Michael Kovrig, a Canadian former diplomat who now advises the International Crisis Group, an independent nongovernmental organization that tries to defuse international conflict.

The Globe and Mail

Last week, Mr. Spavor was sentenced to 11-years in prison, while Mr. Kovrig is still awaiting a verdict in his case. Unlike Ms. Meng, who has spent most of the past 1,000 days in a mansion in the Vancouver suburbs, the Two Michaels have spent long periods in solitary confinement, held in cells where the lights are on 24-hours a day.

Their families and supporters have been campaigning hard for their release and are planning a number of events to draw attention to their nearly 1,000-days in custody next month. The Globe and Mail has also launched a campaign urging readers to write to China’s embassy in Ottawa calling for their release, which may have prompted the Chinese newspaper’s actions this week.

In the B.C. court, Ms. Meng’s lawyers have sought to poke holes in the U.S. case, arguing that prosecutors twisted Ms. Meng’s representations, ignored exculpatory evidence and overstated any risk of harm to HSBC.

This argument may not be successful in preventing her extradition however, as the case need only clear the far lower bar of showing if the crime had been committed in Canada, there is enough evidence to send it on to trial.

Canada needs a new engagement strategy that opposes China’s thuggery

The open letter to Mr. Barton echoed much of the defence team’s arguments, saying that “there is enough evidence to show that the US distorted the facts to lay out a false case against Meng.”

“It was an ironic and rare when the so-called victim of this fraud case – HSBC – agreed to provide relevant materials to the court to help prove Meng’s innocence,” the paper said, adding that “as an accomplice in the case, the Canadian government should be held liable for aiding the US persecute a Chinese citizen for political purposes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Neither the open letter or an article about it published by the Global Times mentioned the case of the Two Michaels, though the article did note that “some Canadian lawmakers and officials have been constantly calling for Meng’s release as they believe that her case was highly politicized that led to a deteriorating Canada-China relationship.”

As of Wednesday evening ET, a website launched to gather signatures in support of the Global Times’ open letter to Mr. Barton claimed some 160,000 people had signed.

Canada’s embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alexandra Li contributed reporting from Beijing.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies