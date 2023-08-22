Open this photo in gallery: Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is expected to be arrested upon his return as he ends almost two decades of self-imposed exile, waves at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand August 22, 2023.ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/Reuters

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra landed in Thailand on Tuesday, ending a decade-and-a-half of self-imposed exile after he was ousted by a military coup and sentenced to prison on corruption charges.

His return comes after months of political turmoil in the kingdom, after an election in May in which pro-democracy parties won more than two-thirds of the vote but the leading candidate was blocked by the military-appointed senate from forming a government.

Arriving at Bangkok airport around 9 a.m., a beaming Mr. Thaksin was greeted by members of his family. He bowed and laid flowers before a portrait of Thailand’s king, before waving to the hundreds of red-shirted supporters of his Pheu Thai party who had gathered outside.

Police arrested the 74-year-old fugitive and escorted him to the Supreme Court and then to prison, where he has begun serving an eight-year sentence he received in absentia. Pardons for those over 70 are common in Thailand, however, and there is widespread speculation Mr. Thaksin’s highly choreographed return indicated some kind of deal has been cut with the country’s military rulers.

The arrival of Thailand’s most famous politician came as lawmakers voted Tuesday to confirm Srettha Thavisin as prime minister, paving the way to forming a new government after weeks of uncertainty. The real estate mogul and confidant of Mr. Thaksin’s was put forward by a coalition which includes pro-military parties, after the senate refused to appoint Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the reformist Move Forward party, which won the most votes in the May election.

Pheu Thai had initially supported Mr. Pita, but broke with his party after it became clear the conservative establishment would not support him as prime minister due in part to Move Forward’s desire to change Thailand’s strict lese majeste law, which bans insulting the king and has been widely used to suppress anti-government speech.

The willingness of Mr. Thaksin’s party to deal with the military has enraged many voters, sparking protests and causing some shops to refuse to sell a chocolate-mint ice drink favoured by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Mr. Thaksin’s daughter, who led Pheu Thai’s election campaign. A poll by the National Institute for Development Administration found around 64 per cent of respondents disagreed with the idea of allying with military-backed parties.

Mr. Srettha, 60, on Monday said Pheu Thai had no choice but to partner with some rivals that it had earlier vowed not to work with.

“We are not lying to the people, but we have to be realistic,” said Mr. Srettha, who had the support of 317 lawmakers and needed 58 votes from the military-appointed Senate to secure the requisite backing of half of the legislature.

That Tuesday’s vote coincided with Mr. Thaksin’s return will only renew suspicion Pheu Thai’s priorities are driven by its former leader and could speed up a shift among pro-democracy voters towards Move Forward, which will now sit in parliament as the largest opposition party.

A former policeman, telecoms tycoon and owner of Manchester City, Mr. Thaksin won the hearts of millions of working-class Thais with populist giveaways ranging from cash handouts and village loans to farm subsidies and universal healthcare.

During his five years in power from 2001 and 2006, he butted up repeatedly against the country’s military and royalist establishment, and was eventually deposed in a coup while he was visiting the United States. Briefly returning to Thailand in 2008, Mr. Thaksin fled the kingdom to spend the next 15 years in exile, avoiding what he says are trumped-up charges of corruption.

Despite this, Mr. Thaksin remained a dominant force in Thai politics, with his sister Yingluck Shinawatra becoming prime minister in 2011. Three years later, however, she too was ousted by a military junta, which led the country until 2019, when it began a partial return to democracy.

The slow speed of that transition led to protests in 2020 that soon expanded to include demands to reform the Thai monarchy, after the death of the popular King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 2016 and succession by King Vajiralongkorn, a controversial figure who has spent much of his adult life outside of Thailand.

Once the leading reformist party, Pheu Thai failed to capitalize on the protests, and lost ground to Move Forward, particularly among young urban people. That party won more than 38 per cent of the vote in May’s election, taking 151 seats in parliament, on a platform of reducing the military’s influence, reforming lese majeste laws, and progressive policies such as a 40-hour workweek and legalization of same-sex marriage.

Move Forward has refused to enter any coalition with figures responsible for the 2014 coup. Last week, the party’s secretary general, Chaithawat Tulathon, said the government proposed by Pheu Thai was “not reflective of the people’s voice” and “distorts the will of the people.”

With files from Reuters