Open this photo in gallery: Journalists read the judgment over overseas same-sex marriages outside the Court of Final Appeal, in Hong Kong, September 5, 2023.TYRONE SIU/Reuters

Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal on Tuesday ordered the government to set up a new framework to legally recognize same-sex partnerships, in a partial victory for campaigners that stopped short of full marriage equality.

In a split decision, a five-member panel ruled the failure to provide recognition for same-sex unions — such as civil partnerships — was a violation of the constitutional right to privacy guaranteed by Hong Kong’s Bill of Rights. The court gave the government two years to enact such legislation.

“This is a significant victory which makes clear that Hong Kong law must afford due respect and protection to same-sex couples,” said Esther Leung, campaign manager of the Hong Kong Marriage Equality group. “This will help families while hurting no one.”

The ruling ends a five-year legal battle waged by activist and former lawmaker Jimmy Sham, and follows a number of other incremental judgments providing greater protections for LGBTQ people in the Chinese territory.

In 2018, the CFA ruled the government must provide dependent visas to the same-sex spouses of foreign workers, while in February this year, it struck down a rule requiring trans people to undergo surgery before changing their gender on government ID cards.

In the decision published Tuesday, judges unanimously agreed there was no constitutional right to same-sex marriage under Hong Kong law, nor obligation for the government to recognize such unions entered into overseas. However, Chief Justice Andrew Cheung added there was also nothing to stop the government legislating for marriage equality in future.

Should they not, he appeared to leave the door open to the court recognizing such a right, saying future judges might give a “wider, more liberal interpretation” to Article 37 of the Hong Kong Basic Law, which does not mention gender and states merely “the freedom of marriage of Hong Kong residents and their right to raise a family freely shall be protected by law.”

Mr. Cheung said no attempt had been made in the current appeal “to persuade the court to give Article 37 such an expansive interpretation.”

Writing for the majority on the question of establishing a framework for legal same-sex partnerships, judges Roberto Ribeiro and Joseph Fok said couples currently face “real difficulties in many situations,” such as being denied visiting rights or participation in decision-making when their partners are hospitalized.

“The absence of legal recognition has been seen to be essentially discriminatory and demeaning to same-sex couples,” they said.

Some 60 per cent of Hong Kongers support same-sex marriage, up from 38 per cent in 2013, according to researchers at the University of Hong Kong, the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the University of North Carolina. More than 70 per cent of respondents agreed there should be legal protections against sexual orientation discrimination.

Barrister Azan Marwah, who has represented LGBTQ appellants in lower-court cases, said Tuesday’s judgment could have “serious and long-term impacts” beyond just the recognition of same-sex partnerships, and could affect decisions in future anti-discrimination cases. He hoped the government would take an expansive view in defining what the court termed “core rights” it must grant LGBTQ couples in creating the new legal framework.

In 2019, Taiwan became the first, and so far only, place in Asia to fully legalize same-sex marriage. But there is a shift underway across the continent towards greater equality, with several countries seemingly poised to make changes in the near future.

In June, Nepal’s Supreme Court issued an interim ruling clearing the way for marriage equality and requiring the government to legislate. Neighbouring India’s top court is also due to rule on a similar case later this year, while in Japan, multiple lower courts have found same-sex marriage bans unconstitutional, putting pressure on the government to act.

In Thailand, the two largest parties which emerged from May’s general election — Move Forward and Pheu Thai — both support same-sex marriage. Even ultra-conservative Singapore last year took the basic step of decriminalizing homosexuality, though marriage equality remains a distant dream for many in the city state.

As campaigners in Hong Kong celebrate Tuesday’s ruling, they will do so without Mr. Sham, who is one of 47 pro-democracy activists currently being prosecuted under the city’s draconian national security law.

Mr. Sham, 36, married his partner in New York in 2013, and launched his first case in Hong Kong five years later. He is the former convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front, which organized rallies that drew hundreds of thousands of people to the streets during anti-government protests in 2019.

Mr. Sham and his co-defendants are charged with subversion for taking part in an unofficial primary election in 2020, which prosecutors claim was part of a sinister plot to “subvert state power” and “ultimately bring down the government.”