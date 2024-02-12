Open this photo in gallery: A baby turtle walks into the sea on Chacocente beach, part of the Wildlife Refuge Rio Escalante - Chachocente, Santa Tereza, Nicaragua, on Feb. 11.MAYNOR VALENZUELA/Reuters

Nicaraguan authorities and volunteers released hundreds of tiny baby turtles on the country’s Pacific coast over the weekend as part of the government’s efforts to protect endangered species.

At the Rio Escalante Chacocente wildlife reserve, more than 400 baby Paslama turtles scurried over the sand toward the ocean on Sunday afternoon.

The release was part of the government’s campaign to protect endangered turtle populations, “Together We Conserve Our Sea Turtles.”

Scientists warn various species of sea turtles and tortoises are threatened by habitat loss, poaching, and climate change.