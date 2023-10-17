Aid convoy trucks are seen at the Rafah border with Gaza on in North Sinai, Egypt.Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images 1 of 20

Palestinians search through the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 20

Palestinian children sit amongst the rubble of a building in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 20

Volunteers of the humanitarian aid convoy for the Gaza Strip wave Egyptian and Palestinian flags at Rafah crossing port, Egypt.Omar Aziz/The Associated Press 4 of 20

A baker prepares bread at the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 20

An Israeli soldier mans a checkpoint near the northern Kibbutz Sasa close to the border with Lebanon.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 20

Garbage piles up in the street in the Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 20

Graffiti reading "Destroy Hamas" is seen on a wall in Tel Aviv, Israel.Leon Neal/Getty Images 8 of 20

Palestinian children search for a place to refill on water in the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 20

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to Amman, Jordan after seven hours of negotiations Israeli officials in Tel Aviv.Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press 10 of 20

Israeli soldiers man a checkpoint near the northern Kibbutz Sasa close to the border with Lebanon.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 20

Smoke billows after an Israeli airstrike at the Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 20

An Israeli, wounded in the cross-border shelling between Lebanon and Israel, arrives at Ziv Hospital in the city of Safel, Israel.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 20

Qatari Amiri Air Force crew load food and medical aid to their cargo plane headed to Egypt for Gaza, at Al Udeid Air Base, Doha, Qatar.QATAR NEWS AGENCY/Reuters 14 of 20

A Palestinian man fills a bucket with water in the Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 20

Humanitarian aid convoy for the Gaza Strip is parked at the Rafah crossing port, Egypt.Omar Aziz/The Associated Press 16 of 20

A man stands amidst the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike on the Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 20

A bakery prepares rations of bread to pass out to internally displaced Palestinians in the Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 20

An Emirates cargo plane is loaded with aid for the Palestinian Gaza Strip at the airport in Dubai.KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 20

A Palestinian man carries a wounded girl at the Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 20

Israel-Hamas war day 11 The brutal conflict in the Middle East has entered its 11th day. Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory’s only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out. The U.S. hoped to break a deadlock with President Joe Biden set to head to Israel and Jordan on Wednesday. Meanwhile, aid workers warned that life in Gaza was near complete collapse. The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,778 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel. Desperately needed aid for Gaza stuck on Egyptian border as leaders call for corridor to open

Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Clashes erupt as anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon into Israel Follow our live coverage below

6 a.m. ET

Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip — Palestinians in Gaza are taking stock of the latest deadly airstrikes from Israel.

A strike in Deir al Balah, south of Gaza City, reduced a house to rubble, killing nine members of the family living there, mostly women and children. Three members of another family that had evacuated from Gaza City were killed in a neighboring home. Witnesses said there was no warning before the strike.

In Khan Younis, in a neighborhood just a few hundred meters away from Nasser Hospital, Samiha Zoarab looked around at the destruction in shock as children rummaged through the piles of debris and detritus around a leveled home, which lies within a dense cluster of buildings. At least four people from the same family were killed in the attack, locals said. “There are only two survivors,” Zoarab said.

– The Associated Press

5:37 A.M. ET

Clashes erupt as anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon into Israel

BEIRUT — Clashes erupted again Tuesday on the border between Lebanon and Israel, where Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon have engaged in a series of low-level skirmishes since the outbreak of the latest war in Gaza.

An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon landed in the town of Metula in northern Israel Tuesday morning, injuring three people, according to the Ziv Medical Center in Safed.

No group in Lebanon has immediately claimed responsibility. It was not clear if the injured were civilians or soldiers, but Israel has ordered civilians to evacuate the area near the border with Lebanon.

Israel responded by striking several areas along the border in southern Lebanon with artillery fire and white phosphorus, the state-run National News Agency in Lebanon reported. The Israeli military said its tanks fired back into Lebanon after an anti-tank missile was launched across the border.

– The Associated Press

4:42 A.M. ET

Trucks carrying aid for Gaza Strip move closer to Rafah crossing

Egyptian aid trucks moved closer on Tuesday to the only entry to Gaza not controlled by Israel, local and security sources said, but it was unclear when they might pass through the crossing, shut for days on the Palestinian side due to Israeli strikes.

At least 49 people were killed in overnight Israeli bombardment of Rafah, where the crossing is located, and the nearby town of Khan Younis, Gaza’s interior ministry said.

People with dual citizenship who have gathered in recent days awaiting the opening of the Rafah crossing began approaching the border on Tuesday, but some said they were staying away due to the air strikes.

Egypt says the Rafah crossing, a vital artery before the fighting and now a key route for desperately needed supplies into the Israeli-besieged Palestinian enclave, has not been officially closed but has become inoperable due to the Israeli air strikes on the Gaza side.

Early on Tuesday some 160 trucks left al-Arish in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula, where hundreds of tonnes of aid have been awaiting an agreement on aid delivery, an eyewitness told Reuters.

– Reuters

OCT 16 9:55 P.M. ET

With Gaza increasingly desperate for water and medicine, dozens of aid trucks are stuck on the Egyptian side of the Gaza border, unable to enter the Palestinian territory because of Israeli restrictions and continued missile strikes near the border.

Relief agencies have been sending emergency supplies to an Egyptian airport near the Gaza Strip for several days, but the border has remained closed, even as Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been searching frantically for drinking water.

Gazans have practically run out of water, the United Nations children’s agency Unicef said in a social-media post on Monday, warning that the use of dirty water from wells was raising the risks of waterborne diseases.

Israel has fired thousands of missiles at Gaza and kept the territory under a strict blockade since Oct. 7, when hundreds of people in southern Israel were killed or abducted by militants from Hamas, the radical group that controls Gaza. By official count on each side, more than 1,400 people were killed by Hamas in southern Israel and more than 2,778 have been killed in Gaza in the past 10 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among those calling for a humanitarian corridor to be established to bring aid into Gaza, including food, fuel and water. “It is imperative that this happen,” Mr. Trudeau told the House of Commons on Monday

– Geoffrey York and Mark MacKinnon

OCT 16 8:30 P.M. ET

Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday

TEL AVIV, Israel — President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday to show support for the U.S. ally amid concerns the Israel-Hamas war could become a larger regional conflict, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Biden will then go to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Blinken’s announcement followed hours of talks with Israeli officials, as well as an invitation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip grows more dire, Blinken also said the U.S. and Israel had agreed to develop a plan to enable humanitarian aid from donor nations to reach civilians in Gaza, “including the possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm’s way.”

“We share Israel’s concern that Hamas may seize or destroy aid entering Gaza or otherwise prevent it from reaching the people who need it,” Blinken said.

– The Associated Press