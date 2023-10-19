Aid convoy trucks wait at the Rafah border crossing for clearance to enter Gaza in North Sinai, Egypt.Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images 1 of 18

Photo taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows a smoke plume erupting during Israeli bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 18

A view of a crater formed following Israeli strikes in Khan Younis.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 3 of 18

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media after landing at Ben Gurion international airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel.RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters 4 of 18

Israeli soldiers walk on a road near the Israel border with Lebanon.GIL ELIYAHU/Reuters 5 of 18

Palestinians evacuate wounded from a building bombed in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press 6 of 18

Volunteers and NGO staff camp in front of the Rafah border as they wait to deliver aid supplies to Gaza.Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images 7 of 18

A sign showing the names of localities and cities in the Gaza Strip is displayed outside the Rafah border crossing.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 18

Volunteers and NGO staff camp in front of the Rafah border as they wait to deliver aid supplies to Gaza.Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images 9 of 18

A man gestures from a bombed building where a girl was killed in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 10 of 18

A woman and a girl hold pet carriers and other belongings as they prepare to depart from Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 18

Men erect booths of public toilets for Palestinians seeking refuge in the grounds of the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 18

Men and children arrive with jerry cans to fill up water from a portable cistern mounted on a cart in Rafah, Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 18

Rescue workers carry the wounded from a building destroyed in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press 14 of 18

Palestinians, who fled their house amid Israeli strikes, shelter at a wedding hall in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 15 of 18

Palestinians charge their mobile phones from solar panels provided by an owner of an electric appliances shop in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 16 of 18

Photos of Israelis missing and held captive in Gaza, are displayed on a wall in Tel Aviv, Israel.Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press 17 of 18

Palestinians gather around residential buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in al-Zahra, Gaza Strip.STRINGER/Reuters 18 of 18

Israel-Hamas war day 13 The conflict in the Middle East is in its 13th day. Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory. More than 1 million Palestinians, roughly half of Gaza’s population, have fled homes in the north and Gaza City after Israel told them to evacuate. The airstrikes early Thursday continued across the entire territory, including in areas in the south that Israel had declared as “safe zones.” The war that began on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants stormed into Israel has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Gaza Health Ministry said 3,785 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, and more than 12,000 wounded, mostly women, children and the elderly. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, and roughly 200 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel. Top Hamas leader arrested in large Israeli raid

8:15 a.m.

U.S. general meets Egypt’s el-Sisi in push for aid to Gaza

The top U.S. general overseeing American troops in the Middle East made an unannounced trip to Egypt for talks on Thursday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi that focused on the Israel-Hamas war and how to get aid to the Gaza Strip.

Egypt’s Sinai peninsula adjoins the Gaza Strip and its Rafah border crossing is the sole route for aid to enter Gaza directly from outside Israel. It is also the only exit that does not lead to Israeli territory.

More than 100 trucks were waiting close to the crossing on the Egyptian side on Thursday, though it was not expected that aid would enter before Friday, Egyptian security sources said.

A statement from Sisi’s office said the talks with U.S. Army General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, included in particular “the developments in the Gaza Strip”.

“The president outlined Egypt’s efforts for de-escalation, stressing the importance of the international community’s concerted efforts to contain the crisis and stop its escalation in dangerous directions,” the statement said.

The meeting in Cairo, where Kurilla also met Egypt’s Defence Minister Mohamed Zaki, came as Washington and Egypt have been pushing for a deal with Israel to get aid deliveries to Gaza.

Sisi’s office said delivering aid in a “sustainable manner” was a top priority given deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

– Reuters

8 a.m.

In photos: Hospital blast in Gaza intensifies protests as Hamas and Israel deflect blame

Thousands of protesters marched in grief, fury and solidarity around the world, after hundreds of Palestinian civilians were killed in an explosion at a hospital in Gaza.

Palestinian women carry stones to protesters in front of a burning barricade in Ramallah.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail 1 of 20

Lebanese army soldiers scuffle with protesters during a demonstration, in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza.Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press 2 of 20

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli soldiers during a protest in Ramallah.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail 3 of 20

Demonstrators calling for a ceasefire in the war between Hamas and Israel rally near the Capitol in Washington.AL DRAGO/The New York Times News Service 4 of 20

A Lebanese protester flashes the V for victory sign as a fire rages at the US embassy during a demonstration in solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut.Joseph Eid/Getty Images 5 of 20

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gesture as police use water canons during a protest as the war between Israel and Hamas continues, in Frankfurt, Germany.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 6 of 20

Riot police use tear gas against protesters during a demonstration, in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, near the U.S. embassy in Aukar, Lebanon.Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press 7 of 20

Palestinian demonstrators clashed with Israeli soldiers during a protest in Ramallah.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail 8 of 20

People attend a demonstration to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City.EDUARDO MUNOZ/Reuters 9 of 20

Protesters chant slogans during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza in Aukar, Lebanon.Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press 10 of 20

Protesters throw stones towards Lebanese army during a demonstration in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press 11 of 20

Police officers take away a person during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Frankfurt, Germany.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 12 of 20

A protester carries an injured woman during a demonstration in Aukar, Lebanon.Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press 13 of 20

Palestinian children look out of a car in front of a burning barricade as demonstrators clashed with Israeli soldiers during a protest in Ramallah.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail 14 of 20

Lebanese security forces carry away a fellow soldier, injured in clashes with protesters outside the US Embassy in Awkar, Lebanon.IBRAHIM AMRO/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 20

Medics carry a Palestinian man shot by Israeli border police as demonstrators clashed with Israeli soldiers during a protest in Ramallah.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail 16 of 20

A young Palestinian man holds a slingshot in front of a burning barricade during a protest in Ramallah.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail 17 of 20

Fireworks explode near a police vehicle as demonstrators rally to show support for the Palestinian people following the Gaza City hospital blast in Berlin, Germany.ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 20

A Palestinian man holds tyres to set up a burning barricade during a protest in Ramallah.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail 19 of 20

Algerians protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza after the deadly explosion at Al Ahli hospital, in Algiers, Algeria.Anis Belghoul/The Associated Press 20 of 20

7:53 a.m.

Four Palestinians killed in air strike on house in Gaza’s Khan Younis: Hamas media

Several Palestinians were killed or wounded, including children, in an air strike on a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Hamas media reported.

Hamas-affiliated Aqsa radio said four Palestinians were killed and several were wounded in the air strike.

– Reuters

7:50 a.m.

U.S. embassy urges its citizens in Lebanon to leave ‘as soon as possible’

Open this photo in gallery: Israeli soldiers walk on a road near the Israel border with Lebanon amid heightened tensions between Israel and Lebanon, in northern Israel, October 19, 2023.GIL ELIYAHU/Reuters

The U.S. embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens on Thursday to “make plans to depart as soon as possible while commercial options are still available”.

In an emailed advisory to citizens, the embassy said it was closely monitoring the security situation in Lebanon.

“We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart prepare contingency plans for emergency situations,” the embassy said.

On Oct. 17, the State Department issued a travel advisory urging its citizens not to travel to Lebanon due to the “unpredictable security situation”.

– Reuters

7:25 a.m.

Amount of fuel in Gaza hospitals remains unknown, Gaza health ministry says

A Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson said it wasn’t known how much fuel hospitals had left in their stocks on Thursday.

“The MoH (Ministry of Health) asked all gasoline stations in the Gaza Strip to give whatever they have to sustain the operation of the standby generators of the hospitals,” Medhat Abbas told The Associated Press. “They have collected a very small amount of fuel which of course, because the generators of the hospitals are very large, they are consuming thousands of liters, so we don’t know how long they can continue.”

With medical supplies also running short, doctors are resorting to desperate measures to care for the hundreds of wounded Palestinian patients.

“Surgery is being performed in the corridors of hospitals without anaesthesia, yes without anaesthesia, to save the lives of those who may have hope to live,” he said. “Others are left to die, to succumb to their destiny.

At Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest hospital, surgeon Ghassan Abu Sitta tweeted a photo of a bottle of vinegar.

“Vinegar from the corner shop to treat pseudodomonas bacterial wound infections,” he said. “It’s come to that.”

– The Associated Press

7:17 a.m.

Sunak says UK will stand by Israel in its ‘darkest hour’

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu that Britain would stand by Israel in “its darkest hour” as he welcomed the decision to allow aid into Gaza and said Israel was doing all it could to limit civilian deaths.

“I know that you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians in direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas which seeks to put civilians in harm’s way,” Sunak said alongside Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

“I welcome your decision yesterday that you took to ensure that routes into Gaza will be opened for humanitarian aid to enter ... I’m proud to stand here with you. In Israel’s darkest hour as your friend. We will stand with you in solidarity. We will stand with your people and we also want you to win.”

– Reuters

7 a.m.

Netanyahu says Hamas attack aimed to destroy Israeli-Arab peace expansion

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the shock Oct 7 attack on Israel by Hamas gunmen aimed to prevent the expansion of its peaceful relations in the Middle East, and asked Britain to keep supporting the Gaza counter-offensive.

“We were on the cusp of expanding that peace, and destroying that move was one of the reasons why this action was taken,” Netanyahu told visiting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“This is our darkest hour,” he added. “That means that this is a long war, and we’ll need your continuous support.”

– Reuters

6:27 a.m.

Palestinians trapped in Gaza find nowhere is safe during Israel’s relentless bombing

Open this photo in gallery: Palestinians search for survivors from a building destroyed in Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press

Israeli airstrikes pounded locations across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, including parts of the south that Israel had declared as safe zones, heightening fears among more than 2 million Palestinians trapped in the territory that nowhere was safe.

In the nearly two weeks since a devastating Hamas rampage in southern Israel, the Israeli military has has relentlessly attacked Gaza in response. Even after Israel told Palestinians to evacuate the north and head to what it called “safe zones” in the south, strikes continued overnight throughout the densely populated territory.

A residential building in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had fought shelter, was among the places hit. Medical personnel at Nasser Hospital said they received at least 12 dead and 40 wounded.

The bombardments came after Israel agreed Wednesday to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to Gaza, the first crack in a punishing 11-day siege. Many among Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have cut down to one meal a day and resorted to drinking dirty water.

Following early Thursday’s airstrikes, sirens wailed as emergency crews rushed to rescue survivors from a building where many residents were believed trapped under misshapen bed frames, broken furniture and cement chunks.

A small, soot-covered child, unconscious and dangling in the arms of a rescue worker, was taken out of a damaged building and rushed toward a waiting ambulance.

– The Associated Press

6:17 a.m.

Israeli air strike kills senior Hamas leader and family members: Hamas media

An Israeli strike killed the head of the Hamas-led national security forces, Jehad Mheisen, and members of his family in their house, a Hamas-aligned news agency said on Thursday.

– Reuters

5:40 a.m.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Israel

Open this photo in gallery: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media as he arrives at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel at the start of a two-day trip aimed at showing solidarity with the country and preventing the crisis from escalating.

Sunak is holding talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog before traveling to other regional capitals.

After landing at Ben Gurion Airport, Sunak said the people of Israel had “suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism, and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you.”

Sunak also stressed the need to provide aid to Gazans.

“Palestinians are victims of what Hamas has done. It’s important that we continue to provide humanitarian access,” he said.

The U.K. is pushing for the opening of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to allow aid to get in and foreign nationals to leave. After a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Israel said it had agreed to allow limited humanitarian aid into Gaza, and Biden said Egypt had agreed to open the crossing to up to 20 trucks.

– The Associated Press, Reuters

4:44 a.m.

Egypt repairing roads at Gaza crossing ahead of aid delivery

Open this photo in gallery: Trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Egyptian NGOs for Palestinians, wait for the reopening of the Rafah crossing at the Egyptian side, to enter Gaza in Rafah, Egypt October 17, 2023.STRINGER/Reuters

Machinery to repair roads has been sent through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip in preparation for the delivery of some of the aid stockpiled in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, two security sources said on Thursday.

Rafah is the only crossing not controlled by Israel but has been out of operation since the first days of the conflict in Gaza following Israeli bombardments on the Palestinian side of the border.

The United States and Egypt have been pushing for a deal with Israel to get aid delivered to Gaza, and the White House said on Wednesday that it had been agreed for up to 20 trucks to pass through, with hopes for more trucks later.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents depended on aid before the current conflict started on Oct. 7, about 100 trucks daily were providing humanitarian relief to the enclave, according to the United Nations.

More than 100 trucks were waiting close to the crossing on the Egyptian side on Thursday, though it was not expected that aid would enter before Friday, Egyptian security sources said. More aid is being held in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, about 45 km from Rafah.

On Wednesday, after talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel would not block aid for civilians entering Gaza from Egypt, as long as those supplies do not reach Hamas.

It said it would continue a blockade of humanitarian aid from Israel into Gaza until hostages held by Hamas were returned.

– Reuters

4:40 a.m.

Open this photo in gallery: Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, seen here at his home in Ramallah, says the group made “mistakes."Mark MacKinnon/The Globe and Mail

A senior Hamas leader was arrested in the West Bank early Thursday, hours after he gave an interview to The Globe and Mail.

Israeli and Palestinian media reported that Sheik Hassan Yousef, the top political leader of Hamas in the West Bank, was arrested as part of a large-scale Israeli raid into Ramallah, Hebron and other cities that saw five people killed and dozens of people detained. He was placed under administrative detention, a method used by Israeli security forces to detain someone without trial, and for reasons that are kept secret.

On Wednesday, Sheik Yousef told The Globe and Mail in an exclusive interview that he believed “mistakes” may have been made during the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion of Israel that left more than 1,400 Israelis dead. The assault prompted a furious Israeli backlash that has already killed more than 3,400 Palestinians as Israel has laid siege to the Gaza Strip and pummeled it with air strikes.

He said he had no foreknowledge of the attack, which he said went off the rails when more and more militants – including some not controlled by Hamas – entered Israel after the border fence was breached by Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades.

Sheik Yousef told The Globe that he believed Hamas would be willing to release the women, children and foreigners among the estimated 200 hostages who were taken to Gaza following the invasion – if Israel would agree to a 24-hour ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to reach the strip.

“We have hostages who are our guests, and we don’t have an issue with these hostages,” he said, speaking at his family home in Ramallah. He was responding to a question from The Globe about why Hamas was holding people like Vivian Silver – a 74-year-old grandmother and peace activist with roots in Winnipeg. “When the circumstances allow, we will release them.”

– Mark MacKinnon

4:03 a.m.

A ‘thin line’ between freedom of speech and ‘freedom of hate,’ says Israeli ambassador to Canada

Israel’s envoy to Canada says it is important for democracies to assess when a line has been crossed between freedom of speech and what he calls “freedom of hate.”

Iddo Moed, Israel’s ambassador to Canada, spoke generally about what he sees as a “thin line” between the two in an interview with The Canadian Press.

On Tuesday night, pro-Palestinian protesters marching through downtown Ottawa made their way to the front of a convention centre, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other federal leaders were speaking at a conference on antisemitism organized by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

The scene outside prompted organizers to direct attendees to leave through a back entrance and to exercise caution when going outside.

Speaking broadly, Moed said on Wednesday that there is a “distinction between freedom of speech and freedom of hate.”

“I don’t think that democracies allow people to hate and to incite, and I think that that is something that is looked at very carefully in many places, including Canada,” he said.

He added that it is “perfectly fine” if people feel strongly about support for Palestinians.

“The only issue is, I think that we, as democracies, should look at … when is a line crossed that is between supporting a cause and between changing our values in a way that incites hatred and violence and even glorification of horrendous terrorist attacks.

“That’s very, very important.”

– The Canadian Press

3:58 a.m.

Evidence shows Hamas militants likely used some North Korean weapons in attack on Israel

Hamas fighters likely fired North Korean weapons during their Oct. 7 assault on Israel, a militant video and weapons seized by Israel show, despite Pyongyang’s denials that it arms the militant group.

South Korean officials, two experts on North Korean arms and an Associated Press analysis of weapons captured on the battlefield by Israel point toward Hamas using Pyongyang’s F-7 rocket-propelled grenade, a shoulder-fired weapon that fighters typically use against armored vehicles.

The evidence shines a light on the murky world of the illicit arms shipments that sanction-battered North Korea uses as a way to fund its own conventional and nuclear weapons programs.

Rocket-propelled grenade launchers fire a single warhead and can be quickly reloaded, making them valuable weapons for guerrilla forces in running skirmishes with heavy vehicles. The F-7 has been documented in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, said N.R. Jenzen-Jones, a weapons expert who works as the director of the consultancy Armament Research Services.

“North Korea has long supported Palestinian militant groups, and North Korean arms have previously been documented amongst interdicted supplies,” Jenzen-Jones told the AP.

Hamas has published images of their fighters with a launcher with a rocket-propelled grenade with a distinctive red stripe across its warhead, and other design elements matching the F-7, said Matt Schroeder, a senior researcher with Small Arms Survey who wrote a guide to Pyongyang’s light weapons.

“It is not a surprise to see North Korean weapons with Hamas,” Schroeder said.

– The Associated Press