Israeli-Canadian businessman murdered in Egypt in apparent antisemitic attack

Open this photo in gallery: Ziv Kipper, who Israeli media say is the Canadian-Israeli businessman murdered in Egypt. (Photo from Ziv Kipper's Facebook page.)Handout

An Israeli-Canadian businessman has been murdered in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, with some early evidence suggesting the attack was an antisemitic hate crime that was also motivated by anger over the war in Gaza.

Israeli media reported that the victim was Ziv Kipper, the owner of an Egyptian fruit and vegetables company, who regularly entered Egypt on his Canadian passport. The Times of Israel reported he had been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Oren Mamorstein, a spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry, confirmed “the victim was a businessman with Canadian-Israeli citizenship” and said the Israeli Embassy in Cairo was in contact with the Egyptian authorities who were investigating the case.

Egypt’s al-Ahram newspaper reported that the country’s Interior Ministry was investigating the “criminal” murder of a Canadian businessman in Alexandria, adding “the man’s identity is yet to be confirmed.”

Jean-Pierre Godbout, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, said the Canadian government “is aware of the reports of the death of a Canadian citizen in Egypt and we are reaching out to local authorities to gather additional information.”

Shortly after reports of Mr. Kipper’s death first appeared online, a claim of responsibility began circulating from a previously unknown group calling itself the “Vanguards of the Liberation – the Martyrs of Mohamed Salah.” The group said it had killed Mr. Kipper in retaliation for Israel’s war in Gaza and claimed Mr. Kipper and his business were a front for Israel’s Mossad intelligence service.

The group appears to have drawn its name from Mohamad Salah, an Egyptian policeman who shot three Israeli soldiers dead at the border between the two countries last year before he himself was killed.

Mr. Kipper’s business, O.K Group, exports from Egypt frozen okra, corn, beans and other vegetables, in addition to citrus and fruits such as strawberries, according to its website and social media posts. On LinkedIn, the Alexandria-headquartered company is described as one of Egypt’s largest corporate food exporters, selling produce from its own farms, with offices in Ukraine and Israel.

Mr. Kipper said on LinkedIn that he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in international business from Seneca Polytechnic, the Toronto college, in the early 1980s. He posted images from Niagara Falls and Toronto last summer to his corporate Facebook page.

But most of his posts were related to the horrors of war in Ukraine over the last two years.

Mr. Kipper donated to Keren Hayesod-United Israel Appeal, a fundraising organization that has provided assistance to Jews in Ukraine, said Mr. Uri Oholy, who works with the Keren Hayesod but also knew Mr. Kipper as a friend.

“He was a great supporter of Israel, and of Jewish communities in Ukraine,” Mr. Oholy said. “He was very dedicated to Jewish education, to poor people, to the local communities in Ukraine.”

Mr. Kipper had lived in Ukraine and married a Ukrainian woman. He kept close ties with Kyiv and Zhytomyr.

But his main work was in agriculture, Mr. Oholy said, describing Mr. Kipper’s ambition to grow Egyptian agricultural exports. He had a “personal vision to prevent the world from going hungry,” Mr. Oholy said.

Mr. Kipper maintained farms in the south of Egypt, and arranged the logistics to ship up the Nile to Alexandria, where he used the port to export to Europe and elsewhere.

Mr. Kipper, who spoke fluent Hebrew, did not hide his Jewish identity, Mr. Oholy said, regularly sending Shabbat greetings in Hebrew.

Antisemitic hate crimes have been on the rise worldwide since the start of the war in Gaza, which began with an Oct. 7 attack on Israel by the militant Palestinian group Hamas, which killed more than 1,100 Israelis and foreigners and saw Hamas take more than 200 people back to Gaza with them as hostages.

Israel’s subsequent assault on Gaza – aimed at destroying Hamas and retrieving the hostages – has left more than 34,000 people dead, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Mr. Oholy cast doubt on the claims that Mr. Kipper was connected to Israeli intelligence.

“There is no doubt that he wasn’t connected to the Israeli Mossad or something like that. They never work this way with businessmen,” he said.

He called the death of Mr. Kipper “such a tragedy. It should wake the world” to the perils of rising antisemitism, he said.

-With reporting by Ian Bailey in Ottawa and Orly Halpern in Jerusalem