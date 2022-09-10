Members of the public and members of the military in ceremonial uniform attend the Proclamation of Britain's new King, King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Royal Exchange in London, Sept.10, 2022.POOL/Getty Images

King Charles III was officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday in an ancient ceremony that involved blaring trumpets, gun salutes and the reading of public announcements.

Although Charles technically became king the moment Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, tradition dictates that Britain’s Accession Council must formally gather to announce the new monarch. The council is made up of members of the Royal Family, including Camilla the Queen Consort; the Archbishop of Canterbury and 200 current and former senior politicians. Among those attending were Prime Minister Liz Truss and all of her six predecessors.

During the hour-long ceremony, King Charles pledged to preserve the Church of Scotland. He also made a declaration to the council, announcing the death of his mother and vowing to uphold “the heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

“I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world,” he said.

The ceremony ended with the Garter King of Arms reading a proclamation from the balcony of St. James’s Palace. “Whereas it has pleased almighty God to call to his mercy our late sovereign lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of blessed and glorious memory, by whose decease the crown of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to Prince Charles Philip Arthur George,” it stated.

The reading was followed by a 62-round gun salute at the Tower of London and shouts of “three cheers for his majesty” by the guardsmen. By tradition, a similar proclamation was read again at the City of London, the historic centre of London, as well as in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Crowds gathered outside St. James’s Palace for hours before the ceremony in the hope of catching a glimpse of the many dignitaries. There was applause, cheers and an impromptu singing of “God Save the King” after the proclamation.

“This is a once a life time thing,” said Nina Trylska, 28, who was among the thousands of people standing outside the palace.

Ms. Trylska said she thought King Charles “would do a good job” but she acknowledged that many of her friends viewed the monarchy as outdated. She hoped that Charles might be able to set an example to win over the naysayers. “I think he’ll slim down monarchy. And that may make some people feel a little less anti-monarchy and maybe see it in a new light,” she said.

Her mother, Jill, was less convinced. She said the Queen was the glue that kept the realms and the Commonwealth together, and now that she is gone some countries will likely become republics.

“I think that bond is broken without the Queen,” she said. “And I think there will be announcements by countries not to have the monarchy and I think Charles will be up to it. He’ll be fine with it.”

The new king has had little time to privately mourn the death of his mother. After Saturday’s ceremony, he held meetings with Prime Minister Truss as well as opposition party leaders. He’ll also travel to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland next week to be received as monarch.

The Queen’s coffin is expected to be moved from Balmoral Castle, where she died, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Saturday. A funeral service will be held at St. Giles’ Cathedral and next week the coffin will be flown to London where the Queen will lie in state for four days.

Her funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey, likely on Sept. 19. The King confirmed on Saturday that the day of the funeral will be a national holiday in Britain.

