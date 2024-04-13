Open this photo in gallery: People walk past posters with images of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 10, 2024.Hannah McKay/Reuters

The latest on Iran's drone attack against Israel Iran launched its first full-scale military attack against Israel on Saturday, sending drones toward Israel. Iran’s state-run media reported that dozens of drones had been fired

The attack late Saturday marked the first time Iran had ever launched a full-scale military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution

Iran says it has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack targeting Israel Find live updates below.

6:30 p.m.

Justin Trudeau ‘briefed’ on situation as Israel closes airspace

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has been briefed on the evolving situation in the Middle East after Israel announced it was closing its airspace.

Ann-Clara Vaillancourt issued a post on X, formerly Twitter, saying the Canadian government is keeping a close eye on the situation, as Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency announced Tehran fired ballistic missiles at targets inside Israel.

Israel closed its airspace Saturday in anticipation of the attacks.

Conflict between the two countries heightened this week after an airstrike blamed on Israel destroyed Iran’s consulate in Syria, and Iran vowed revenge.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Friday that Canadians should avoid all travel to Israel in light of the elevated risk.

She said Canadians who remain in Israel should leave “by commercial means.”

– The Canadian Press

6:17 p.m.

Emergency supplies pour into Israeli supermarkets

Within minutes of the announcement that Iran had dispatched waves of drones and missiles for Israel, orders for emergency supplies began to pour in to supermarkets across the country.

At one, workers lined an aisle with toilet paper and bottles of water. ”It’s crazy,” said an employee, as delivery drivers in motorcycle helmets sought to locate their orders.

Thirteen days after Israel’s April 1 strike on an Iranian diplomatic building in Syria, killing seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — two of them generals — Tehran began a retaliatory strike late Saturday night.

Israel’s military said it had detected the launch 100 to 150 drones from Iran, with the first expected to reach Israel by 2 a.m. Iran said it had launched a series of missiles, as well.

– Nathan VanderKlippe

6 p.m.

Iran confirms it has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack

Iran says it has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack targeting Israel.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted an anonymous official saying ballistic missiles were part of the attack.

Already, slow-moving Shahed-136 bomb-carrying drones have been seen in the skies over Iran. However, those are more easily shot down.

A ballistic missile moves on an arch trajectory, heading up into space before gravity brings the weapon down at a speed several times faster than the speed of sound.

Israel has missile defense systems capable of targeting ballistic missiles. However, in a massive attack involving multiple drones and missiles like the campaign launched late Saturday by Iran, the likelihood of a strike making it through is higher.

– The Associated Press

5:45 p.m.

Israel says Iran has launched more than 100 drones toward it and says it’s ready to respond

Iran launched dozens of drones toward Israel late Saturday, Israeli and Iranian officials confirmed, on an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East ever closer to a regionwide war.

Israel’s military said over 100 drones had been fired but that its air defences were prepared for the attack and it was ready to respond. The U.S., with its large troop presence in the region, said it would provide unspecified support to Israel.

“We are monitoring the threat,” the Israeli military’s spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, announced in a nationwide television address, saying it would take several hours for the drones to reach Israel. The Israeli military said it could not confirm if it had intercepted any drones or what their targets were.

– The Associated Press

5:45 p.m.

U.S. pledges unwavering support for Israel amid Iranian attack

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Saturday that the United States “will stand with the people of Israel and support their defence against these threats from Iran.”

The Pentagon reported that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had spoken with his Israeli counterpart “and made clear that Israel could count on full U.S. support to defend Israel against any attacks by Iran and its regional proxies.”

National security adviser Jake Sullivan also spoke with his counterpart to reinforce Washington’s “ironclad commitment” to Israel’s security.

– The Associated Press

5:30 p.m.

Israel closes its airspace to all flights in anticipation of drone attack

Israel says it has closed its airspace after Iran launched dozens of drones against it late Saturday.

Israeli aviation authorities said they were closing the country’s airspace to all flights as of 12:30 a.m. local time (5:30 p.m. EDT).

– The Associated Press

5:18 p.m.

Iran confirms drone and missile attacks

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday, an attack that may trigger a major escalation between the regional arch-enemies, with the U.S. pledging to back Israel.

Israel’s military said the drones, which Iraqi security sources said were seen flying over the country from Iran, would take hours to reach their targets.

Israeli Channel 12 said missiles Iran had launched would likely strike sooner but that some missiles and drones had been shot down over Syria or Jordan.

– Reuters

5:15 p.m.

Joe Biden returns to Washington to monitor situation

President Joe Biden cut short a weekend stay at his Delaware beach house to meet with his national security team and monitor the situation in the Middle East as Iran launched an attack against Israel.

– The Associated Press

5 p.m.

Israel’s military says Iran has launched a number of drone attacks that may take hours to arrive

Iran launched its first full-scale military attack against Israel on Saturday, sending drones toward Israel. Iran’s state-run media reported that dozens of drones had been fired.

The Israeli army’s spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said it would take several hours for the attack aircraft to arrive and that the country was prepared.

Iran had been threatening to attack Israel after an air strike earlier this week widely blamed on Israel destroyed Iran’s consulate in Syria, killing 12 people, including two elite Iranian generals.

Israel has made missile defence a priority, with a variety of air-defence systems available to shoot down incoming missile and drone fire.

– The Associated Press