Open this photo in gallery: A fighter of the ethnic rebel group Ta'ang National Liberation Army walks past a police station in the town of Namhkam, in northern Shan state, Myanmar, on Nov. 9.MAI NYI/AFP/Getty Images

For much of the time since Myanmar was plunged into civil war by a military coup in February, 2021, the conflict has been in a bloody stalemate. Rebel forces hold large swaths of the country, but have proven unable to shift the junta’s control over the major cities and much of the interior.

But in recent weeks there has been a transformation, after three northern ethnic armies that had been sitting out the conflict launched a devastating surprise offensive, overrunning junta positions and seizing weapons, equipment and, most importantly, border posts along the frontier with Myanmar’s major ally and trading partner, China.

“The pace of developments has been extraordinary,” said Morgan Michaels, a Singapore-based research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, who oversees the Myanmar Conflict Map, an online data platform. “This offensive keeps moving, they keep taking more towns.”

The United States Institute of Peace, a Washington-based think tank, estimates the Brotherhood Alliance – as the three ethnic armies are called – has taken control of more than 100 military outposts across northern Shan state in central Myanmar. The so-called 10.27 offensive, named for the date on which it was launched, has disrupted as much as 40 per cent of cross-border trade, a vital source of tax revenue for the junta.

The junta appears to be rattled: Myint Swe, a former general who is now Myanmar’s military-appointed president, warned that the country could break apart if the offensive cannot be stopped. The government has imposed martial law on parts of Shan, the largest state in Myanmar, and junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has said the military will do anything it takes to “counter these acts of terror.”

Beyond Shan state, the military’s rout there has inspired new offensives across the country, by ethnic militias and People’s Defence Forces, or PDFs, linked to the parallel National Unity Government, formed by members of the deposed administration. In a statement after the Oct. 27 offensive, the NUG said, “the moment has arrived for all ethnic revolutionary organizations, the forces of the Spring Revolution, and the people to fully engage in the elimination of the military dictatorship and wholeheartedly commit to the establishment of a Federal Democratic Union.”

“Military operations around the country are interconnected,” NUG defence minister U Yee Mon said, adding that revolutionary forces were engaged in a “whole country strategy.”

While the NUG and anti-junta forces have been pushing for just such an offensive since the coup, many ethnic groups that have fought successive Myanmar governments for autonomy or independence had avoided fighting the Tatmadaw, as Myanmar’s experienced, well-equipped and notoriously brutal military is known. Parts of Shan have long been essentially independent from government control, most notably territory held by the United Wa State Army, or UWSA, the largest and most professional ethnic military in the country, with some 20,000 troops.

So far, the UWSA is still maintaining neutrality, but the Brotherhood’s successful offensive seems to have inspired another ethnic militia, the Arakan Army, to break its ceasefire with the junta and strike positions in western Rakhine state.

An outbreak of full conflict in Rakhine would “open a significant new front for the regime, which is already overstretched,” said Richard Horsey, senior Myanmar adviser with the International Crisis Group.

“Regime forces have considerable experience fighting the Arakan Army in Rakhine and have reportedly already shut down travel across the state,” he added. “But facing major difficulties in northern Shan state alongside attacks from anti-regime forces probing for military weaknesses elsewhere, it will be hard for the regime to focus their efforts across all fronts.”

While Mr. Michaels noted that the conflict was still very much in flux, he said the military government could find itself in serious jeopardy if it can’t stall the momentum of the fighting.

Newly arrived Rohingya refugees are stranded on a boat as the nearby community decided not to allow them to land after providing water and food in Pineung, Aceh province.AMANDA JUFRIAN/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 10

Around 200 Rohingya reached the shores of Indonesia’s Aceh province on Thursday.AMANDA JUFRIAN/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 10

A newly arrived Rohingya refugee lies on the sand after the nearby community decided not to allow them to land but gave them water and food in Pineung, Aceh province.AMANDA JUFRIAN/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 10

A man gives water to a newly arrived Rohingya refugee after he swam to the beach in Pineung, Aceh province.AMANDA JUFRIAN/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 10

Rohingya refugees wait to be transferred to a shelter in Batee beach, Aceh province, Indonesia.AFP Contributor#AFP/Getty Images 5 of 10

Rohingya refugees queue for breakfast following their arrival at a makeshift shelter in Padang Tiji, Indonesia's Aceh province.CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 10

The seat reserved for Myanmar's head of delegation, right, is left empty during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus in Jakarta, Indonesia.Willy Kurniawan/The Associated Press 7 of 10

A Rohingya refugee bathes his child following their arrival at a makeshift shelter in Padang Tiji, Indonesia's Aceh province.CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 10

Newly-arrived Rohingya refugee holding a child gestures after arriving at Batee beach, Aceh province, Indonesia,AFP Contributor#AFP/Getty Images 9 of 10

A local fisherman's boat (R) tows the boat of newly arrived Rohingya refugees to land on the beach in Pineung, Aceh province.AMANDA JUFRIAN/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 10

Key indicators to look out for, he said, are unit-level surrenders or desertions, as seen in Afghanistan during the Taliban’s advance, when demoralized government forces melted away rather than fight. So far, there has been no indication of this, and Mr. Michaels noted that while the Brotherhood Alliance has seized significant territory, it has done so largely because junta forces have retreated.

“These forces have regrouped and they’re still there,” he said. “And at this point, mostly it seems that the regime’s forces are still willing to fight.”

Another key factor will be China. All the groups involved in the Shan offensive are believed to have ties to Beijing, which has been frustrated with the Myanmar regime’s inability or refusal to tackle widespread scam call centres operating near the Chinese border. One of the first actions of the Brotherhood was to raid several of those and shut them down.

Mr. Michaels said the 10.27 offensive was probably intended to be relatively contained, focused largely on the regions where the call centres operate, “but as they pushed on the door and the door swung open the objectives likely began to expand as they realized they could basically steamroll over the whole area.”

Amid continuing disruption to cross-border trade and instability on its border, China may decide to intervene in order to tamp things down, he added.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing was “closely following the conflict in northern Myanmar.”

“We urge parties to immediately stop the fighting, settle differences peacefully through dialogue and consultation, avoid escalation of the situation and take effective measures to ensure security and stability at the China-Myanmar border,” she added.

Even if the regime is able to claw back some territory and stabilize one of the fronts it is fighting on, the 10.27 offensive has humiliated and weakened the junta at a time when it is already dealing with foreign exchange shortages and economic difficulties as a result of sanctions, and a corruption scandal involving several allies of Min Aung Hlaing.

On Oct. 31, Canada, along with Britain and United States, imposed new sanctions against junta leaders and entities, seeking to cut off the supply of arms to the military.

That move followed a visit by NUG leaders to Ottawa, where they met with lawmakers and officials from Global Affairs Canada. Speaking to The Globe and Mail after the trip, NUG presidential spokesperson U Kyaw Zaw said it had been a great success, and praised Canada’s support for democratic forces in Myanmar.

“We encourage our friends in Canada to continue to strengthen co-ordinated sanctions and end the regime’s impunity,” he said.