Open this photo in gallery: This handout picture courtesy of the Israeli Prime Minister's Office taken on April 14, 2024 shows Israel's Primr Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) during a War Cabinet meeting at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.-/Getty Images

Iran dispatched waves of drones and missiles for Israel late Saturday night, nearly two weeks after Israel struck an Iranian diplomatic building in Syria, killing seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — two of them generals.

Israel’s military said it had detected the launch of 100 to 150 drones from Iran, with the first expected to reach Israel by 2 a.m. local time. Iran said it had launched a series of missiles, as well.

Shortly after midnight, GPS jamming began to take effect across Israel, with phones in Tel Aviv reporting their location as the airport in Beirut.

The attack could see 400 to 500 drones and missiles fired upon Israel, ABC News reported.

Israel pledged to intercept the incoming projectiles.

“The defense and offense systems of the Israeli Air Force are on alert, and dozens of planes are in the skies — prepared and ready,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israeli’s military, said in a statement.

He added: “We have an excellent aerial defense array, but the defense is not hermetic.”

As the attack began, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon closed their airspace. Israeli soon followed, with carrier El Al ordering jets already bound for Ben Gurion Airport to turn back.

U.S. President Joe Biden cut short a weekend trip to meet with national security officials as the Pentagon, in a statement, pledged “full U.S. support to defend Israel against any attacks by Iran and its regional proxies.”

“President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran,” the White House said in a statement.

Additional attacks were launched from Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, while rocket sirens also sounded in northern Israel, near the regions of south Lebanon where Hezbollah, another Iranian proxy, maintains a potent arsenal.

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu, in a video statement released Saturday night, warned that “whoever hurts us, we will hurt them. We will defend ourselves from any threat and we will do so calmly and with determination.”

“Together we stand, and with God’s help, together we will overcome all of our enemies,” he added.

Israel cancelled schools on Sunday, while universities in the country said they would postpone exams.

Earlier Saturday, Iranian commandos seized a container ship near the Strait of Hormuz. The Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries operated by a company linked with Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the Iranian attack as “reckless,” saying the airstrikes “risk inflaming tensions and destabilizing the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard.”

The Iranian attack came in the midst of a lengthening period of calm for Israel, in its six-month war in Gaza. That war has become a more distant reality in Israeli cities, which had largely returned to the mundanities of life, with enforcement officers issuing parking tickets and popular restaurants demanding reservations.

The spectre of war with Iran, however, had created a mounting anxiety.

“The whole nation is waiting to see when and where the Iranian missiles will hit,” Ben Caspit, an author and writer for Al-Monitor, said Friday. “It’s terrible and funny at the same time.”

On Saturday night, news of Iran launching its attack reached Israelis many hours before the drones could reach their targets — offering time for both preparation and black humour.

Orders for emergency supplies began to pour in to supermarkets across the country moments after news of the attack began to circulate.

At one in Jerusalm, workers lined an aisle with toilet paper and bottles of water.

“It’s crazy,” said an employee, as delivery drivers in motorcycle helmets sought to locate their orders.

With a report from Adrian Morrow in Washington