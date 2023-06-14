Open this photo in gallery: The headquarters of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Beijing on Sep. 7, 2020.Koki Kataoka/Reuters

The global communications head for the China-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank dropped a public relations nightmare on his employer Wednesday, announcing his resignation and accusing the bank of being an “instrument” of Beijing.

Canadian executive Bob Pickard said on Twitter that the bank, founded in 2016 with the stated goal of supporting development across Asia, was “dominated by Communist Party members.”

“As a patriotic Canadian, this was my only course,” Mr. Pickard wrote. “I don’t believe that my country’s interests are served by its AIIB membership.”

The Globe and Mail is unable to confirm any of Mr. Pickard’s claims, which AIIB described as “baseless and disappointing.” He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ottawa joined the AIIB in 2017, putting up US$995 million for a 1-per-cent stake, one of the first Western countries to do so, alongside Belgium and Ireland. Since then, the bank has grown to more than 100 members, with Germany, South Korea, and Australia all making major investments, taking stakes of between 3 and 5 percent each, though China remains the largest shareholder by far, controlling more than a quarter of all votes.

Beijing’s influence over the bank and its perceived use as a tool of Chinese foreign policy has led some in Canada to call on Ottawa to leave the AIIB, particularly as relations with China have worsened. In 2021, then Conservative leader Erin O’Toole urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to cancel a US$40 million payment to the bank amid the ongoing detention of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

Ottawa has acknowledged some criticisms about the bank, at least privately. In a 2019 briefing book prepared by Global Affairs Canada and later published by a House of Commons committee, the agency grouped the AIIB alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road Initiative, both of which it said were designed to leverage China’s “economic prowess to gain regional influence and export its model of governance around the world.”

Mr. Pickard said it took him “many months” working at AIIB before he became aware of “where the true power is concentrated inside the bank – the CCP crowd who operate like a secret police.” Now in Japan, Mr. Pickard said he had held off announcing his resignation until he left China for fear of arrest.

“Western publics are not being served by their membership in AIIB,” he wrote on Twitter. “I saw with my own eyes the extent to which Communist Party hacks occupy key positions in the bank, like an in-house KGB or Gestapo or Stazi.”

In an e-mailed statement, the AIIB said Mr. Pickard’s “recent public comments and characterization of the Bank are baseless and disappointing.” It confirmed he had resigned as director general of the bank’s communications department, a position he had held since March 2022.

“Throughout this time, the bank has supported and empowered him to perform his role,” the statement said. “We are proud of our multilateral mission and have a diverse international team representing 65 different nationalities and members at AIIB, serving our 106 members worldwide, many of whom have been with us since our formation in 2016.”

The AIIB is led by Chinese banker Jin Liqun, who in 2020 told The Globe that Canada’s international reputation would be damaged were it to leave the bank. Other senior executives include Danny Alexander, a former UK government minister, and renowned Swedish economist Erik Berglof.

A since deleted profile of Mr. Pickard on the AIIB website described him as the bank’s official spokesperson, with a mandate “to raise awareness and understanding of AIIB, its operations and mission among internal and external audiences.”