Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, has died at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace said that The Queen “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, on Thursday afternoon. She served for more than 70 years on the throne, and was Queen of Canada and 14 other countries. Her eldest son, Prince Charles, has acceded to the throne and is expected to take the name King Charles.

Members of the Royal Family, Canadian politicians and world leaders remember the U.K’s longest-reigning monarch. Here’s a look at the social media reaction and statements from around the world.

Reaction from the U.K.

Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday that the Queen died at Balmoral Castle after members of the Royal Family made their way there to be by her side.

King Charles III

Prince Charles has acceded to the throne as King Charles. He released his first official statement as His Majesty The King, calling the Queen’s death “a moment of greatest sadness.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a tribute on the website of their foundation, Archewell. A message written in white text over a black background is featured on the homepage: “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”

British Prime Minister Liz Truss

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, appointed by The Queen just 48 hours earlier, told those gathered outside Downing Street that the country was “devastated” and added: “It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”

Boris Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the United Kingdom felt a deep and personal sense of loss at the passing of Queen Elizabeth, paying his tribute to the monarch: “Wave after wave of grief is rolling across the world, from Balmoral — where our thoughts are with all the Royal Family — and breaking far beyond this country and throughout that great Commonwealth of nations that she so cherished and which cherished her in return.”

Reaction from Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Queen Elizabeth brought “comfort and strength” to her role as monarch and will be missed deeply by Canadians for her “deep abiding love and affection” for this country.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday offered condolences to the British Royal Family on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully at her Scottish home aged 96. Reuters

Governor-General Mary Simon

Governor-General Mary Simon issued a statement, saying she has offered the country’s deepest condolences to the Royal Family and urged Canadians to take “a moment to honour Her Majesty’s memory in each of our own ways.”

Brian Mulroney

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney said he had a “long and very friendly” relations with the Queen, spanning his nine years in office and many social gatherings after he left office in 1993. “She was extremely intelligent, very knowledgable, very subtle in her approach and devoted to concrete results,” he said in an interview with The Globe Thursday.

Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen

Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen said Canadians mourn the longest-reigning monarch who witnessed Canada’s growth into a vibrant and self-assured nation, including putting her signature to the 1982 Constitution Act that brought in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who was taking part in a caucus meeting in Halifax, issued a brief statement to reporters to express sadness at the passing of the Queen on behalf of his party: “For many Canadians, Elizabeth represents the only monarch they’ve known in their entire lives. She served over seventy years as monarch and lived a life of service,” he said. “She also represents stability, and the loss is going to be felt.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted a statement saying “Long live the King!”

Stephen Harper

Stephen Harper told The Globe and Mail Queen Elizabeth “loved Canada with all her heart and was truly one of us,” and he spoke about how warm and engaging she was with him in personal discussions. “Working to her last days, she served selflessly as a living reminder of the proud history each Canadian has inherited,” he said.

Reaction from around the world

U.S. President Joe Biden and Jill Biden

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her,” they said in a statement. “Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

Former U.S. President Barack Obama

Former U.S. President Barack Obama posted a tribute on his Instagram page: “Today, Michelle and I join so many others who are celebrating her life and mourning her passing.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted photos from his 2015 and 2018 visits with Queen Elizabeth on Twitter and tweeted: “She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

“Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the royal family, people & government of the UK.”

With files from Robert Fife, Reuters and The Canadian Press.

