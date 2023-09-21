Open this photo in gallery: A police expert looks at damages in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, after a massive overnight missile attack, September 21, 2023.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Russia has launched its biggest attack on Ukrainian cities in more than a month, firing two massive barrages of cruise missiles on Thursday morning as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continued a visit to North America aimed at bolstering support for his besieged country.

Mr. Zelensky, who called on Wednesday for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “criminal” regime to be stripped of its veto power at the United Nations Security Council, will visit Washington today for meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as members of a Congress increasingly divided about continuing military support for Ukraine.

On Friday, Mr. Zelensky is expected to visit Ottawa, where he will address the House of Commons. He will then head to Toronto for an evening reception with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as members of Canada’s vast Ukrainian diaspora.

Ten Russian Tupolev-95 strategic bombers launched a combined 43 Khinzhal cruise missiles, targeting six Ukrainian cities in the biggest such attack since at least Aug. 15. The Ukrainian Air Force said it destroyed 36 of the missiles before they reached their targets.

At least two people were killed and 26 were injured in the wave of attacks, which also included ground-launched S-300 ballistic missiles fired at the eastern city of Kharkiv. Badly damaged targets reportedly included a hotel in the central Cherkasy region, where people were feared to be trapped under the rubble, and industrial buildings in Kyiv, Kharkiv and the western city of Lviv.

Seven people were injured in Kyiv when falling pieces of debris from a missile that had been shot out of the sky fell onto a gas station as well as the territory of a vocational school. Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said a 9-year-old girl was among the wounded.

The attacks knocked out power in five areas of the country, including part of the Kyiv region – recalling how Russia ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s electricity and heating infrastructure ahead of the onset of winter a year ago. “Due to the consequences of the first enemy attack in six months, there is damage to energy facilities in the western and central regions,” national grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence, meanwhile, said it had destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones over the occupied Crimean Peninsula on Thursday morning, as well as three more over regions of western Russia.

Ukraine’s SBU security service, however, said it had successfully hit and caused “serious damage” to the Saky air base in Crimea. Neither side’s claim could be verified, but recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Crimea have knocked at least one attack submarine and a Ropucha-class landing ship out of action, while also badly damaging a ship-repair yard.

The exchange of blows came hours after Mr. Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council in New York – sitting at the same table as a Russian official for the first time since the Mr. Putin launched his invasion almost 19 months ago – and said the Security Council’s structure was part of the problem.

“Veto power in the hands of the aggressor is what has pushed the UN into a deadlock,” Mr. Zelensky said, as Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya made a show of ignoring him and looking at his smartphone. “It is impossible to stop the war because all efforts are vetoed by the aggressor or those who condone the aggressor,” Mr. Zelensky continued.

The Ukrainian President’s efforts to rally international support suffered a major setback on Wednesday when Poland – which has been one of the staunchest backers of Ukraine – said it would stop sending weapons to Ukraine amid an escalating dispute between the two countries over Ukrainian grain exports.

The Polish government, which has provided Ukraine with 320 Soviet-era tanks and 14 MiG-29 fighter jets since the Russian invasion began, said it now has little more to offer. “We are no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine, because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, adding that the move would not affect the supply of weapons from the U.S. and other NATO allies that flows into Ukraine via the southern Polish city of Rzeszow.

Mr. Morawiecki’s remarks came a day after Ukraine said it was taking Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to the World Trade Organization over their bans on the import of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than domestically produced foodstuffs in those countries. Ukraine, one of the world’s largest producers, has been forced to try and export more of its grain overland due to a Russian naval blockade of its traditional routes via the Black Sea.

On Tuesday, the Polish government – where the ruling Law and Justice party is seen as trying to court farmers’ votes ahead of an Oct. 15 election – summoned the Ukrainian ambassador after Mr. Zelensky accused some of his country’s allies of “political theatre - making a thriller from grain.”