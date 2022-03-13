Ambulances are seen traveling to and fro the Yavoriv military facility on March 13, 2022 in Novoiavorivsk, Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said that eight Russian missiles hit the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security at the Yavoriv military facility early this morning. The site is mere miles from Ukraine's border with Poland, a NATO member.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Missiles slammed into a base that has previously been used by Canadian troops conducting training in Ukraine, and more recently used as a training site for foreign fighters that have come into the country.

At least 35 people were killed and 134 injured, local authorities said Sunday. Hours later, dozens of ambulances were still moving along the road to the nearby city of Lviv, which had been considered a safe western haven from the devastation of Russian attacks on the north, east and south of Ukraine.

Roughly 30 missiles were fired by Russian aircraft at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, which is situated less than 20 kilometres from the border with Poland, a NATO state, local authorities said, reiterating calls for more Western military support, including the enforcement of a no-fly zone. That measure has been rejected by Canada and others to avoid direct conflict between NATO countries and the Russian military.

“Now that the shelling is approaching the borders of NATO countries, this is the crucial moment!” regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said in a statement.

Authorities said they had no immediate information on whether foreign fighters were killed or injured in the attack.

The air strike had been carried out by aircraft that took off from the Saratov airport but approached from the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, he said.

Though air defences sounded a warning before the strike and shot down some of the incoming barrage, images posted to social media showed considerable damage to the base, including a building on fire.

The base has been a vital link in the flow of foreign fighters and supplies into Ukraine. Hundreds of Canadians have come to Ukraine to join the fight, as part of more than 20,000 overseas volunteers to the country’s developing International Legion.

Russia had warned on Saturday it would consider foreign munitions sent to Ukraine to be “legitimate targets” for attack.

Colonel Anton Myronovych, a spokesman for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, had earlier told the New York Times that the base had been used for training “up to a thousand foreigners.”

The base had previously served as the headquarters for Operation Unifier, a Canadian training mission to Ukraine. From 2015 until the suspension of the operation in mid-February, shortly before the start of the war, Canadian personnel provided training to 33,346 Security Ukrainian troops.

The attack on the base “is an attack on foreigners,” Ministry of Defence spokesman Markian Lubkivskyi told The Globe and Mail. “Nobody can be safe because of this,” he said, in reference to the base’s proximity to Poland.

On Twitter, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov called it a “terrorist attack” on peace and security “near the EU-NATO border.”

Russia “understands and wants to prevent Western interference,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych told The Globe and Mail in an interview.

The base has “foreign infrastructure and even most likely foreign military personnel,” he said. “They were attacked to show that nothing will stop [Russia].”

He was withering in his assessment of the Western response, pointing to the lack of an immediate counterattack by the United States after ballistic missiles struck a U.S. consulate building in Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region. The U.S. has blamed Iran.

“We have not see a response,” Mr. Arestovych said. “Maybe the West is no longer what we dreamed it would be.”

He, too, called on Western countries to do more to arm Ukraine, noting that the country’s defences were able to shoot down part of the attack Sunday. “If the West had given us better air defences, they would have shot down more,” he said.

Canadian philanthropists have already been planning for the repatriation of the bodies of Canadians who die in Ukraine.

“Sadly, we must think and plan for the worst in Ukraine,” Chris Ecklund, founder of the Canadian Heroes Foundation, told The Globe and Mail. “But we want to hope for the best.”

