The latest

At least 10 people are dead and 15 more injured after a stabbing rampage that began on the James Smith Cree Nation in northern Saskatchewan early Sunday morning

On Monday, two men remain subjects of a manhunt and dangerous persons alerts across the Prairies

How the attack unfolded

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said RCMP received the first call related to the rampage at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, with a report of a stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation, located about two hours northeast of Saskatoon.

In the minutes that followed, several additional calls came in about stabbings at different locations in the community. The callers identified Damien and Myles Sanderson as suspects.

Saskatchewan RCMP released a dangerous persons alert in the area at 7:12 a.m., informing the public in the immediate vicinity about the stabbings. Area residents of James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding communities of Candle Lake, Prince Albert, Melfort, Humboldt and Rosthern were told to seek immediate shelter.

Further alerts were sent later that morning within the province, and later in the day Saskatchewan RCMP sent requests to extend the alert to residents in Manitoba and Alberta.

The victims

The deceased and injured were found at 13 locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby town of Weldon, Sask. Assistant Commissioner Blackmore said there may be additional victims who took themselves to hospital, and she asked anyone who was injured but has not spoken to police to call RCMP.

No information has been released about the victims, but RCMP say investigators believe some were targeted, and others attacked at random.

In the town of Weldon, resident Diane Shier said her neighbour, a man who lived with his grandson, was killed. Another Weldon resident, Robert Rush, described the victim as a gentle, widowed man in his 70s.

“He wouldn’t hurt a fly,” Mr. Rush said.

Mr. Rush said the victim’s adult grandson was in the basement at the time of the attack and phoned police, staying downstairs until the assailants were gone.

The Globe is not releasing the names of victims until they are formally identified by RCMP, or have been confirmed by immediate family.

The suspects

Assistant Commissioner Blackmore said officers are currently investigating at 13 crime scenes near the James Smith Cree Nation and in nearby Weldon, Sask.The Canadian Press

The suspects are Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30.

Damien Sanderson is described as being five-foot-seven and weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is described as six-foot-one and weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

In May, Myles Sanderson was listed as “unlawfully at large” by Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers, a program that encourages the public to co-operate with police, Reuters reported. There were no further details about why he was wanted.

RCMP have not released further information about the suspects, or speculated on potential motivations for the attacks. The relationship between the two men is unclear.

The RCMP manhunt

Police say a sighting of the suspects was reported in Regina around 11:45 a.m. CST on Sunday. It was a particularly busy day in the prairie city, with tens of thousands in town to attend the sold-out CFL Labour Day Classic between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the downtown stadium.

Speaking at the news conference with RCMP on Sunday, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said city police were operating as if the men were in Regina, and that significant resources had been dedicated to the situation, both to ensure the safety of the crowds at the football game, and to support the broader unfolding investigation.

The suspects had earlier been travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan licence plate number 119 MPI, according to police, but Assistant Commissioner Blackmore cautioned that they could have changed vehicles and may no longer be in Regina.

“Their location and direction of travel is unknown, this is why we need everyone in the province to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity,” she said.

Assistant Commissioner Blackmore said Saskatchewan RCMP are dedicating maximum resources to the investigation, and that the RCMP are “committed, and will remain committed, to use every resource we have to locate and arrest these individuals.”

People are being warned not to approach the men, but to immediately call 911 if they see them.

The community

The James Smith Cree Nation is made up of three communities, including the Chakastaypasin Band and the Peter Chapman Band. Chiefs and councillors of the communities unanimously declared a state of emergency on Sunday night, “in response to the numerous murders and assaults on members of James Smith Cree Nation during the morning hours of Sept. 4, 2022.” A statement from the First Nation said two emergency operations centres had been set up to help provide support to residents.

The First Nations Horsemen’s Association said many of its members are from the James Smith Cree Nation and were impacted by the tragedy.

“On behalf of our entire racing community, our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding area,” read a statement from the group.

Timeline of events in Saskatchewan stabbings

Here’s a timeline of the police response on Sept. 4 – all times local:

5:40 a.m. – RCMP receives multiple calls from James Smith Cree Nation about stabbings at different locations.

7:12 a.m. – Saskatchewan RCMP issues dangerous persons alert, says police trying to locate two suspects. Area residents of James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding communities of Candle Lake, Prince Albert, Melfort, Humboldt and Rosthern told to seek immediate shelter, use caution.

7:57 a.m. – RCMP releases names and photos of suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson is described as five-feet-seven inches, 155 pounds with black hair, brown eyes. Myles Sanderson was described as six-feet-one inch, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

8:20 a.m. – RCMP extends dangerous persons alert to province of Saskatchewan, saying the suspects are believed to be travelling in a vehicle.

9:45 a.m. – RCMP issues fourth dangerous persons alert saying there have been multiple victims in multiple locations, at least one at James Smith Cree Nation and another victim at Weldon. Some of the attacks appear to be random.

11:25 a.m. – RCMP sends request to Mounties in Manitoba and Alberta to extend dangerous persons alert to their provinces.

12:07 p.m. – RCMP issues fifth update saying witnesses report seeing suspect vehicle in Regina on Arcola Ave. Residents asked to shelter in place. The vehicle is described as a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.

3:45 p.m. – RCMP announces 10 people have been killed and 15 others injured in the attacks, which they say took place across 13 locations.

With reports from The Canadian Press, Reuters. Files from Jana G. Pruden and Salmaan Farooqui.

