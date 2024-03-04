Open this photo in gallery: Members of the media set up their work area outside the U.S. Supreme Court as justices hear arguments in former U.S. President Donald Trump's appeal of a lower court's ruling disqualifying him from the Colorado presidential primary ballot, in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2024.Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, has ruled that Donald Trump can remain on the ballot despite his conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters entered the U.S. Capitol building following a speech by the outgoing president.

It was a “BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns.

Section three of the 14th amendment of the Constitution bars from office anyone who has taken an oath and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the country. In December, the Colorado Supreme Court, in a split decision, ruled that Mr. Trump had engaged in insurrection and must therefore be taken off the state’s ballot.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court over-ruled that decision, saying responsibility for enforcement of the 14th amendment lies with Congress, not individual states.

Allowing individual states such powers over federal office, the court ruled, threatened a patchwork of outcomes, with worse consequences if states acted after a national vote.

“Nothing in the Constitution requires that we endure such chaos — arriving at any time or different times, up to and perhaps beyond the Inauguration,” the U.S. Supreme Court wrote.

It cited the fifth article of the 14th amendment, which “which enables Congress, subject of course to judicial review, to pass ‘appropriate legislation’ to ‘enforce’ the Fourteenth Amendment.”

Individual states “may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency,” the court ruled.

The court also cited the lack of historical precedent for states removing federal officeholders or candidate for federal office, which it said indicates that states have historically understood they do not possess this power.

Orders had been made in three states to remove Mr. Trump from ballots. In December, Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, ruled that “Mr. Trump was aware of the tinder laid by his multi-month effort to delegitimize a democratic election, and then chose to light a match.” She suspended her ruling pending appeal.

Last week, a county judge in Illinois also ruled against Mr. Trump, although that ruling, too, was stayed until it could be reviewed by superior courts.

Mr. Trump’s campaign called those two rulings “atrocious” and “unconstitutional.”

Open this photo in gallery: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Greensboro, N.C.Chris Carlson/The Associated Press

The Colorado suit was brought by six conservative voters in the state, including Norma Anderson, a 91-year-old who is among that state’s most accomplished Republicans. She spent nearly two decades in the Colorado legislature, and regularly thumbs through a paper copy of the Constitution.

Ms. Anderson said she was watching live coverage of the events of Jan. 6 when she became convinced it was an insurrection in which Mr. Trump played a role.

The Colorado case, however, received withering scrutiny at the U.S. Supreme Court, which held a hearing on Feb. 8.

“The question that you have to confront is why a single state should get to decide who gets to be president of the United States,” said Elena Kagan, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by Barack Obama. If the actions of any individual state “make the difference between whether Candidate A is elected or Candidate B is elected, that seems quite extraordinary, doesn’t it?” she asked.

Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative justice nominated by George W. Bush, warned about “an unmanageable situation” if Colorado removes Mr. Trump from the ballot, while Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative justice nominated by Mr. Trump, said the state’s decision “has the effect of disenfranchising voters to a significant degree.”

The case attracted dozens of “friend of the court” filings, including one from three prominent legal scholars, including Benjamin Ginsberg, a lawyer who represented Mr. Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

They urged the U.S. Supreme Court to make a definitive ruling. Failing to do so, they wrote, “invites disaster for the Nation,” they wrote.

“Not since the Civil War has the United States confronted such a risk of destabilizing political unrest,” the scholars wrote, “and perhaps never has this Court been in such a clear position to head it off.”