Vitali Koval didn’t waste much time packing suitcases after he heard the air raid sirens blaring early Thursday morning around his home in Lviv in western Ukraine.

He and his wife, Oleksandra, quickly stuffed three big suitcase for themselves and their children, Alisa, 5, and Eleonora, who is three. They jumped in a cab, headed for the Polish border and then walked the last short stretch across the boundary, pulling their bags along the highway.

“There is a big queue of the cars on that side,” said Mr. Koval as he pointed across to Ukraine. “There are huge queues at petrol stations and in the markets. People are buying rice or pasta or something.”

The family had already relocated to Lviv from Kyiv a few days ago and now they hope to stay with friends in Poland until they figure out what to do next.

“We will need some help,” Mr. Koval added as he rushed off to buy some food and water at a nearby grocery store.

The Kovals were part of a slow but steady stream of people crossing into Poland from Ukraine Thursday morning, just hours after the Russian military intensified its campaign with bombing raids near Lviv, Kyiv and other parts of the country.

While the numbers were small, the fear and anxiety among many of the arrivals was real.

“We heard many shots,” said Vlad Slovak, who fled the small city of Boryslav, about 100 kilometres from the Polish border, with his father and sister. “It was so scary.” The family has relatives in Chicago and they hope to make it there eventually.

Mr. Slovak held up a video taken by one of his neighbours that showed explosions and fire. While they didn’t hear the shelling, they saw black smoke from what they believed were bombs.

“I got up at 5, heard about the bombing and that was it,” said Mr. Slovak’s father, Roman. “We got in the car and came here. We left the car with a friend and walked across.” Then he shouted an expletive at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Video shot in Boryslav, Ukraine, shows a missile moments before an explosion on Feb. 24, and another blast in the distance. Boryslav is southwest of Lviv and northwest of Ivano-Frankivsk, a town where more explosions were reported in the initial invasion. The Globe and Mail

Danylo Pikko left his village of Sambor, which is about five kilometres from the frontier. He saw smoke billowing up from a local military base and rushed out the door with his bag. He too got a ride to the border and walked across. “I don’t know what I’ll do now,” he said.

Others took a defiant stand and vowed to return to Ukraine one day to fight. “We’re not afraid of this attack,” said Sofia Makhnyut, a 21-year-old university student from Lviv who studies in Poland. She’d been planning to return to school soon but decided to go on Thursday because of the bombing, fearing that the border would close.

She and her friends said they were determined to return to Ukraine, and take up arms if necessary. “This is a panic, yes, this is a fear, yes. But we can fight for our country because this is my city. Why must I give someone who are terrorists my city or my country? This is my country.”

For some people, the decision to leave was wrenching and they left family members behind who didn’t know what to do.

“My parents don’t want to leave,” said Yaryna, 22, who declined to give her last name, and came from Lviv. “They have everything there. They don’t know what to do abroad. They have a job there, a house, so they are not ready to leave. And they hope for the best.”

When asked if she thought she’d ever have a country to return to, Yaryna replied: “I don’t know what to think right now. I am worried about my family.”

In the Polish city of Przemysl, which is about 10 kilometres from the border, life went on as usual on Thursday but there was a growing sense of worry among many residents. The mayor, Wojciech Bakun, was holding a flurry of meetings Thursday morning with regional officials and his assistant said he didn’t have time to speak with the media. “It’s too hot right now,” the assistant said breathlessly before hanging up.

Others in town worry that the city is ill-prepared for a large influx of refugees. While government officials have said that as many as one million Ukrainians could pour across the border, there are no indications any preparations have been made in Przemysl, the closest city to the border.

At the local Ukrainian community centre, manager Igor Harkow said he’s been organizing volunteers and readying shelter and housing for refugees, but he has heard little about what the local government is doing. “They just said, ‘we believe the Polish government has a strategy,” Mr. Harkow said trying not to betray his frustration. “We have to be prepared. We have to have co-ordination.”

Przemysl is home to around 2,500 Ukrainians, which is a small fraction of the city’s 60,000 population. And they have not always been welcomed. Most, like Katarzyna Komar, are descendants from thousands of Ukrainians who were forced by the Soviets after the Second World War to relocate from Przemysl to other parts of Poland. Ms. Komar’s mother and grandmother were among those who had to leave, but she returned to Przemysl four years ago because “this is where my family comes from. This is home.”

But it hasn’t been easy. There have been several violent clashes over the years between Ukrainians and local Polish nationalists who harbour historic resentments over atrocities committed by Ukrainians during the Second World War. Prezmysl’s mayor, Mr. Bakun, also belongs to an anti-immigration, far-right party called Kukiz 15.

Local activist Anna Grad-Mizgala is horrified at the treatment of Ukrainians in Przemysl and she has been working to improve relations between the communities. She’s worried about the Russian invasion and hopes the city will pull together to help if there is a flood of refugees. “I am stressed,” Ms. Grad-Mizgala said as she sat in her flat in central Przemysl and watched news bulletins about the Russian bombing. “In Przemysl, it is so difficult to do something to break down barriers because we have a strong anti-Ukrainian community,” she said. She was planning a rally in support of Ukraine on Saturday and she has invited Mr. Bakun to attend, but doubts he will show up. “I will push him,” she said. She’s also frustrated that the city isn’t doing more to get ready to help any arriving refugees or to support the local Ukrainian community. “We have to be prepared for anything,” she said. “We are fighting for life and for freedom.”

In Kyiv, authorities closed the city to incoming traffic, but a vast caravan of outgoing vehicles choked roads, impeding the flight of many, even as air alarms sounded and fighter jets screamed over the capital.

In Odessa, Katerina Balyutova left her home Thursday within a half-hour of the 5 a.m. initial strikes, driving toward Lviv.

But as Russian air attacks hit targets across the country, including less than 300 kilometres from Odessa, Ms. Balyutova reached a military roadblock, near the site where an army depot erupted into huge explosions.

Other obstacles to the exodus also arose quickly. Across Ukraine, long lines formed for gas stations, some stretching for hundreds of metres along the side of roads. People also queued at foreign exchange shops and ATMs, some of which had run out of money. By early afternoon, some gas stations, too, began to block their entrances after running out of fuel.

Those who could travel passed by a landscape of jarring paradoxes: the percussive sound of an explosion; workers tending vineyards; a column of tanks clattering down an urban street; swans circling in a pond; cars bouncing across muddy potholes.

And roads already rendered impassable by war. When Ms. Balyutova reached the roadbock, she turned back around, abandoning her flight — for now.

It’s possible that Russian forces will attempt to take Odessa by sea, she said. She is now determined to provide help in any way she can to Ukrainian fighters defending her home — joining a national rush of volunteerism that created lines Tuesday at blood donation stations and military recruitment offices.

“This is our war,” Ms. Balyutova said. “We will stay in Ukraine, and we will take this war.”





