Russia has suffered a major diplomatic defeat at the United Nations, losing a vote at the General Assembly by an overwhelming margin of 141 to five after an emergency debate mobilized a surge of support for a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Diplomats jumped to their feet and applauded loudly when the vote results were displayed on a screen. Only four countries – North Korea, Syria, Belarus and Eritrea – voted with Russia to oppose the resolution, while 35 abstained.

The resolution demands that Russia immediately halt its invasion and completely withdraw all its forces unconditionally from Ukraine. The resolution “deplores in the strongest terms” the Russian aggression. It also condemns Russia’s decision to increase the readiness of its nuclear forces.

“The message of the General Assembly is loud and clear,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told journalists after the vote on Wednesday. “End hostilities in Ukraine – now. Silence the guns – now. Open the door to dialogue and diplomacy – now.”

The vote shows that the world wants an end to the “tremendous human suffering” in Ukraine, he said. “We don’t have a moment to lose. The brutal effects of the conflict are plain to see. As bad as the situation is for the people of Ukraine right now, it threatens to get much, much worse. The ticking clock is a time bomb.”

The resolution was approved by a larger margin than expected in the 193-member General Assembly, where all of the world’s countries are represented. It needed two-thirds support from the voting members to win approval.

In a similar vote in 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimean territory from Ukraine, a resolution condemning Moscow’s actions was supported by far fewer countries: 100 of the UN’s member states.

Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the UN, said the vote was an overwhelming result. “Now we must pursue peace with justice, accountability and no impunity, and humanitarian assistance to those displaced by the war,” Mr. Rae said in a tweet after the vote. “Putin’s war must end.”

Even some of President Vladimir Putin’s staunchest diplomatic friends were unwilling to support Russia in the vote. Some, such as Cuba and Iran, abstained. Others, such as Serbia and Brazil, supported the resolution.

“This is a global rebuke of historic proportions,” said Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. international development agency and a former U.S. ambassador to the UN.

“Putin is isolated to an unprecedented degree,” she said on Twitter. “Even his longstanding partners are condemning this invasion.”

The dozens of abstentions, however, showed that many countries are still unwilling to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Among the abstentions were China, India, Pakistan and 17 African countries, including South Africa. Another dozen countries did not formally vote.

The General Assembly held the emergency debate under a rarely invoked clause that allowed it to hold a vote if the UN Security Council’s five permanent members failed to reach an agreement on an issue.

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has wielded its veto power at the Security Council to block any resolution against its Ukraine invasion, so the council referred the issue to the General Assembly for a vote.

