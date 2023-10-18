Open this photo in gallery: Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo prior to their talks on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.Sergei Guneyev/The Associated Press

As the world grapples with a rapidly spiralling conflict in the Middle East, China rolled out the red carpet Wednesday for the architect of the war in Ukraine, in an apparent show of defiance to the West as Beijing advances its own vision of international governance.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has only left his country once since the International Criminal Court sought his arrest for alleged war crimes, making him a pariah across much of the globe. But this did not stop him being the guest of honour at a forum in Beijing this week to celebrate Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road Initiative, standing alongside Mr. Xi in a group photo and being the first to speak to delegates after China’s leader.

Mr. Xi noted the two men have met more than 40 times over the past decade, and developed a “strong working relationship and deep friendship.” Mr. Putin also heaped praise on Mr. Xi, in an echo of the closeness they displayed on the Russian leader’s last visit to the Chinese capital in February 2022, just weeks before he launched his invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing and Moscow are “continuously upgrading bilateral cooperation,” Mr. Xi said, adding “China is ready to work with Russia.”

This is not just rhetoric: trade between Russia and China surged almost 30 per cent year-on-year in 2022, to hit US$190-billion. This year, it has already surpassed US$200-billion, Mr. Putin said Wednesday. Chinese companies have been key in ensuring Russia is able to maintain supplies of critical technologies targeted by Western sanctions, such as semiconductors, machinery and dual-use military equipment.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Mr. Putin said his talks with Mr. Xi lasted for three hours, and included a formal bilateral summit and a more casual, private conversation between the two leaders.

“We spoke in detail about the situation in the Middle East, and I informed [Mr. Xi] on the situation that is developing in Ukraine,” Mr. Putin said, adding, “external factors are common threats, and they only strengthen the Russia-China relationship.”

While in Beijing, Mr. Putin also took advantage of this week’s forum to hold bilateral meetings with a number of other world leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of his few allies left in Europe, who on Tuesday said, “Hungary has never wanted to confront Russia.” The following day, Mr. Putin also met with the leaders of Indonesia, Pakistan and Vietnam, accepting an invitation from the latter to visit Hanoi in the near future.

As the war in Ukraine has entered a bloody stalemate, dragging down the global economy with it, many in the West have hoped China will pressure Russia to negotiate an end to the conflict, something Beijing says it desires but has done little to actively pursue. During a meeting with Mr. Xi last week, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the Chinese president to distance himself from Mr. Putin, saying China “doesn’t help itself by aligning with an outlaw nation like Russia.”

The escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas only seems to have pushed China and Russia closer together, however, with both countries taking a pro-Palestine stance: condemning Israel’s response to attacks by Hamas and avoiding criticism of the militant group. Chinese and Russian state media have blamed Washington for exacerbating the current conflict in Gaza by supporting Israel.

“New crises give Beijing an opportunity to blame the West for the current state of the world and promote its alternative vision for global governance,” said Gabriel Alvarado, a nonresident senior fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub.

The camaraderie and mutual praise on show in Beijing was a stark contrast to the reception awaiting U.S. President Joe Biden as he landed in the Middle East on Wednesday. A planned summit between Mr. Biden and Arab leaders in Jordan was called off at the last minute after a deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza killed hundreds of people. Both Israel and Palestinian groups have blamed the other for causing the explosion.

Speaking at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “horrified by the hundreds of people killed at Al-Alhi Hospital,” and called for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.”

“I’m fully aware of the deep grievances of the Palestinian people after 56 years of occupation, yet as serious as these grievances are they cannot justify the acts of terror against civilians committed by Hamas,” Mr. Guterres said. “But those events cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

In a paper this month, Philipp Ivanov, a senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, wrote that “Beijing and Moscow are also aligned in their quest to disrupt the current U.S.-led international rules-based order.”

“They are major builders of a new, more fluid, multipolar global system in which Western power is diluted and Beijing and Moscow have a stronger voice,” he added.

The Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by Mr. Xi a decade ago, is a major part of this plan. In a speech Wednesday, the Chinese leader said the project had created a “new framework for international co-operation.”

“Changes of the world, of our times, and of historical significance are unfolding like never before,” Mr. Xi said. “China is endeavouring to build itself into a stronger country and rejuvenate the Chinese nation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization.”

In an apparent swipe at the West, Mr. Xi said, “ideological confrontation, geopolitical rivalry and bloc politics are not a choice for us,” adding BRI members stand against “unilateral sanctions, economic coercion and decoupling, and supply chain disruption.”

For his part, Mr. Putin praised the BRI as helping to create a “fairer, multi-polar world,” adding Russia and China share an “aspiration for equal and mutually beneficial co-operation.”

David Sacks, a fellow for Asia studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, noted that only 23 heads of state travelled to Beijing this week, compared to almost 40 in 2019, “a good indicator that enthusiasm for BRI has waned, as major projects have run into trouble, countries have less capacity to take on additional debt, and China’s desire to lend has decreased.”

Beijing’s hopes to expand the BRI to Europe have been dashed by the war in Ukraine, and widespread anger over China’s support for Russia. Only one European Union leader, Hungary’s Viktor Orban, attended this week’s forum, while Italy, the bloc’s largest economy to have joined the BRI, is now actively trying to exit.

But the BRI is “not going away,” Mr. Sacks said, with China still viewing it “as an important tool for advancing Chinese power and influence amidst intensifying competition with the United States.”

In his speech Wednesday, Mr. Xi unveiled eight steps China will take to redouble its commitment to the BRI, including removing restrictions on foreign investment in the manufacturing sector, promoting green development, and an initiative on artificial intelligence governance.

“What has been achieved in the past 10 years demonstrates that Belt and Road co-operation is on the right side of history,” he said. “It represents the advancing of our times, and it is the right path forward.”