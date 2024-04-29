Columbia protesters defy university deadline to clear pro-Palestinian encampment

Open this photo in gallery: Pro-Palestinian supporters continue to demonstrate from a protest encampment on the campus of Columbia University on April 29, 2024 in New York City.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Protesters in a pro-Palestinian encampment at Columbia University defied a 2 p.m. deadline to clear the camp in the Ivy League school’s quadrangle on Monday. The ultimatum from the school’s administrators was the latest bid to quell a protest that has spread to dozens of universities in the past two weeks and led to hundreds of arrests.

In a notice to the protesters, the university’s administration threatened to suspend students, deem them trespassers and potentially hold them back from graduation or expel them if they refused to leave.

But as the deadline passed, hundreds of protesters surrounded the camp, including a group in orange safety vests with “faculty” printed on the back. At a news conference, encampment leaders said the protest would go on.

“It is against the will of the students to disperse,” Sueda Dolat, one of the speakers at the news conference, told reporters. “We will not be moved unless by force.”

The encampment began on April 17. The university, located in Upper Manhattan, had police arrest more than 100 protesters, but the camp swiftly came back in a new location. Since then, the university has been trying to negotiate an end to the protest, which has stared down multiple previous deadlines set by the school.

The protests, which oppose Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip after October’s Hamas-led attack on the country, have spread across the U.S., with encampments at Harvard University, the University of Chicago and Stanford University, among other schools. In Canada, McGill University and the University of British Columbia have seen similar tent villages spring up on campus.

At some universities, including Emory and Northeastern, police swept in to arrest protesters. At the University of California, Los Angeles, pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators clashed. Officers wearing tactical vests and helmets and carrying truncheons moved in on a protest at the University of Texas in Austin on Monday.

Protesters want university endowments to divest from Israeli companies, as well as businesses that fuel the country’s military, such as weapons manufacturers. They are also demonstrating more broadly against U.S. support for the Israeli government, including a US$26-billion military aid package passed last week by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

In a statement Monday, Columbia president Minouche Shafik said the university “will not divest from Israel” but would have an academic body consider student divestment requests. She said the protest was a “noisy distraction” during upcoming final exams and graduation. The quadrangle the camp occupies is used for commencement ceremonies.

“One group’s rights to express their views cannot come at the expense of another group’s right to speak, teach, and learn,” Ms. Shafik said.

The university president has been under pressure from politicians and wealthy donors to end the encampment. Twenty-one Democratic members of Congress on Monday called for the school to “disband” the camp. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, visited the school with a similar message last week. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who helped fund a Jewish student-life building at Columbia, said he would stop donating.

Protesters, meanwhile, accuse the school of trying to stifle freedom of speech.

“By paying the tuition that we did, we assumed the institution would stand on our side and protect us, not call police on its own students,” Jin Hai, 24, a Columbia master’s student, said as she stood next to the encampment last week. She said protesters objected to their money helping Israel. “Tax dollars are going to the government to fund an atrocity.”

Darializa Avila Chevalier, a Columbia alumna who is supporting the camp, said protesters had watched the disaster unfolding in Gaza and wanted to do something about it. “People are at a loss for what they do concretely to end this violence,” she said. “We think of universities as places where we study and learn, but they have a strong impact on world governments.”

She said the university arresting students was “despicable.”

“It really shows that they’re far more interested in their donors than in the lives of their students,” she said.

Opponents of the encampment describe it as antisemitic because of its denunciations of Zionism and chants by some protesters calling for a Palestinian state “from the river to the sea.” Protesters, some of whom are themselves Jewish, draw a distinction between Judaism and Zionism.

One protest leader, Khymani James, was barred from campus last week after a video of him from January surfaced, in which he said “Zionists don’t deserve to live” and “be grateful I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists.” In a statement, he expressed regret for his comments. “What I said was wrong,” he said.

The university has locked all entrances to the quadrangle, allowing in only students, faculty and staff, and sometimes media, in a bid to stop the demonstration from spreading. Other protesters have gathered outside a nearby campus gate.

Emanuel Hernandez, 19, protesting at the gate last week, said he worried about a violent clampdown on the camp. He cited the Kent State shootings of 1970, when the National Guard killed four Ohio students during a Vietnam War protest.

“We’re trying to put as many eyes on the situation as possible so something like that doesn’t happen,” he said. He added that he hoped the Columbia protest would “lead to something bigger” and cause a widespread boycott of Israel.