Joe Biden inches closer to U.S. election win as Trump persists with legal threats

Joe Biden inched closer to the U.S. presidency as ballot counting proceeded at a glacial pace in four crucial swing states – including one that will likely result in a recount – and Donald Trump continued to threaten legal action to stop counting or invalidate votes.
The Democratic former vice-president overtook the Republican incumbent in both Pennsylvania and Georgia Friday, while holding onto his leads in Arizona and Nevada, even as Mr. Trump slightly narrowed the gaps in both of those Western states.
To pass the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes necessary to win, Mr. Biden would have to carry either Pennsylvania or any two of the other three states.
Optimism swept through Mr. Biden’s supporters early in the day as he seemed on track to take Pennsylvania. Mr. Biden and his vice-presidential running mate, Kamala Harris, planned a prime-time speech in Mr. Biden’s home state of Delaware. But as the day wore on, it became increasingly uncertain when the counting would finish.
Between 8 a.m. and 7.30 p.m., Pennsylvania counted 44,000 votes, and had more than 100,000 left to go.
In Georgia, Mr. Biden led by just a few thousand votes Friday evening with nearly all of the state’s ballots counted. Officials said the margin was so narrow it would probably trigger a recount.
Arizona still had more than 200,000 votes left to count at the end of a day on which Mr. Trump had whittled Mr. Biden’s lead to 39,000 from 43,000. Nevada expected to have most of its count completed by Sunday.
Mr. Trump claimed on Twitter that there had been “ILLEGAL VOTES” cast in the election and said his poll watchers, who were stationed inside counting centres to watch the process “were not allowed" to work. Matt Morgan, a lawyer for Mr. Trump’s campaign, also claimed that ballots in Georgia had been “harvested,” or returned by people who did not fill them out, and that people in Nevada had “improperly” voted by mail.
The President’s campaign did not provide evidence to substantiate his accusations of a wide-ranging conspiracy to deny him an election victory.
“I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by," Mr. Trump tweeted.
The reason for Mr. Trump’s lead in early counting was that states first processed ballots cast in person on election day before turning to mail-in votes. Republicans had encouraged supporters to vote on election day, while Democrats told supporters to vote by mail.
In some states, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Republican legislators would not allow elections officials to begin processing mail-in ballots until election day. It takes longer to process mail-in votes than in-person ones because postal ballots require verifying voter information on an outer envelope before counting the votes inside.
Mr. Biden’s campaign dismissed the President’s moves. It expressed confidence that, should Mr. Trump refuse to accept a victory by Mr. Biden, he would not be able to cling to office.
“The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” Andrew Bates, a spokesman for Mr. Biden, said in a statement.
The President’s supporters and protestors gathered at vote-counting locations in the states at play.
Outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office in downtown Phoenix, Mr. Trump’s supporters patrolled the area with what appeared to be assault rifles, donned Captain America outfits and waved signs reading “Trump votes matter.”
Several chanted “watch the water,” a reference to a debunked conspiracy theory spreading through online group QAnon that claimed the Trump administration applied watermarks to ballots in order to track fraudulent votes.
Adriana Micciulla, 59, who runs a dog-watching business in Scottsdale, said she believed that Mr. Biden had become competitive in traditionally Republican Arizona because of illegal activity with the technology used to count votes.
“First of all, it’s the algorithms, the computers. They definitely use algorithms because you’re talking about millions of votes,” she said. “Then it’s the actual dishonest people on the Democrat side. They have enough of them in every camp, in every county and state.”
Republican officials are inside the counting hall in Phoenix and have not reported any fraud with the voting equipment.
Adel Belgaied told the crowd over a megaphone that he would ask the local Republican Party to bring legal officials to the site to help protesters fill out affidavits alleging irregularities with their votes in hopes of forcing an audit or recount. “This isn’t ending. This is just starting,” he said.
In Philadelphia, meanwhile, anti-Trump protesters outnumbered the President’s supporters on the streets around the Pennsylvania Convention Center where the votes that gave Mr. Biden his lead Friday were counted.
The protesters brought a P.A. system and DJ, and danced in the street for hours. Police on bicycles formed a cordon between them and a smaller group of people waving Trump flags and blasting Kid Rock songs.
