Open this photo in gallery: Children at a communal water distribution point in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, on Oct. 17, 2023.SAMAR ABU ELOUF/The New York Times News Service

U.S. President Joe Biden is promising an “unprecedented” package of military aid for Israel and announcing that Israel has agreed to allow humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

In his historic visit to Israel Wednesday – which put a sitting American president in unusual proximity to an active war zone – Mr. Biden also cautioned that Israeli leaders must have a clear plan for achieving its wartime objectives.

“I come to Israel with a single message: you are not alone,” Mr. Biden told reporters in Tel Aviv after meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet. “As long as the United States stands, and we will stand forever, we will never let you be alone.”

The President also said that it looks as if Israel is not to blame for a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital Tuesday. “It appears to be the result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza,” he said. He described himself as “outraged and saddened” by explosion.

Mr. Biden said the Israeli government had agreed to let aid into Gaza, which is running out of water, food, fuel and medicine as a result of Israel’s siege. Aid trucks are backed up at the Rafah border crossing from Egypt while the sides have failed to reach a deal to open the crossing.

The President did not specify when or how quickly the aid would start flowing. But he said the deal was contingent on Hamas not hijacking the aid once it comes over the border. If the group does this, he said, the aid will be cut off.

Mr. Biden said he would send an additional US$100-million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians both in Gaza and in the West Bank.

Israel, meanwhile, will receive another tranche of military aid, he said, including restocking the country’s missile defence system. “We’re going to keep the Iron Dome fully supplied,” he said.

The President last week rushed ammunition and missiles to Israel in the wake of Hamas’s deadly attack. The next package will have to go through Congress, possibly as part of a larger bill that would also contain continued funding for Ukraine’s defence against Russian invasion. Congress is currently gridlocked while Republicans fight amongst themselves over who should be Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Mr. Biden also warned Israel to ask “very hard questions” about its military response, to have “clarity about the objectives” and an “honest assessment” of how to reach them.

“I caution this: while you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it. After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States. While we sought justice, and got justice, we also made mistakes,” he said, an apparent reference to the U.S. getting bogged down for 20 years in Afghanistan, culminating in a shambolic eventual withdrawal.

He also called for a humanitarian approach to the Palestinians.

“The vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas. Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people,” he said, adding the group was using “innocent families in Gaza as human shields.”

The President said both Israel and the U.S. “don’t believe in the rule of terrorism.”

“You can’t give up what makes you who you are. If you give that up, then the terrorists win,” he said. “They live in darkness, but not you, not Israel.”

In often emotional comments, which came after a meeting with survivors of Hamas’s attacks and families of victims and hostages, Mr. Biden likened the killings to the Holocaust.

“The state of Israel was born to be a safe place for the Jewish people of the world,” he said. “I promise you, we’ll do everything in our power to make sure it will be.”