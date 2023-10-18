President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport.Evan Vucci/The Associated Press 1 of 21

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he visits Israel.EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters 2 of 21

A view shows an area of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast in Gaza City.STRINGER/Reuters 3 of 21

People inspect inside a church within the premises of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast in Gaza City.AHMED ZAKOT/Reuters 4 of 21

An Israeli Merkava battle tank moves along the border with the Gaza Strip by Israel's southern city of Sderot.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 21

Palestinians queue to buy bread from a bakery in Rafah.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 21

Palestinians check the place of the explosion at al-Ahli hospital, in Gaza City.Abed Khaled/The Associated Press 7 of 21

Supporters and family members of Israeli hostages abducted by Palestinian militants protest outside of the Israeli military base of The Kirya in Tel Aviv.GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 21

Palestinians inspect their destroyed homes following Israeli bombardment in Rafah.SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 21

An Israeli army soldier adjusts a 155mm artillery shell near a self-propelled howitzer at a position near the border with Lebanon.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 21

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.Ariel Schalit/The Associated Press 11 of 21

A man walks with salvaged items past destroyed vehicles at the site of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 21

People carry belongings as they leave al-Ahli hospital, which they were using as a shelter, in Gaza City.Abed Khaled/The Associated Press 13 of 21

A donkey waits tied to a cart carrying a load of cauliflower past closed shops along a street in the city of Hebron, West Bank.HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 21

A Palestinian girl carries a cat in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 21

Shops are closed along a street in the city of Hebron, West Bank.HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 21

A merchant holds a handful of peas while manning a produce cart by closed shops along a street in the city of Hebron, West Bank.HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 21

Palestinians, who fled their homes amid Israeli strikes shelter at a United Nations centre, at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 18 of 21

A view shows the site of Israeli strikes on a bakery in the central Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED FAYQ ABU MOSTAFA/Reuters 19 of 21

Palestinian boys fill bottles with water from a mobile cistern in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 21

People walk past a huge banner welcoming US President Joe Biden who arrived on a solidarity visit to Israel in Tel Aviv.GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP/Getty Images 21 of 21

7:07 a.m. ET

Egypt rejects any displacement of Palestinians into Sinai, says Sisi

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that Egyptians in their millions would reject the forced displacement of Palestinians into Sinai, adding that any such move would turn the peninsula into a base for attacks against Israel.

The Gaza Strip is effectively under Israeli control and Palestinians could instead be moved to Israel’s Negev desert “till the militants are dealt with”, Sisi told a joint news conference in Cairo with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The border between Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip is the site of the only crossing from the Palestinian territory that is not controlled by Israel.

Israel’s unprecedented bombardment and siege of Gaza has raised fears that its 2.3 million residents could be forced southwards into Sinai.

“What is happening now in Gaza is an attempt to force civilian residents to take refugee and migrate to Egypt, which should not be accepted,” said Sisi.

“Egypt rejects any attempt to resolve the Palestinian issue by military means or through the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land, which would come at the expense of the countries of the region,” he said.

Jordan, which shares a border with the Israeli-occupied West Bank and absorbed most of the Palestinians who fled or were driven from their homes after the creation of the state of Israel, has also warned against Palestinians being forced off their land.

- Reuters

7:00 a.m. ET

Iran calls for Islamic countries to sanction Israel

Members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should sanction and implement an oil embargo on Israel, in addition to expelling Israeli ambassadors, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday according to a statement shared by Iran’s foreign ministry.

An urgent meeting of the OIC was taking place Wednesday in the Saudi city of Jeddah for Islamic countries to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

- Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

6:20 a.m. ET

President Joe Biden opened his visit to Israel on Wednesday vowing to show the world that the U.S. stands in solidarity with the Jewish people and offering an assessment that the deadly explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital appeared to have been carried out “by the other team” and not the Israeli military.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting, referring to Hamas militants. But Biden said there were “a lot of people out there” who weren’t sure what caused the blast.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said an Israeli air strike caused the destruction and hundreds of deaths. The Israeli military denied involvement and blamed a misfired rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group. However, that organization also rejected responsibility.

Biden had been scheduled to visit Jordan after the stop in Israel, but meetings there with Arab leaders were called off after the hospital explosion. He told Netanyahu he was “deeply saddened and outraged” by the explosion. But he also said it was not hyperbole to say Hamas had “slaughtered” Israelis in the Oct. 7 attack.

-The Associated Press

Warning: Graphic content. More than 500 people are dead and scores more injured in a blast at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday (Oct. 17). A Hamas authority blamed Israel, while the Israeli military said a failed rocket launch by a Palestinian militant group was responsible.

Oct. 17 10:40 p.m. ET

An explosion at a hospital sheltering displaced people in Gaza has reportedly killed hundreds, threatening to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave and cause the war between Israel and Hamas to spread.

The Gaza Strip’s Hamas-controlled government said the Tuesday evening bombing of the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital was an Israeli air strike and had killed more than 500 people. The Israeli military, however, blamed the blast on a failed missile launch by the Islamic Jihad group.

If the explosion’s casualty numbers are confirmed, it would represent the deadliest single incident for Palestinians in the series of wars Israel has fought with Gaza since Hamas took over the enclave in 2007.

- Adrian Morrow in Washington, Geoffrey York and Mark MacKinnon in Jerusalem