Israel-Hamas war day 12
The brutal conflict in the Middle East is in its 12th day, and saw the bloodiest single incident in Gaza since the war started. An explosion at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital in Gaza City killed hundreds of people and it remains unclear who is responsible. Meanwhile, thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory’s only border crossing to Egypt.
U.S. President Joe Biden is in Israel today. Biden's planned summit with Arab leaders was called off after the hospital attack.
7:07 a.m. ET
Egypt rejects any displacement of Palestinians into Sinai, says Sisi
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that Egyptians in their millions would reject the forced displacement of Palestinians into Sinai, adding that any such move would turn the peninsula into a base for attacks against Israel.
The Gaza Strip is effectively under Israeli control and Palestinians could instead be moved to Israel’s Negev desert “till the militants are dealt with”, Sisi told a joint news conference in Cairo with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The border between Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip is the site of the only crossing from the Palestinian territory that is not controlled by Israel.
Israel’s unprecedented bombardment and siege of Gaza has raised fears that its 2.3 million residents could be forced southwards into Sinai.
“What is happening now in Gaza is an attempt to force civilian residents to take refugee and migrate to Egypt, which should not be accepted,” said Sisi.
“Egypt rejects any attempt to resolve the Palestinian issue by military means or through the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land, which would come at the expense of the countries of the region,” he said.
Jordan, which shares a border with the Israeli-occupied West Bank and absorbed most of the Palestinians who fled or were driven from their homes after the creation of the state of Israel, has also warned against Palestinians being forced off their land.
- Reuters
7:00 a.m. ET
Iran calls for Islamic countries to sanction Israel
Members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should sanction and implement an oil embargo on Israel, in addition to expelling Israeli ambassadors, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday according to a statement shared by Iran’s foreign ministry.
An urgent meeting of the OIC was taking place Wednesday in the Saudi city of Jeddah for Islamic countries to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
- Reuters
6:20 a.m. ET
Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to be caused by ‘the other team,’ not Israel
President Joe Biden opened his visit to Israel on Wednesday vowing to show the world that the U.S. stands in solidarity with the Jewish people and offering an assessment that the deadly explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital appeared to have been carried out “by the other team” and not the Israeli military.
“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting, referring to Hamas militants. But Biden said there were “a lot of people out there” who weren’t sure what caused the blast.
The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said an Israeli air strike caused the destruction and hundreds of deaths. The Israeli military denied involvement and blamed a misfired rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group. However, that organization also rejected responsibility.
Biden had been scheduled to visit Jordan after the stop in Israel, but meetings there with Arab leaders were called off after the hospital explosion. He told Netanyahu he was “deeply saddened and outraged” by the explosion. But he also said it was not hyperbole to say Hamas had “slaughtered” Israelis in the Oct. 7 attack.
-The Associated Press
Warning: Graphic content. More than 500 people are dead and scores more injured in a blast at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday (Oct. 17). A Hamas authority blamed Israel, while the Israeli military said a failed rocket launch by a Palestinian militant group was responsible.
Oct. 17 10:40 p.m. ET
Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital explosion amid conflicting accusations
An explosion at a hospital sheltering displaced people in Gaza has reportedly killed hundreds, threatening to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave and cause the war between Israel and Hamas to spread.
The Gaza Strip’s Hamas-controlled government said the Tuesday evening bombing of the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital was an Israeli air strike and had killed more than 500 people. The Israeli military, however, blamed the blast on a failed missile launch by the Islamic Jihad group.
If the explosion’s casualty numbers are confirmed, it would represent the deadliest single incident for Palestinians in the series of wars Israel has fought with Gaza since Hamas took over the enclave in 2007.
- Adrian Morrow in Washington, Geoffrey York and Mark MacKinnon in Jerusalem