Open this photo in gallery: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump has surrendered in Georgia to face his fourth indictment this year, accused of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

The former president arrived at the Fulton County Jail, a crumbling and violent facility in an Atlanta industrial park, shortly before 7:40 p.m. local time, after flying down from his Bedminster Estate in New Jersey and riding in a large motorcade from the airport.

Unlike Mr. Trump’s three previous arrests, the proceedings in Georgia are set to include getting his mug shot taken and posting bail, set at US$200,000, but will not involve an immediate arraignment.

District Attorney Fani Willis, meanwhile, asked court to schedule the trial start date for Oct. 23, less than two months from now. Such a tight timeline is unlikely to hold, given the complexity of the case and expected pretrial motions. Mr. Trump’s lawyers have already moved to oppose it.

Still, the timing signals Ms. Willis’s aim to prosecute Mr. Trump’s case before the November 2024 presidential election in which he is seeking to return to the White House, raising the likelihood he will be fighting to stay out of prison at the same time as he is campaigning for office.

Mr. Trump and 18 co-defendants face a combined total of 41 charges, including 13 directly against Mr. Trump. Ms. Willis had given them all until Friday at noon to surrender. By late Thursday, nearly all had, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House Chief of staff Mark Meadows, conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell, and lawyers Jenna Ellis and John Eastman.

One of the co-accused, Ken Chesebro, asked court for swift proceedings, triggering the response from Ms. Willis seeking the October trial date.

The former president faces 91 charges across all of his indictments. In addition to the Georgia case, he has also been charged in two federal cases brought by special counsel Jack Smith, one related to the election and another to keeping nuclear secrets and other classified documents after leaving office, and a New York State case over a hush-money payment to a porn star.

The prosecution in Atlanta, however, differs in several key respects. For one, Mr. Trump will not be able to pardon himself of the state-level charges if he returns to the presidency. For another, it is likely to be televised live, ensuring wall-to-wall coverage.

Ms. Wallis’s indictment is also the most sprawling of the four. At its centre is a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charge, which alleges that Mr. Trump and his co-defendants constituted a criminal enterprise. This allows the District Attorney to tie all of their actions to overturn the election into the case.

Over the course of more than two months, Mr. Trump put pressure on Republican officials and legislators in seven swing states, the federal Department of Justice and then-vice-president Mike Pence to help him reverse the loss of his re-election bid. Central to the effort was a plan to have Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral college members thrown out in the states and replaced with fake electors who would instead back Mr. Trump.

In one famous telephone call, Mr. Trump tried to cajole Georgia’s secretary of state, Brett Raffensperger, to “find” enough Republican votes to overcome Mr. Biden’s victory in the state.

When Mr. Raffensperger and others refused to go along with the plan, Mr. Trump summoned his supporters to Washington and exhorted them to descend on the Capitol. The Jan. 6, 2021 riot shut down Congress for several hours as it met to certify Mr. Biden’s victory.

On his Truth Social platform Thursday, Mr. Trump referred to his conversation with Mr. Raffensperger as “A PERFECT PHONE CALL,” labelled Ms. Willis a “Radical Left, Lowlife” and repeated his lie that the 2020 vote was tainted by widespread fraud. “RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE!” he wrote. The former president also shook up his Georgia legal team in the hours before the arrest, putting Atlanta criminal defence lawyer Steven Sadow at the head.

Mr. Trump’s other surrenders took place at downtown courthouses, which often allowed him to skip normal proceedings such as a mug shot. In Atlanta, however, he turned himself in at the notoriously decrepit jail, which is under investigation by the federal justice department amid the deaths of several inmates. On one occasion last year, the county sheriff’s office confiscated nearly 100 homemade knives from inmates in the facility.

The former president was greeted by a mostly friendly crowd, in contrast to his surrender earlier this month in Washington, which predominantly drew anti-Trump protesters.

Despite his legal troubles, Mr. Trump has a commanding lead in polling for the Republican presidential nomination and is roughly even with Mr. Biden in a prospective rematch. There is nothing to stop him from running for or serving as president while indicted or even following a conviction.

Much of the coming weeks is likely to be spent in wrangling over timelines for the trials. Courts have already set trial dates in March of 2024 for the hush-money case and May for the documents. Mr. Smith has requested a January start to the federal elections case.