2 Globe reporter Alexandra Posadzki’s non-fiction title Rogers vs. Rogers was released this week. A quote from which Shakespeare play opens the book?

b. King Lear. Comparisons to Lear, David Moscrop writes in his review of the book, are “nearly as inevitable as one to the HBO hit Succession. Posadzki at once tells the story of a family, an industry and Canada itself – while never straying far from the reality of how oligopoly shapes itself and, then, shapes the rest of us.”