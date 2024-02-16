Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.
1The Royal Ontario Museum announced an ambitious $130-million renovation plan this week. What was the name of its controversial 2008 expansion, which will undergo major changes as part of the overhaul?
a. The Shard
b. The Crystal
c. The Pyramid
d. The Window
b. The Crystal. Architect Daniel Libeskind, who designed the controversial Michael Lee-Chin Crystal, says he thinks the ROM’s renovation plan is “fantastic,” adding it is a “fabulous upgrading of necessary programmatic changes to the museum.”
2Globe reporter Alexandra Posadzki’s non-fiction title Rogers vs. Rogers was released this week. A quote from which Shakespeare play opens the book?
a. The Tempest
b. King Lear
c. Hamlet
d. Macbeth
b. King Lear. Comparisons to Lear, David Moscrop writes in his review of the book, are “nearly as inevitable as one to the HBO hit Succession. Posadzki at once tells the story of a family, an industry and Canada itself – while never straying far from the reality of how oligopoly shapes itself and, then, shapes the rest of us.”
3Neil Young announced his first tour in nearly a decade this week, with his sole Canadian date taking place in Toronto. At which venue will he and band Crazy Horse perform?
a. Horseshoe Tavern
b. Scotiabank Arena
c. Rogers Centre
d. Budweiser Stage
d. Budweiser Stage. The 16-date Love Earth Tour begins with two nights in San Diego on April 24 and 25, and will arrive on Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on May 20.
4In other Toronto stage news, Mirvish unveiled its 2024-25 season this week. Which jukebox musical will open in Toronto in October?
a. Jersey Boys
b. Mamma Mia!
c. We Will Rock You
d. Rock of Ages
b. Mamma Mia! The musical, set to the music of ABBA, made its North American premiere in 2000 at Mirvish’s Royal Alexandra Theatre, where it ran for five years.
5Rania Husseini, vice-president of print at Indigo, predicted that this book will be the biggest title of the season:
a. House of Flame and Shadow
b. House of Sun and Moon
c. The Mystery Guest
d. Rogue Lawyer
a. House of Flame and Shadow. Sarah J. Maas’s House of Flame and Shadow, the third book in her Crescent City series, is expected to stay on bestseller lists for the rest of the year. To date, her three series have sold more than 38 million books globally.
