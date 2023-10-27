Canada is a coast-to-coast mosaic of distinctly regional cultures, customs, topographies and traditions. For proof of this, one need look no further than the country’s hyper-local, teeny tiny museums.

Prince Edward Island, for instance, has the Canadian Potato Museum in O’Leary, reflecting the island’s affinity for spud cultivation. The Prairieview Elevator Museum, in Plum Coulee, Man., is a testament to that province’s history of grain production.

And in Stratford, Ont., a corner of the Stratford Perth Museum is now permanently dedicated to the city’s most famous export: Justin Bieber.

In Yellowknife, meanwhile, a small team of dedicated artisans at the Nature’s North Wildlife Gallery is creating a taxidermy monument that highlights the country’s remarkably diverse Arctic animal population.

Open this photo in gallery: The Robertsons purchase most of their animal hides from Indigenous hunters and trappers, and do not harvest any animals themselves. In most cases, the team receives only animal hides, and works with a preformed foam mannequin to create the resulting taxidermal specimen.

Open this photo in gallery: For smaller animals that aren’t used for meat, the team may receive a fully intact specimen, including the carcass. To taxidermy those animals, the team freezes the carcass, then creates a mold using the animal’s frozen body. The hide is then placed onto the mold. It’s a little grim, Greg Robertson admits, but allows them to create a much more lifelike taxidermy form.

“The whole point of this is to tell stories about how these animals interact with their environment, and interact with each other,” says Greg Robertson, who, along with his brother, Dean, opened the gallery earlier this year. “They’re affectionate, they have emotions.”

Indeed, the Robertsons’ unique style of taxidermy leans more toward artistry than diorama. They’re both self-taught, and the brothers – along with apprentice Verca Slaba and novice taxidermist Jessie Olson – position various species, from small foxes and martens to massive polar bears and flocks of bison, in life-like poses that evoke the action, drama and emotion of Canada’s wild North.

Think a kit with a fresh kill in its mouth, or a pair of bobcats permanently locked in play. (There’s humour, too: Dean is excited about a new piece that depicts a male fox lifting his hind limb, urinating a stream of hardened resin on a nearby rock.)

While most of the components of Nature’s North’s taxidermy displays are handcrafted, many elements like glass eyes and foam busts are ordered in, allowing the team more time to spend on the taxidermy itself. For Arctic mammals, physiological details – such as veins on the backs of legs – would be hidden by thick fur. The time saved on these details is paid instead to facial symmetry and expression. The Robertsons, who have been doing taxidermy for more than 40 years, consider their work a skilled trade, but they enjoy the artistic side of the work.

“The end goal of taxidermy is trying to get something to look as realistic as possible,” Dean says. “You can’t recreate life – getting it 100-per-cent accurate isn’t possible. But the fun part is trying.”

And while the Nature’s North crew’s affinity for lifelike animal replicas inspires awe in visitors (in separate calls, both Robertson brothers and Olson sounded out the oohs and ahhs they hear from museum patrons), for Olson, a former veterinary technician currently completing her master’s in caribou viruses, taxidermy has significance beyond the wow-factor.

Forms of historical taxidermy and animal preservation have given modern-day scientists some insight as to how animal species and skeletons have evolved over time.

Jessie Olson and Greg Robertson build the brow of dall sheep bust. For Olsen, taxidermy is a natural extension of other wildlife sciences. A herd of muskoxen are on display at Nature’s North Wildlife Gallery. Dioramas of this size can take several weeks to a few months to complete.

Hide rugs are laid out in the workshop. The premade foam busts are rarely the right size for their intended hide, and the team at Nature’s North spends a lot of time altering them. Greg Robertson mounts a taxidermy of a lynx. “We try to tell a story with all of our pieces,” Greg says.

And in Canada’s North, where the animals on display at Nature’s North are particularly vulnerable owing to a rapidly changing climate, taxidermal animals could become important documentations of species that are critically endangered, or worse.

“I think, if you know what kinds of animals live in a place, you may want to help protect that ecosystem,” Olson says. “I think this inspires people, hopefully, and maybe it will promote a sense of conservation.”

Open this photo in gallery: A diorama of a fox, kit and butterfly on display at Nature’s North Wildlife Gallery.

Canada is full of hidden museum gems. Tell us about your favourites for a coming article in the Globe. Send us an e-mail at: lpingue@globeandmail.com

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.