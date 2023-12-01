Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.
Taylor Swift. Swift took the top spot from Bad Bunny, who was 2022's most-streamed artist. Swift also made the list of several of the Globe's biggest music fans".
Sarah Bernstein; Paul Lynch. Lynch won this year’s Booker Prize for his novel, Prophet Song; nominee Sarah Bernstein, meanwhile, was awarded the Giller earlier this month for Study for Obedience, which was also shortlisted for the Booker.
Goldendoodle. Casting a goldendoodle as Six-Thirty, the book-turned-show’s failed bomb-sniffing canine, Vershbow writes, is “unnecessarily antithetical to how Six-Thirty appears on the page.”
Bradley Cooper. Cooper also co-wrote the film, which stars Mulligan as Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre, and is a Critic’s Pick this week.
Here We Are. The musical satirizes the 1%, and ironically premieres as the form is less populist than ever: “Back when Sondheim made his debut ... with West Side Story in the 1950s,” theatre critic J. Kelly Nestruck writes, “average ticket prices for a musical were closer to US$5 – about US$55 today.” During a recent run of Sondheim show Merrily, the top ticket price was US$599.
How well did you do?
