Taylor Swift . Swift took the top spot from Bad Bunny, who was 2022's most-streamed artist. Swift also made the list of several of the Globe's biggest music fans" .

1 Which artist was named this year’s most-streamed artist by Spotify?

Sarah Bernstein; Paul Lynch . Lynch won this year’s Booker Prize for his novel, Prophet Song ; nominee Sarah Bernstein, meanwhile, was awarded the Giller earlier this month for Study for Obedience , which was also shortlisted for the Booker.

2 Which Canadian author was on this year’s Booker shortlist, and which author won the prize?

Goldendoodle . Casting a goldendoodle as Six-Thirty, the book-turned-show’s failed bomb-sniffing canine, Vershbow writes, is “unnecessarily antithetical to how Six-Thirty appears on the page.”

3 The television adaptation of Lessons in Chemistry cast the wrong type of dog, Sophie Vershbow argued this week. Which breed did they cast?

Bradley Cooper . Cooper also co-wrote the film, which stars Mulligan as Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre, and is a Critic’s Pick this week.

4 Bradley Cooper stars as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, a biopic of the famed musician, out this week. Who directs the film?

5 Stephen Sondheim’s final musical, completed posthumously after the musical theatre titan died in 2021, debuted on Broadway this month. What is it called?

a. Here We Are b. There It Is c. Off You Go d. Where I Am