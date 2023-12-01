Skip to main content
Rebecca Tucker

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.

1 Which artist was named this year’s most-streamed artist by Spotify?
a. Drake
b. Taylor Swift
c. Beyoncé
d. Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift. Swift took the top spot from Bad Bunny, who was 2022's most-streamed artist. Swift also made the list of several of the Globe's biggest music fans".

2 Which Canadian author was on this year’s Booker shortlist, and which author won the prize?
a. Eleanor Catton; Paul Lynch
b. Margaret Atwood; Paul Murray
c. Sarah Bernstein; Paul Lynch
d. Kevin Chong; Paul Harding

Sarah Bernstein; Paul Lynch. Lynch won this year’s Booker Prize for his novel, Prophet Song; nominee Sarah Bernstein, meanwhile, was awarded the Giller earlier this month for Study for Obedience, which was also shortlisted for the Booker.

3 The television adaptation of Lessons in Chemistry cast the wrong type of dog, Sophie Vershbow argued this week. Which breed did they cast?
a. Golden Retriever
b. Great Pyrenees
c. Pug
d. Goldendoodle

Goldendoodle. Casting a goldendoodle as Six-Thirty, the book-turned-show’s failed bomb-sniffing canine, Vershbow writes, is “unnecessarily antithetical to how Six-Thirty appears on the page.”

4 Bradley Cooper stars as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, a biopic of the famed musician, out this week. Who directs the film?
a. Ridley Scott
b. Bradley Cooper
c. Steven Spielberg
d. Carey Mulligan

Bradley Cooper. Cooper also co-wrote the film, which stars Mulligan as Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre, and is a Critic’s Pick this week.

5 Stephen Sondheim’s final musical, completed posthumously after the musical theatre titan died in 2021, debuted on Broadway this month. What is it called?
a. Here We Are
b. There It Is
c. Off You Go
d. Where I Am

Here We Are. The musical satirizes the 1%, and ironically premieres as the form is less populist than ever: “Back when Sondheim made his debut ... with West Side Story in the 1950s,” theatre critic J. Kelly Nestruck writes, “average ticket prices for a musical were closer to US$5 – about US$55 today.” During a recent run of Sondheim show Merrily, the top ticket price was US$599.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you're up to speed on Arts news this week.
Great effort, but you missed a couple. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

That’s a low score. You could benefit from brushing up on your arts and culture knowledge with The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters.

Follow us on Twitter: @globeartsOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Interact with The Globe