Oscars 2021: The best, worst and weirdest moments of the sometimes masked, always strange Academy Awards

Remember when the biggest worry people had about the Academy Awards was who would host the dang thing? Oh, for those halcyon worry-free days. Kicking off with Regina King strutting through L.A.’s Union Station like she was starring in Ocean’s 14 and continuing through Bryan Cranston reminding everyone that, hey, the 1918 flu was also pretty bad, the 93rd Academy Awards offered plenty of surreal spectacle, deserved triumph and questionable decision-making. Here are the highs, lows and many weird moments that made Sunday night one for the record books.
The Good
Moves like a Movie
Ahead of Sunday’s broadcast, producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins hinted that the evening would look more like a three-act movie than a gala celebrating movies. No one seemed quite sure how that would work, but apparently it means shooting on 24-frames-per-second film, running bouncy retro-chic opening credits that would be at home during Soderbergh’s own caper films, and featuring a standout lead performance from Regina King, who kicked things off with a monologue that was equal parts heartfelt, celebratory and of-the-moment.
This Round’s on Thomas
One benefit of this year’s awards being forced to explore a non-traditional route: no symphony playing off award winners. This particularly benefited Another Round director Thomas Vinterberg, who took home the Oscar for Best International Film. In a lengthy, emotion-packed speech, the Danish filmmaker hat-tipped his leading man Mads Mikkelsen, admitted he’d always dreamed of winning an Oscar (interesting admission for one of the authors of the Dogme 95 minimalism movement), and dedicated the night to his late daughter, Ida, who died in a car accident days before filming. “We made this movie for her, as her monument,” Vinterberg said. “This is a miracle that just happened and you’re a part of this miracle. Maybe you’ve been pulling some strings somewhere, but this one’s for you.”
Thank You, Daniel Kaluuya’s Parents’ Libidos
The new extra-long speech rule also helped Best Supporting Actor winner Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), who in a sometimes poignant, sometimes rambling, always entertaining acceptance speech called out everyone in the room to continue fighting against racial injustice, hyped up his own party plans and thanked his parents for having sex and thus ensuring his existence.
Chloe Zhao, History-Maker
In yet another break from tradition, the Oscars gave out the Best Director award super-early ... and in doing so made sure the evening was a record-setter just one hour in. Accepting her award, Nomadland’s Chloe Zhao became the first woman of colour to win that honour – and just the second woman to win the award at all, after The Hurt Locker’s Kathryn Bigelow. Recalling how she and her father would memorize classic Chinese poems to each other during her childhood, including one that began with the words, “People at birth are inherently good,” the Beijing-born Zhao delivered a hopeful, humble message in her speech: “This is for anyone who has the faith and courage to hold onto the goodness of themselves, and the goodness of each other.”
The Bad
Songs of Silence
Why relegate the Oscars’ traditionally biggest show-stoppers, the live performances of all the tunes nominated for Best Original Song, to pre-recorded bits aired during the pre-show? Undoubtedly COVID protocols made such a move necessary, but I’m sure audiences who weren’t aware of the strategic move would have appreciated watching Molly Sandén’s rendition of Husavik (from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga) during the actual gala. (I was hoping that this decision might’ve been made because Eurovision’s Jaja Ding Dong might’ve been saved for the real-deal gala, but no dice.)
The Weird
Panic at the Pre-Show
Maybe it was the fact I was watching from the cold, cruel, largely un-vaccinated land of Toronto, but staring at beautiful celebrities – sometimes masked, sometimes not – mingling at L.A.’s Union Station under the California sun was a jarring experience. On the one hand, here’s hope that a normal world is just around the corner! And maybe even Carey Mulligan will be there to greet me! On the other: God, this was a cruel exercise for those who aren’t even allowed to get near cherry blossoms or tennis courts, let alone get dressed up for real-deal socialization.
Mask Mishegas
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences employed an army of epidemiologists to help pull the evening together (glad they all had so much spare time), and most everyone in attendance was (from my understanding) fully vaccinated. All of which made the evening’s mask instructions, as delivered by King at the top of the show … peculiar. “When we’re rolling: mask off. When we’re not rolling: masks on.” So either the masks were a complete farce in the first place given current CDC guidelines, or COVID is only a thing during commercial breaks, or …??? But hey, I’m in a country where rapid tests still aren’t even a thing, so I defer to Hollywood’s handling of the situation.
Now Playing: Lip Service
The Academy Awards are a strange thing, I get it: a stage show broadcast on television celebrating movies that were this year mostly distributed online. But it would have been nice if the film industry decided to use its biggest platform of the year to acknowledge movie theatres. You know, the thing that has been an essential cog in the Hollywood machine since its beginning. Instead, viewers who turned in early enough got to see Matthew McConaughey give theatres a quick shout-out. Not alright, alright, alright. Not alright, alright, alright at all.
