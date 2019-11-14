 Skip to main content

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

New in theatres this weekend: The flat Ford v Ferrari, the con The Good Liar and the unheavenly Charlie’s Angels

Also: What’s new and noteworthy to stream this weekend

For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ford v Ferrari

Open this photo in gallery

Merrick Morton/Twentieth Century Fox

  • Directed by James Mangold
  • Written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Jason Keller
  • Starring Matt Damon, Christian Bale and Tracy Letts
  • Classification PG; 153 minutes

rating

For a film that at every opportunity pushes an argument against success-by-committee – that true creative power rests with the individual, not with board members – Ford v Ferrari’s narrative and emotional beats feel assembled in a factory-floor kind of way. The characters are stock, the story’s ups and downs are easily telegraphed, and the inoffensive but not particularly inventive dialogue is spat up as if the actors were eager to move onto the next thing. (Opens Nov. 15)

The Good Liar

Open this photo in gallery

The Associated Press

  • Directed by Bill Condon
  • Written by Jeffrey Hatcher, based on the novel by Nicholas Searle
  • Starring Ian McKellen, Helen Mirren and Russell Tovey
  • Classification R; 109 minutes

rating

The Good Liar is a con-artist movie that is something of a con itself. An adaptation of Nicholas Searle’s novel, Bill Condon’s new film promises delicious deviance by pitting two giants of the British screen against one another: Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren. The Good Liar gives its jig up early, though, and overcompensates with a third-act pivot that isn’t so much shrewd as it is out-of-nowhere preposterous. (Opens Nov. 15)

Charlie’s Angels

Open this photo in gallery

Merie Weismiller Wallace/Sony Pictures

  • Written and directed by Elizabeth Banks
  • Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska
  • Classification PG; 118 minutes

rating

Deep inside the new Charlie’s Angels movie, there is a fun film struggling to breathe. There are momentary flashes of energy, of wit, of something sorta-kinda-maybe resembling entertainment. But every time writer-director Elizabeth Banks’s reboot threatens to come alive, it immediately falls to the floor, leaden and lifeless. (Opens Nov. 15)

Story continues below advertisement

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of Roadside Attractions

  • Directed by Swati Bhise
  • Written by Swati Bhise and Devika Bhise
  • Starring Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett, Derek Jacobi and Ben Lamb
  • Classification PG; 108 minutes

rating

It is the purpose of the period drama The Warrior Queen of Jhansi to enforce the view that the 19th-century freedom fighter and feminist Rani Lakshmibai was the Joan of Arc of her time and place. How do we know this? Actor Rupert Everett, as a senior British officer and mutton-chop champion, tells us so in the film. If so, she deserves a better film than the one from director, co-writer and co-producer Swati Bhise. (Opens Nov. 15)

Also: What’s new and noteworthy to stream

Open this photo in gallery

arjun kallingal/Courtesy of TIFF

Barry Hertz’s picks for films to stream this weekend include Peter Jackson’s First World War documentary They Shall Not Grow Old on Crave, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s chaotic Jallikattu on Amazon Prime Video and Steven Soderbergh’s zippy caper Logan Lucky on Netflix.

(Return to top)

This weekly guide was compiled by Lori Fazari, with reviews from Barry Hertz and Brad Wheeler.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.