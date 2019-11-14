- This week's new releases
- Ford v Ferrari races off the factory floor with barely a fume of originality
- The Good Liar is a cinematic con job that lives halfway up to its title
- The Kristen Stewart-starring Charlie’s Angels reboot is far from heaven
- The Warrior Queen of Jhansi is a messy, over-the-top ode to freedom fighter Rani Lakshmibai
- Also: Your best streaming bets for this Nov. 16-17 weekend
Ford v Ferrari
- Directed by James Mangold
- Written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Jason Keller
- Starring Matt Damon, Christian Bale and Tracy Letts
- Classification PG; 153 minutes
For a film that at every opportunity pushes an argument against success-by-committee – that true creative power rests with the individual, not with board members – Ford v Ferrari’s narrative and emotional beats feel assembled in a factory-floor kind of way. The characters are stock, the story’s ups and downs are easily telegraphed, and the inoffensive but not particularly inventive dialogue is spat up as if the actors were eager to move onto the next thing. (Opens Nov. 15)
The Good Liar
- Directed by Bill Condon
- Written by Jeffrey Hatcher, based on the novel by Nicholas Searle
- Starring Ian McKellen, Helen Mirren and Russell Tovey
- Classification R; 109 minutes
The Good Liar is a con-artist movie that is something of a con itself. An adaptation of Nicholas Searle’s novel, Bill Condon’s new film promises delicious deviance by pitting two giants of the British screen against one another: Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren. The Good Liar gives its jig up early, though, and overcompensates with a third-act pivot that isn’t so much shrewd as it is out-of-nowhere preposterous. (Opens Nov. 15)
Charlie’s Angels
- Written and directed by Elizabeth Banks
- Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska
- Classification PG; 118 minutes
Deep inside the new Charlie’s Angels movie, there is a fun film struggling to breathe. There are momentary flashes of energy, of wit, of something sorta-kinda-maybe resembling entertainment. But every time writer-director Elizabeth Banks’s reboot threatens to come alive, it immediately falls to the floor, leaden and lifeless. (Opens Nov. 15)
The Warrior Queen of Jhansi
- Directed by Swati Bhise
- Written by Swati Bhise and Devika Bhise
- Starring Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett, Derek Jacobi and Ben Lamb
- Classification PG; 108 minutes
It is the purpose of the period drama The Warrior Queen of Jhansi to enforce the view that the 19th-century freedom fighter and feminist Rani Lakshmibai was the Joan of Arc of her time and place. How do we know this? Actor Rupert Everett, as a senior British officer and mutton-chop champion, tells us so in the film. If so, she deserves a better film than the one from director, co-writer and co-producer Swati Bhise. (Opens Nov. 15)
Also: What’s new and noteworthy to stream
Barry Hertz’s picks for films to stream this weekend include Peter Jackson’s First World War documentary They Shall Not Grow Old on Crave, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s chaotic Jallikattu on Amazon Prime Video and Steven Soderbergh’s zippy caper Logan Lucky on Netflix.
This weekly guide was compiled by Lori Fazari, with reviews from Barry Hertz and Brad Wheeler.