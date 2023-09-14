Open this photo in gallery: Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong in Sex Education.Samuel Taylor/Netflix

From literary adaptations to reality competitions, there’s plenty of small-screen fare to curl up in front of this fall. Here are our top 10 picks.

How to Fail as a Popstar

Vivek Shraya’s play-turned-book is now getting the small-screen treatment. The autobiographical story narrates Shraya’s own journey from young, queer aspiring popstar in Edmonton to her success as a multidisciplinary artist and advocate. October 13, CBC and CBC Gem.

Sex Education

Netflix’s candid, compassionate, extremely tender sex comedy takes a final bow this fall, in a final, fourth season, which will see actor Dan Levy added to the cast. The series’ last-ever episode will reportedly be a feature-length curtain call. Sept. 21, Netflix

The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down

Like The Great Canadian Baking Show before it, this CBC series is an adaptation of a tried-and-true U.K. series, which will see talented ceramicists from coast to coast competing for top clay honours. All the comfort viewing of Bake Off, but gluten free. Date TBD, CBC and CBC Gem.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The original cast of Edgar Wright’s live-action 2010 adaptation of Canadian cartoonist Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Scott Pilgrim comic series will reunite for this anime version of the tale. Come for the early-aughts nostalgia; stay for the possibility of an anime Honest Ed’s. Nov. 17, Netflix

Shoresy

Crave’s crass (though disarmingly earnest!) Letterkenny spinoff, starring show creator Jared Keeso as the salt-of-the-earth title character – the captain of the beleaguered Sudbury (Blueberry) Bulldogs hockey team – features some of the best one-liners on TV today. Closed-captioning highly recommended. Sept. 29, Crave.

Krapopolis

This animated series about a dysfunctional family of ancient Greeks comes from Community showrunner Dan Harmon, and stars a triple-header of British comedy talent, with the acerbic Richard Ayoade (Soul), the bombastic Matt Berry (Toast of London) and the multihyphenate Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) in lead roles. Six seasons and movie potential? Maybe! Sept. 24, Citytv

The Other Black Girl

Based on the 2021 bestselling novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris, this mystery-thriller centres on a NYC-based editorial assistant who begins to question the validity of her friendship with the only other Black woman in the office. Sept. 13, Disney+.

A Murder at the End of the World

Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Clive Owen star in this series from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, which brings a Gen Z sensibility to the classic murder-mystery. It’s a whodunnit set at a country estate – think Clue, for the TikTok set. Nov. 14, Disney+.

Fellow Travellers

This miniseries, based on the 2007 novel of the same name, tells the story of a romance between two men – played by Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer – that spans the decades and evolving social climate from the 1950s to the 1980s. Oct. 27, Paramount+

Faraway Downs

Baz Luhrmann’s Australia was a divisive film; perhaps it will fare better as a six-episode miniseries, also starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman? That seems to be the gamble here, at least. Nov. 26, Disney+

The Buccaneers

For fans of Downton Abbey, Bridgerton and early 20th century American literature, this TV series is based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name. It centres on five wealthy Americans as they navigate the class and cultural mores of turn-of-the-century London. Nov. 8, Apple TV+