Skip to main content

Photographer Carlos Osorio follows Luke Kimball, the actor playing Albus Potter, on opening day of the stage show continuing J.K. Rowling’s saga

Wizards on stage: More from The Globe and Mail

The Decibel

J.K. Rowling’s statements against trans rights have led “Potterheads” to rethink their relationship with her work. Is it possible to separate authors from their books, plays, films and more? Culture critic Stacy Lee Kong shares her thoughts. Subscribe for more episodes.

Commentary

J. Kelly Nestruck: How I learned to stop worrying and love the Harry Potter series in my 40s

Barry Hertz: The real secret of Dumbledore is that the new Fantastic Beasts movie is deathly boring

Take a Break

Switch gears. Give your brain a workout and do today’s Daily Cryptic Crossword.

Cryptic Crossword

Scoop a new vibe in the numbers and do today’s Daily Sudoku.

Daily Sudoku

Kick back with the Daily Universal Crossword.

Daily Universal Crossword