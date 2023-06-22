What began as an association to assist war amputee veterans returning from the First World War has expanded over the years from assisting war amputees – whom they still serve today – to all amputees, including children.
Eight-year-old Abel Walker was born missing the lower part of his left arm. Abel, a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, receives financial assistance for artificial limbs and devices and also attends regional seminars where Champs and their parents learn about the latest in artificial limbs, dealing with teasing and staring, and parenting an amputee child.
His parents Cortney and Ryan Walker describe how The War Amps has supported their family.
“We enrolled Abel in the CHAMP Program and attended our first seminar when he was only a few weeks old. The support and strength of the CHAMP community was undeniable and truly heartwarming. We knew after that first seminar that everything was going to be OK,” say the Walkers. “As he has grown up, being a part of CHAMP has helped him feel secure in himself and his abilities. His prosthetic arm and device that The War Amps funded allows him to do everyday tasks as well as play sports. For us, knowing that CHAMP will pay for the artificial limbs that he needs means fewer worries and that Abel can enjoy the same activities as other children.”
The association encourages Champs to develop a positive attitude towards their amputation and try whatever activity they set their mind to. “Abel’s determination and zest for life is an inspiration to all,” said Danita Chisholm, executive director, CHAMP Program. “Thanks to the public’s support of The War Amps Key Tag Service, we are able to help young amputees like Abel reach their goals.”
The War Amps receives no government grants; its programs are made possible through public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service.
For more information, or to order key tags, visit waramps.ca or call toll-free 1-800-250-3030.
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications with the Association of Fundraising Professionals. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.