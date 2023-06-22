Philanthropy and strategic partnerships ensure access to Let’s Talk Science programs
Equipping children with the knowledge they need to become climate heroes and tech innovators will help them shape the future, says Bonnie Schmidt, president and founder of Let’s Talk Science, a national charitable organization committed to inspiring and empowering Canadian children and youth to develop the skills they need to thrive in a changing world.
Let’s Talk Science offers a comprehensive suite of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) based programs to support youth, educators and volunteers across Canada. All programs are offered at no cost to participants. Funding comes from grants and donations.
Donations from individuals, foundations and corporations allow Let’s Talk Science to operate without asking teachers, families or students for money.
“In the past, we have found that often when fees are imposed it’s the people who don’t necessarily need us who will pay, or teachers who are super keen on a particular area and are willing to pay – often out of their own pocket.
“We also need to be engaging with educators who might not have a science background at all and might not be considering how STEM can be used to help foster the kinds of learning outcomes that they are trying to achieve in the classroom,” says Dr. Schmidt.
Philanthropy and strategic partnerships with organizations like the Canadian Child Care Federation and United for Literacy are absolutely critical for ensuring access to the Let’s Talk Science programs, she adds.
“They are everything to us and will pay dividends for years to come.”
Let’s Talk Science programs provide Canadian children with the foundational STEM skills they will need to study further and participate actively in developing and working with the technology that will be needed to tackle big issues like climate change.
Bonnie Schmidt
" We will need more science and engineering for solutions to the challenges we face. STEM engagement and building an opportunity for kids to think about the jobs of the future is super important.
President and founder of Let’s Talk Science
“Our world is rapidly changing, and STEM skills are in high demand in multiple disciplines,” says Dr. Schmidt. “To drive the innovation needed to thrive, Canada needs creative people with deep technical skills as well as non-technical people who are enthusiastic and confident working in innovative science-based environments.”
Let’s Talk Science programs support school education, they do not replace it, and with 30 years of experience, the organization has established itself as a trusted national education partner by providing high-quality learning experiences and resources that engage youth, teachers and parents/caregivers in STEM in English and French, in-person and online, for schools, early years centres, community organizations and families in all regions of Canada, says Dr. Schmidt.
“Technology is impacting everything,” she says. “Whether or not you’re going to be developing and deploying the technology or using it in the workplace, STEM literacy is increasingly important. We will need more science and engineering for solutions to the challenges we face. STEM engagement and building an opportunity for kids to think about the jobs of the future is super important.”
But it’s not only about the program content, she adds.
“Using STEM as a learning platform and having meaningful, engaging opportunities to participate fosters curiosity. It helps to build resiliency when things don’t work out and improves communication skills, teamwork and critical thinking.”
More information: letstalkscience.ca
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications with the Association of Fundraising Professionals. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.